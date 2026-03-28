Star-Studded 2025-26 Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams Revealed
The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced its boys basketball coaches and players of the year, along with All-Ohio teams for each division.
Divisions IV through VII were unveiled on Wednesday, while Divisions I through III were revealed on Thursday.
Below are the honorees for each division:
Division I
Player of the Year: Trey Drexler, Brunswick
Coach of the Year: John Feasel, Lewis Center Olentangy
First Team
Bryce Curry, West Chester Lakota West, junior
Amire Gill, Cincinnati Princeton, junior
Josh Tyson, West Chester Lakota West, junior
Landon Evans, Pickerington Central, junior
Xavier McKinney, Reynoldsburg, senior
Jake Quackenbush, Newark, senior
Trey Drexler, Brunswick, senior
Bryan Vlosich, Lakewood St. Edward, senior
Second Team
Jayden McGraw, Kettering Fairmont, junior
JR Bates, Pickerington North, senior
Jordie Bowens, Reynoldsburg, senior
Kypton Norris, Hilliard Bradley, sophomore
Ty Walburn, Lewis Center Olentangy, junior
Sean Barnett, Brunswick, senior
Nick Reece, Berea-Midpark, junior
Ben Pamer, Perrysburg, junior
Third Team
Bubba Donald, Cincinnati Moeller, sophomore
Carson Duke, Batavia West Clermont, senior
Rognny Santiago, Cincinnati Princeton, senior
Ben Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley, junior
Anthony Chavers, Canton McKinley, senior
Kaiden Loy, Massillon Jackson, senior
Jack Kennedy, Mentor, sophomore
R.J. Jones, Cleveland St. Ignatius, senior
Division II
Player of the Year: Elijah McCree, Westerville North
Coach of the Year: Josh Hose, Massillon Washington
First Team
Isaiah Mack-Russell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, junior
Elijah McCree, Westerville North, senior
Hunter Hershberger, North Canton Hoover, junior
Xavier Williams, Massillon Washington, junior
Steven Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior
Willie Foster, Lima Senior, senior
Race Kowalczyk, Toledo St. John’s, senior
Shawn Foster, Lima Senior, junior
Second Team
Chase Martin, Loveland, senior
Chris Washington Jr., Cincinnati Aiken, junior
Xavier Jones, Westerville South, sophomore
Marco Mattucci, New Albany, senior
Carson Scholl, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior
Braylon Gamble, Massillon Washington, junior
Paxon Ediger, Ashland, senior
Third Team
Tony Cornett, Westerville North, junior
Brody Fields, Asheville Teays Valley, senior
Nate Lovinsky, Pataskala Licking Heights, senior
Nathan Judy, Hudson, senior
Mekhi Asberry, Euclid, sophomore
Jahavi Dye, Cleveland Rhodes, senior
Mason Cerovac, Olmsted Falls, junior
Kye Owens, Euclid, senior
Alan Horton, Toledo St. Francis de Sales, senior
Division III
Players of the Year: Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights
Coach of the Year: Mike Haney, Steubenville
First Team
C.J. Bailey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, senior
Angelo Diedalis, Columbus Centennial, senior
Jakhi Calloway, Columbus Bishop Hartley, senior
JR Jackson, Alliance, senior
Jaylen Gunther, Youngstown Ursuline, junior
Austin Brown, Youngstown Chaney, junior
Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, senior
Santino Haney, Steubenville, junior
Kaylen Brooks, Mansfield Senior, sophomore
Beckett Bertke, Lima Shawnee, senior
Manny Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, senior
Adam Guthrie, Washington Court House Miami Trace, senior
Second Team
Colt Howard, Monroe, sophomore
Je'Carious Reaves, Trotwood-Madison, senior
Eli Stroud, Hamilton Badin, senior
Lee’Sean Saunders, Columbus Walnut Ridge, senior
Noah Bell, Youngstown Ursuline, sophomore
DeCarlo Prince, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, senior
John Johnson, Akron Hoban, junior
Chad Rusinko, Tallmadge, junior
Kevin Woodgett III, Bedford, senior
Third Team
Connor Gulley, Mt. Orab Western Brown, senior
Joseph Ingram, West Carrollton, senior
Ricky Robertson, Cincinnati La Salle, senior
Reuben Holmes, Columbus Beechcroft, senior
Brody Durham, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, junior
Ryan Lamonica, Dresden Tri-Valley, senior
Trevick Bertke, Lima Shawnee, junior
Jaron Witcher, Sylvania Southview, senior
Logan Gooding, Tiffin Columbian, junior
Jack Howland, Hillsboro, junior
(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).
