Top 25 Ohio high school football scores, Week 4 updates
The Ohio high school football season is through three weeks and there are more than 350 games being played in Week 4.
LIVE OHIO HS FOOTBALL SCORES | SBLIVE OHIO POWER 25
Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the High School Sports on SI Ohio Power 25, which saw yet another change at the top with Archbishop Moeller taking over the No. 1 spot.
The biggest game of the week in the Buckeye state happens on Saturday afternoon, as No. 11 Elder makes the trip from Cincinnati to Lakewood to face No. 2 St. Edward in a Division I showdown.
Find out how the Top 25 in the Ohio Power 25 has fared this week.
HOW THE SBLIVE OHIO POWER 25 HAS FARED THIS WEEK:
(All games on Friday at 7:00 p.m. unless noted)
1. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (3-0)
vs. Mallard Creek (North Carolina) at Ironton, 1:00 p.m.
2. St. Edward, Lakewood (2-1)
vs. No. 11 Elder, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
3. Massillon (2-1)
vs. Canisius (New York)
4. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (2-1)
vs. Akron East, at Ellet
5. Toledo Central Catholic (2-1)
vs. Brother Rice (Michigan)
6. Avon (3-0)
vs. Elyria
7. Princeton, Cincinnati (2-1)
at Lakota East
8. Chardon (3-0)
IDLE
9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (3-0)
at Delphos St. John's
10. Lakota West, West Chester (2-1)
vs. Fairfield
11. Elder, Cincinnati (3-0)
at No. 2 St. Edward, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
12. Anderson, Cincinnati (3-0)
at Lebanon
13. Wadsworth (3-0)
at Twinsburg
14. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (3-0)
vs. St. Ignatius
15. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-1)
vs. Withrow
16. Perkins, Sandusky (3-0)
vs. Harvest Prep
17. Ursuline, Youngstown (2-1)
vs. Youngstown East
18. Olentangy Liberty, Powell (3-0)
at Olentangy Berlin
19. Wapakoneta (3-0)
at St. Marys
20. Coldwater (3-0)
vs. Anna
21. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (3-0)
at Turpin
22. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Cleveland (3-0)
at Kenston
23. Bishop Watterson (3-0)
at Tiffin Columbian
24. Ironton (3-0)
vs. St. Francis (New York), Saturday, 8:00 p.m.
25. Liberty Center (3-0)
vs. Archbold
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App