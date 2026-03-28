Star-Studded 2025-26 Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams Revealed

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced its boys basketball coaches and players of the year, along with All-Ohio teams for each division.

Divisions IV through VII were unveiled on Wednesday, while Divisions I through III were revealed on Thursday.

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Below are the honorees for each division:

Division I

Player of the Year: Trey Drexler, Brunswick

Coach of the Year: John Feasel, Lewis Center Olentangy

First Team

Bryce Curry, West Chester Lakota West, junior

Amire Gill, Cincinnati Princeton, junior

Josh Tyson, West Chester Lakota West, junior

Landon Evans, Pickerington Central, junior

Xavier McKinney, Reynoldsburg, senior

Jake Quackenbush, Newark, senior

Trey Drexler, Brunswick, senior

Bryan Vlosich, Lakewood St. Edward, senior

Second Team

Jayden McGraw, Kettering Fairmont, junior

JR Bates, Pickerington North, senior

Jordie Bowens, Reynoldsburg, senior

Kypton Norris, Hilliard Bradley, sophomore

Ty Walburn, Lewis Center Olentangy, junior

Sean Barnett, Brunswick, senior

Nick Reece, Berea-Midpark, junior

Ben Pamer, Perrysburg, junior

Third Team

Bubba Donald, Cincinnati Moeller, sophomore

Carson Duke, Batavia West Clermont, senior

Rognny Santiago, Cincinnati Princeton, senior

Ben Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley, junior

Anthony Chavers, Canton McKinley, senior

Kaiden Loy, Massillon Jackson, senior

Jack Kennedy, Mentor, sophomore

R.J. Jones, Cleveland St. Ignatius, senior

Division II

Player of the Year: Elijah McCree, Westerville North

Coach of the Year: Josh Hose, Massillon Washington

First Team

Isaiah Mack-Russell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, junior

Elijah McCree, Westerville North, senior

Hunter Hershberger, North Canton Hoover, junior

Xavier Williams, Massillon Washington, junior

Steven Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior

Willie Foster, Lima Senior, senior

Race Kowalczyk, Toledo St. John’s, senior

Shawn Foster, Lima Senior, junior

Second Team

Chase Martin, Loveland, senior

Chris Washington Jr., Cincinnati Aiken, junior

Xavier Jones, Westerville South, sophomore

Marco Mattucci, New Albany, senior

Carson Scholl, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior

Braylon Gamble, Massillon Washington, junior

Paxon Ediger, Ashland, senior

Third Team

Tony Cornett, Westerville North, junior

Brody Fields, Asheville Teays Valley, senior

Nate Lovinsky, Pataskala Licking Heights, senior

Nathan Judy, Hudson, senior

Mekhi Asberry, Euclid, sophomore

Jahavi Dye, Cleveland Rhodes, senior

Mason Cerovac, Olmsted Falls, junior

Kye Owens, Euclid, senior

Alan Horton, Toledo St. Francis de Sales, senior

Division III

Players of the Year: Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

Coach of the Year: Mike Haney, Steubenville

First Team

C.J. Bailey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, senior

Angelo Diedalis, Columbus Centennial, senior

Jakhi Calloway, Columbus Bishop Hartley, senior

JR Jackson, Alliance, senior

Jaylen Gunther, Youngstown Ursuline, junior

Austin Brown, Youngstown Chaney, junior

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, senior

Santino Haney, Steubenville, junior

Kaylen Brooks, Mansfield Senior, sophomore

Beckett Bertke, Lima Shawnee, senior

Manny Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, senior

Adam Guthrie, Washington Court House Miami Trace, senior

Second Team

Colt Howard, Monroe, sophomore

Je'Carious Reaves, Trotwood-Madison, senior

Eli Stroud, Hamilton Badin, senior

Lee’Sean Saunders, Columbus Walnut Ridge, senior

Noah Bell, Youngstown Ursuline, sophomore

DeCarlo Prince, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, senior

John Johnson, Akron Hoban, junior

Chad Rusinko, Tallmadge, junior

Kevin Woodgett III, Bedford, senior

Third Team

Connor Gulley, Mt. Orab Western Brown, senior

Joseph Ingram, West Carrollton, senior

Ricky Robertson, Cincinnati La Salle, senior

Reuben Holmes, Columbus Beechcroft, senior

Brody Durham, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, junior

Ryan Lamonica, Dresden Tri-Valley, senior

Trevick Bertke, Lima Shawnee, junior

Jaron Witcher, Sylvania Southview, senior

Logan Gooding, Tiffin Columbian, junior

Jack Howland, Hillsboro, junior

(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).

