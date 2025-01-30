Top 10 uncommitted Ohio high school football players from Class of 2025
It is only week away.
National Signing Day is fast approaching, an event that could take the high school sports world by storm. On Feb. 5, student-athletes who have had the dream of playing a sport in college could turn that into a reality, when they put pen to paper and officially commit to a school.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed NLIs or have picked a school that they intend to sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from Ohio still in the process of deciding their futures.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Ohio football recruits heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. Order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank.
1. WR Jackson Wiley, Olentagy (Lewis Center)
Wiley finished his high school career with 149 catches for 2,034 yards and 23 touchdowns, with his best season being his junior year. In that campaign, he caught 77 passes for 1,166 yards and 15 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Wiley has offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Coastal Carolina among many others. Kentucky, a strong SEC program, has no wide receiver commits from this class and with a need to add more pass catchers, Wiley could be a good fit for the Wildcats.
2. IOL Phillip Bowser, Ursuline (Youngstown)
A three-star recruit, Bowser has offers from 15 schools, with West Virginia, UCF, Akron, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan among others being the schools who have shown the most interest. Ohio State, the reigning national champions, have extended him a walk-on opportunity. West Virginia, UCF and Ohio State all appear to be front-runners but after taking his only visit thus far to West Virginia on Jan. 24, it appears more and more likely that the Mountaineers could win the sweepstakes.
3. IOL Denell Nix, Whitmer (Toledo)
The 6-foot-5, 280 pound tackle currently has offers from Ashland University, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois, among others. Central Michigan, a program that could be the most prominent football school to have offered him, could be a good fit for the three-star recruit, given their lack of lineman commits for the class of 2025 and the need for more depth.
4. ATH Preston Penn, Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus)
Primarily played defense, ending his high school career with 89 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. A three-star recruit, Penn has offers from Kentucky, Buffalo, Akron and Bowling Green, among many others. Buffalo was his only visit thus far, but with not ATHs committed as part of its 2025 class, Kentucky could use a versatile player like Penn.
5. QB Jaystin Gwinn, Westerville Central (Westerville)
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound signal caller ended his high school career with 2,266 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, completing 165-out-of-341 pass attempts. He also ran the ball 224 times for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Gwinn has offers from Kentucky, Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Wofford. Eastern Kentucky, with only three quarterbacks on the roster as of now and having yet to land a commit in the class of '25, could end up being the ideal spot for Gwinn.
6. ATH Shiren Mabry, KIPP Columbus (Columbus)
A safety/linebacker hybrid in high school, the 6-foot-3, 185 pound Mabry currenlty has seven offers, with Kentucky, Boston College, Marshall and Toledo being among the schools who have offered him. UMass, another school that has offered him, has yet to land an ATH commit and in the midst of a rebuild, could use a guy like Mabry to add even more depth and talent to the program.
7. EDGE Khy'lek Jarrett, Princeton (Cincinnati)
Ended high school career with 30 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks. A three-star recruit, Jarrett has offers from schools such as Boston College, Akron, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and West Virginia. Eastern Kentucky, another school that offered him, is in need of more depth at edge rusher, and with no players signed from this year's draft class, could make it the ideal fit for Jarrett.
8. RB Jayden Gwinn, Westerville Central (Westerville)
Finished high school career with 233 carries for 1,198 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. A three-star prospect, Gwinn has offers from Akron, Army, Kentucky, Kent State and Dartmouth, among a few others. Dartmouth and Penn, two Ivy League schools that would provide Gwinn with a top notch education, are both in need of running back depth while also having yet to land a class of '25 ball carrier.
9. ATH Trace Jallick, Anderson (Cincinnati)
Primarily a wide receiver, Jallick finished his high school career with 257 catches for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns in three varsity seasons. A three-star recruit, Jallick has offers from Akron, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and Miami (OH). Dartmouth has yet to land an ATH commit from the class of '25 and with Jallick bringing versatility, he could be a good fit for the Ivy League school.
10. CB Omar Jah, Olentagy (Lewis Center)
A three-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 180 pound Jah has offers from UMass, Toledo, Navy, Army, Central Michigan, among a few others. Navy, a program that finished 10-3 in 2024, has a need for more defensive backs have still not signed one from this class, setting up a possible landing spot for Jah.