Update On Former Iowa High School Coach Surrenders State License

A former Iowa high school boys basketball and baseball head coach has surrendered his state license following allegations against him.

Travis Griffith faced grooming allegations earlier this year, resigning from his position at North Linn High School. It was reported at that time that Griffith was facing accusations of state ethical violations, including inappropriate relationships with students.

Griffith voluntarily agreed to surrender his license, which means it is permanently revoked with no possibility of reinstatement, according to a report by KCRG.

Former Iowa High School Baseball, Basketball Head Coach Violated Code Of Professional Conduct And Ethics

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners issued a finding of probable cause against Griffith for violations of three sections of the state Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics. Linn County Sheriff’s Office was given a case centered around “grooming” from the Iowa Health and Human Services, but that case was later closed without any charges being filed against Griffith.

By surrendering his license, the allegations brought against Griffith are kept away from the public. By law, any findings from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners are kept private until a hearing and final order are issued.

One of the ethics violations included “Soliciting, encouraging or consummating a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student.” The probable cause finding does not include any specific details of the allegations or evidence.

Travis Griffith Won Over 500 Games As North Linn Head Baseball Coach

Griffith was hired as the North Linn head baseball coach in 2008, securing over 500 wins during his career with multiple appearances in the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament. The Lynx reached the 2019 state championship game, and made the elite eight in 2024.

In 2024, Griffith replaced legendary head coach Bob Hilmer as the leader of the North Linn boys basketball team. He resigned after one season at the controls.

Griffith worked in the English department at North Linn, teaching sixth and seventh grade for nearly two decades.

By Surrendering Licenses, Travis Griffith Can Never Teach, Coach Again

By voluntarily surrendering his licenses, Griffith admits no guilt but does not contest the allegations brought against him. The report states that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners will inform the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification Clearing House that Griffith’s license has been revoked.

Other state licensing boards will be able to access the information.