CHSAA Issues 7-Game Suspension to Archbishop Stepinac basketball coach

The Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) on Thursday announced its penalty for Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball after the team competed at Chipotle Nationals in March.

Penalty issued to the Crusaders coach

According to Kevin Devaney Jr. of Gameday One, Stepinach coach Patrick Massaroni was issued a seven-game suspension at the start of the 2026-27 season. The suspension will include five league games and two non-league contests, Devaney noted.

The decision comes after a letter from the CHSAA Archdiocese executive committee stated that Chipotle Nationals is not a sanctioned NFHS event. As a result, possible sanctions against Massaroni and the Crusaders were considered.

Stepinac fell to SPIRE Academy (OH), 87-76, in the first round of the national tournament.

No further penalties at this time

Devaney mentioned in his report that the CHSAA did not issue further penalties, including “no postseason ban, no travel restrictions, (or) no probation.”

Massaroni provided a statement on Stepinac basketball’s Instagram account:

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of you. This has been an incredibly difficult and frustrating time for our program, and the outpouring of support from alumni, current and former players, parents, colleagues, fans, friends and family has been truly overwhelming and deeply appreciated. I also want to thank the leadership at Stepinac for their continued support throughout this process and to my attorney, the Honorable Robert K. Holdman, for his hard work and guidance.

“I am happy to announce that all penalties that would have negatively impacted the student-athletes at Stepinac have been lifted, which was always my primary concern and focus.

“With that said, I was issued a seven-game suspension. While neither I, nor the program are happy with the severity of the final decision and verdict, I have always put the best interests of our school and our students/players ahead of all else and therefore accept this ruling so we can put this situation behind us and return the focus to the amazing accomplishments of our school, program and this special group of student athletes from this past season.

“While this situation is unfortunate, I will not let this in any way steal any shine from the incredible accomplishments of this past year – which stands on its own. The success of this program is a testament to hard work, commitment, vision, consistency, teamwork, the power of the Stepinac community and most importantly, the young men who have proudly worn the Stepinac uniform.

“I will continue running all day-to-day operations of the program from now through the suspension. I have tremendous confidence in the overall quality of our program, our incredible coaches and support staff and have no doubt we will maintain the very high standards we have set for ourselves.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity and I am blessed to be a part of the incredible Stepinac family. Thank you again for all your support and we look forward to the 2026-2027 season and beyond.”

Details on letter by CHSAA

Kevin J. Pigott, president of the CHSAA Archdiocese of New York, stated in a letter that the Crusaders violated Article VI of the league’s constitution. The letter also mentioned that Stepinac was not granted permission to compete in the tournament.

Pigott also noted that the Crusaders participated in an event during Holy Week. If Stepinac won that first-round game, its next game would have been on Good Friday, which violates the prohibitions on athletic competition or practice during the Paschal Triduum.

“No member school of the Association will be permitted to participate in a post-schedule tournament or game unless secondary school authorities in accordance with CHSAA standards conduct the contest. In all cases, permission to compete must be secured by the league president.”

CHSAA could loosen rules in the future

Devaney mentioned that the CHSAA could revise its rules to allow teams to compete in future national events or tournaments.

Details on CHSAA’s next moves remain to be seen.

Stepinac’s 2025-26 season and outlook

The Crusaders went 26-5 and captured their fourth consecutive CHSAA-AA city championship title this past season. Massaroni, a Stepinac alum, has led the team to more than 200 wins and five CHSAA titles.

Massaroni was offered the head coaching position at IMG Academy (FL) but decided in late April to stay at Stepinac.

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