Division IV
Player of the Year: Gator Nichols, Zanesville Maysville
Coach of the Year: Evan Callihan, Circleville
First Team
Brody Denny, Germantown Valley View, junior
William Peagler Jr., Kettering Alter, freshman
Keonte Smith, Dayton Northridge, sophomore
Jordan Kaminsky, Heath, senior
Carter Myers, Caledonia River Valley, senior
CJ Ross, Ravenna, senior
Jace Riccardo, Canfield, junior
Theo Castro, Cleveland Glenville, senior
Gator Nichols, Zanesville Maysville, senior
Brayden DeVito, Shelby, senior
Second Team
Jason Caimano, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, senior
Antwan Hinton, Cincinnati Taft, senior
Kellen Wiley, Cincinnati Wyoming, senior
Danny Bentley, Plain City Jonathan Alder, sophomore
Daeshawn Fiore, Columbus East, senior
Chase Smith, Caledonia River Valley, senior
Garrett Carpenter, Cambridge, senior
Owen Hill, East Liverpool Beaver Local, senior
Stehl Bates, New Concord John Glenn, senior
Kole Nungester, Circleville, senior
Carson Davis, Pomeroy Meigs, senior
Third Team
Braydon Songer, Hubbard, senior
Mason Waechter, Sheffield Brookside, junior
Donovan Driscal, Cleveland Central Catholic, junior
Brendan Hernan, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, senior
Jordyn Watson, Zanesville Maysville, senior
Kellen Glass, Sandusky Perkins, senior
Devin Silva, Tontogany Otsego, senior
Cardae Brown, Ontario, sophomore
Blake Fitch, Chillicothe Unioto, senior
Division V
Player of the Year: Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy
Coaches of the Year: Kyle Dack, Sullivan Black River; Drew Stevens, Ironton
First Team
Drake Ahrens, Versailles, senior
Max Joiner, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, sophomore
Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy, senior
Austin Rowe, Leavittsburg LaBrae, senior
Dylan Zeigler, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, sophomore
Liam Goran, LaGrange Keystone, junior
Griffin Straub, St. Clairsville, senior
Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta, senior
Walter Plantz, Genoa Area, senior
Ashton Layne, Ironton, junior
Second Team
Dre Chambers, Cincinnati North College Hill, senior
Gavin Toombs, Fredericktown, senior
Joshua Smith, Columbus Africentric, senior
Cohen Richardson, Ravenna Southeast, junior
Lance Vlacovsky, Canton Central Catholic, senior
Colt Cowling, LaGrange Keystone, sophomore
Justin Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, sophomore
Jaxson Hall, Willard, sophomore
Maddox Kazee, Chesapeake, junior
Wes Briggs, Wellston, junior
Third Team
Grady Barber, Williamsburg, senior
Brodey Reisinger, Lewistown Indian Lake, junior
Rohaun Harris-Hardy, Columbus Africentric, senior
Tyler Pappas, Akron Manchester, senior
Braxton Sloan, Girard, sophomore
Devin Hardwick, Brooklyn, senior
Chris Hill, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, junior
Will Allen, Fairview Park Fairview, senior
Devontey Perkins, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, junior
Jackson Cabot, Ridgewood, senior
Elijah Smith, Martins Ferry, junior
Gunnar McCullough, Chillicothe Zane Trace, senior
Division VI
Player of the Year: Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village
Coach of the Year: Caleb McClanahan, Portsmouth West
First Team
Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, senior
Antonio White, Cincinnati Deer Park, senior
Boston Pearson, Grandview Heights, senior
Brennan Piatt, Smithville, junior
Carter Turk, Orwell Grand Valley, junior
Dylan Schott, Caldwell, senior
Jaleel Vincent, Bridgeport, junior
Brayden Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, senior
Jordan Priddy, Lima Central Catholic, senior
Will Kegley, Portsmouth West, senior
Second Team
Duncan Peters, Grandview Heights, sophomore
A.J. Ramgeet, Lisbon David Anderson, senior
Chase Moore, Mineral Ridge, senior
Ben DiFranco, Kirtland, senior
Lucas Renfro, Kirtland, senior
Brayden Bendik, Elyria Open Door Christian, junior
Alex Miller, Berlin Hiland, senior
Mack Hieber, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior
Brayden Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, senior
Kee’Ran Stokes, Maumee Valley Country Day, junior
Third Team
Dom Black, New Madison Tri-Village, junior
Riston Taylor, Troy Christian, senior
Phil Davis, Newton Falls, junior
Dereon Barber, Richmond Heights, sophomore
Ryan Zerger, Berlin Hiland, sophomore
Payne DeGray, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, senior
Will Sensabaugh, Spencerville, junior
Luke Mason, Attica Seneca East, senior
Bo Johnson, Peebles, sophomore
Colton Lloyd, Meigs Eastern, senior
Division VII
Player of the Year: Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s
Coach of the Year: Nick Ramos, Montpelier
First Team
Shane Frantz, Sidney Lehman Catholic, junior
Austin Helmuth, Plain City Shekinah Christian, senior
Jackson Kirura, Westerville Genoa Christian, junior
R.J. Walgate, Medina Christian, junior
Collin Kalaher, Columbiana Heartland Christian, junior
Yomar Castellano, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, junior
Tyler Bernett, Zanesville Rosecrans, senior
Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, senior
CJ Fidler, Montpelier, sophomore
Reed Brinager, Racine Southern, junior
Second Team
Keegan Guenther, Springfield Catholic Central, senior
Casey Heap, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy, senior
Kris McNeil, South Charleston Southeastern, junior
Joey Cappuzzello, McDonald, senior
Connor Cochran, Berlin Center Western Reserve, senior
Rahim Mitchell, Steubenville Catholic Central, sophomore
Gage Moore, Strasburg-Franklin, senior
Jarrett Burrer, Plymouth, senior
Jack Leppelmeier, Pettisville, senior
Briggs Gallehue, Edon, senior
Zaine McMichael, Antwerp, senior
Andrew Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, junior
Third Team
Eli Pitts, Botkins, junior
Ty Johnston, Millersport, senior
Lowen Ferguson, Jeromesville Hillsdale, sophomore
Darrien Davis, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, senior
Grady Barkley, Malvern, junior
Calvin Willow, Arlington, senior
Brody Smith, Leesburg Fairfield, junior
Jon Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, senior
(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie