State Finalist Anderson Football’s 2026 Slate Includes Matchup with Out-of-State Powerhouse and More

Luck has not been on the side of the Anderson football team (OH) the last couple of seasons.

The Raptors have reached the OHSAA Division II state championship game the previous two years but fell victim twice to top-seeded Avon. The Eagles won 20-13 and 23-17 in the 2024 and 2025 title games, respectively.

Anderson, who has compiled a 29-2 record through two seasons, will start fresh with a new season.

Anderson will kick off the 2026 campaign with its home opener on August 21 against Trinity (KY). The Shamrocks, which went 13-2 last season, are the reigning KHSAA 6A state champions. The Rocks currently have 30 state titles in program history.

The Raptors will hit the road on August 28 to face West Clermont (2-8 in 2025) in week two. Anderson beat the Wolves 49-7 last season.

Anderson returns home in week three on September 4 to face Little Miami (3-8 in 2025). Last year, the Raptors beat the Panthers, 50-7.

In week four, the Raptors will go up against Lebanon (8-4 in 2025) in a September 11 road contest. Anderson defeated the Warriors 36-10 last season.

Anderson will then host Kings HS (9-2 in 2025) in a week five matchup on September 18. The Raptors came away with a 49-24 victory over the Knights last season.

In week six, the Raptors face Milford (1-9 in 2025) on September 25. Anderson cruised to a 63-0 win over the Eagles last year.

Then, on October 2 at home, Anderson goes up against Turpin (5-6 in 2025) in a week seven contest. The Raptors handed the Spartans a 58-16 loss last season.

Walnut Hills (2-8 in 2025) will be Anderson’s foe in an October 9 week eight matchup. The Raptors cruised to a 53-16 victory over the Eagles last season.

In week nine, the Raptors welcome Winton Woods (9-3 in 2025) to town on October 16. Anderson edged the Warriors by a 37-30 score last season.

The Raptors cap the regular season with a week 10 away game against Loveland (4-6 in 2025). The Tigers lost 42-7 to Anderson last season.

Anderson Raptors 2026 Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Trinity (KY)

Week 2 – at West Clermont

Week 3 – vs. Little Miami

Week 4 – at Lebanon

Week 5 – vs. Kings HS

Week 6 – at Milford

Week 7 – vs. Turpin

Week 8 – at Walnut Hills

Week 9 – vs. Winton Woods

Week 10 – at Loveland

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