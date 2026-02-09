Top 25 Oregon High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Oregon High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Oregon boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Oregon City and Central Catholic were again the top two teams competing for the number one spot this week, with Oregon City ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, Prep Hoops, and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Oregon Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
1. Oregon City – Average Rank: 1.0
Oregon City was the unanimous No. 1 across Prep Hoops, MaxPreps, and On3/Rivals, making it the clear top team in the state.
2. Central Catholic – Average Rank: 3.0
Central Catholic showed elite consistency with top-four placement in every ranking, including a No. 2 spot on MaxPreps.
3. Tualatin – Average Rank: 4.33
Tualatin landed inside the top six in all three polls, anchored by strong top-five respect statewide.
4. Southridge – Average Rank: 5.0
A No. 2 ranking from On3/Rivals helped Southridge secure a firm place among Oregon’s top tier.
5. Crook County – Average Rank: 6.0
Crook County edged out a tie thanks to appearing in all three rankings and peaking as high as No. 2 on Prep Hoops.
6. Trinity Lutheran – Average Rank: 6.0
Trinity Lutheran appears based on a single MaxPreps ranking but earns a top-10 composite slot due to its strong placement.
7. Parkrose – Average Rank: 6.33
Parkrose consistently hovered near the top 10 and earned a high-end No. 3 ranking from Prep Hoops.
8. Jesuit – Average Rank: 7.0
Jesuit’s balanced profile included a top-five nod from On3/Rivals and steady placement across all three lists.
9. Sherwood – Average Rank: 7.33
Sherwood cracked the top six on On3/Rivals and remained competitive in every ranking.
10. Sam Barlow – Average Rank: 10.0
Sam Barlow enters the composite from a single On3/Rivals ranking, highlighted by a top-10 placement.
11. Clackamas – Average Rank: 11.5
Clackamas appeared in both MaxPreps and On3/Rivals and earned solid mid-tier respect in each.
12. Newport – Average Rank: 12.0
Newport makes the composite on the strength of a top-12 MaxPreps ranking.
13. Westside Christian – Average Rank: 12.5
Westside Christian impressed with a top-10 showing on MaxPreps and a second solid appearance.
14. West Albany – Average Rank: 12.67
West Albany showed up in all three sources and held steady in the middle of the pack.
15. Lake Oswego – Average Rank: 13.33
Lake Oswego earned consistent recognition across Prep Hoops, MaxPreps, and On3/Rivals.
16. Nelson – Average Rank: 14.33
Nelson won a tiebreaker thanks to a high No. 7 ranking from On3/Rivals.
17. Westview – Average Rank: 14.33
Westview matched Nelson’s average but was edged by a slightly lower peak ranking.
18. Grant – Average Rank: 15.33
Grant placed in all three rankings, including top-12 recognition from both Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals.
19. South Salem – Average Rank: 15.5
South Salem appeared in two sources and earned a top-10 ranking on Prep Hoops.
20. Thurston – Average Rank: 16.0
Thurston’s presence in all three rankings helped it secure a spot inside the top 20.
21. Valley Catholic – Average Rank: 17.0
Valley Catholic showed consistency across Prep Hoops and MaxPreps with a pair of mid-teen finishes.
22. Portland Christian – Average Rank: 19.0
Portland Christian appeared twice and landed just inside the composite top 25.
23. Mountainside – Average Rank: 20.5
Mountainside earned inclusion through Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals, highlighted by a top-20 placement.
24. Benson – Average Rank: 22.0
Benson appeared in two sources and rounds out the lower end of the composite field.
25. Sunset – Average Rank: 24.0
Sunset makes the composite thanks to multiple appearances across the rankings.