Division IV

Player of the Year: Gator Nichols, Zanesville Maysville

Coach of the Year: Evan Callihan, Circleville

First Team

Brody Denny, Germantown Valley View, junior

William Peagler Jr., Kettering Alter, freshman

Keonte Smith, Dayton Northridge, sophomore

Jordan Kaminsky, Heath, senior

Carter Myers, Caledonia River Valley, senior

CJ Ross, Ravenna, senior

Jace Riccardo, Canfield, junior

Theo Castro, Cleveland Glenville, senior

Gator Nichols, Zanesville Maysville, senior

Brayden DeVito, Shelby, senior

Second Team

Jason Caimano, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, senior

Antwan Hinton, Cincinnati Taft, senior

Kellen Wiley, Cincinnati Wyoming, senior

Danny Bentley, Plain City Jonathan Alder, sophomore

Daeshawn Fiore, Columbus East, senior

Chase Smith, Caledonia River Valley, senior

Garrett Carpenter, Cambridge, senior

Owen Hill, East Liverpool Beaver Local, senior

Stehl Bates, New Concord John Glenn, senior

Kole Nungester, Circleville, senior

Carson Davis, Pomeroy Meigs, senior

Third Team

Braydon Songer, Hubbard, senior

Mason Waechter, Sheffield Brookside, junior

Donovan Driscal, Cleveland Central Catholic, junior

Brendan Hernan, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, senior

Jordyn Watson, Zanesville Maysville, senior

Kellen Glass, Sandusky Perkins, senior

Devin Silva, Tontogany Otsego, senior

Cardae Brown, Ontario, sophomore

Blake Fitch, Chillicothe Unioto, senior

Division V

Player of the Year: Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy

Coaches of the Year: Kyle Dack, Sullivan Black River; Drew Stevens, Ironton

First Team

Drake Ahrens, Versailles, senior

Max Joiner, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, sophomore

Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy, senior

Austin Rowe, Leavittsburg LaBrae, senior

Dylan Zeigler, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, sophomore

Liam Goran, LaGrange Keystone, junior

Griffin Straub, St. Clairsville, senior

Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta, senior

Walter Plantz, Genoa Area, senior

Ashton Layne, Ironton, junior

Second Team

Dre Chambers, Cincinnati North College Hill, senior

Gavin Toombs, Fredericktown, senior

Joshua Smith, Columbus Africentric, senior

Cohen Richardson, Ravenna Southeast, junior

Lance Vlacovsky, Canton Central Catholic, senior

Colt Cowling, LaGrange Keystone, sophomore

Justin Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, sophomore

Jaxson Hall, Willard, sophomore

Maddox Kazee, Chesapeake, junior

Wes Briggs, Wellston, junior

Third Team

Grady Barber, Williamsburg, senior

Brodey Reisinger, Lewistown Indian Lake, junior

Rohaun Harris-Hardy, Columbus Africentric, senior

Tyler Pappas, Akron Manchester, senior

Braxton Sloan, Girard, sophomore

Devin Hardwick, Brooklyn, senior

Chris Hill, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, junior

Will Allen, Fairview Park Fairview, senior

Devontey Perkins, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, junior

Jackson Cabot, Ridgewood, senior

Elijah Smith, Martins Ferry, junior

Gunnar McCullough, Chillicothe Zane Trace, senior

Division VI

Player of the Year: Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Caleb McClanahan, Portsmouth West

First Team

Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, senior

Antonio White, Cincinnati Deer Park, senior

Boston Pearson, Grandview Heights, senior

Brennan Piatt, Smithville, junior

Carter Turk, Orwell Grand Valley, junior

Dylan Schott, Caldwell, senior

Jaleel Vincent, Bridgeport, junior

Brayden Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, senior

Jordan Priddy, Lima Central Catholic, senior

Will Kegley, Portsmouth West, senior

Second Team

Duncan Peters, Grandview Heights, sophomore

A.J. Ramgeet, Lisbon David Anderson, senior

Chase Moore, Mineral Ridge, senior

Ben DiFranco, Kirtland, senior

Lucas Renfro, Kirtland, senior

Brayden Bendik, Elyria Open Door Christian, junior

Alex Miller, Berlin Hiland, senior

Mack Hieber, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior

Brayden Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, senior

Kee’Ran Stokes, Maumee Valley Country Day, junior

Third Team

Dom Black, New Madison Tri-Village, junior

Riston Taylor, Troy Christian, senior

Phil Davis, Newton Falls, junior

Dereon Barber, Richmond Heights, sophomore

Ryan Zerger, Berlin Hiland, sophomore

Payne DeGray, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, senior

Will Sensabaugh, Spencerville, junior

Luke Mason, Attica Seneca East, senior

Bo Johnson, Peebles, sophomore

Colton Lloyd, Meigs Eastern, senior

Division VII

Player of the Year: Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s

Coach of the Year: Nick Ramos, Montpelier

First Team

Shane Frantz, Sidney Lehman Catholic, junior

Austin Helmuth, Plain City Shekinah Christian, senior

Jackson Kirura, Westerville Genoa Christian, junior

R.J. Walgate, Medina Christian, junior

Collin Kalaher, Columbiana Heartland Christian, junior

Yomar Castellano, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, junior

Tyler Bernett, Zanesville Rosecrans, senior

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, senior

CJ Fidler, Montpelier, sophomore

Reed Brinager, Racine Southern, junior

Second Team

Keegan Guenther, Springfield Catholic Central, senior

Casey Heap, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy, senior

Kris McNeil, South Charleston Southeastern, junior

Joey Cappuzzello, McDonald, senior

Connor Cochran, Berlin Center Western Reserve, senior

Rahim Mitchell, Steubenville Catholic Central, sophomore

Gage Moore, Strasburg-Franklin, senior

Jarrett Burrer, Plymouth, senior

Jack Leppelmeier, Pettisville, senior

Briggs Gallehue, Edon, senior

Zaine McMichael, Antwerp, senior

Andrew Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, junior

Third Team

Eli Pitts, Botkins, junior

Ty Johnston, Millersport, senior

Lowen Ferguson, Jeromesville Hillsdale, sophomore

Darrien Davis, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, senior

Grady Barkley, Malvern, junior

Calvin Willow, Arlington, senior

Brody Smith, Leesburg Fairfield, junior

Jon Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, senior

(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).

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