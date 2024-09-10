Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
Talk about a rough week for the top teams in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25 as four of the top five teams in Ohio high school football fell.
Those results caused quite a shakeup in the rankings this week as we are three weeks down, seven to go in the regular season.
With losses by St. Edward, Massillon, Toledo Central Catholic and Lakota West, the path was paved for our third new No. 1 in three weeks as Archbishop Moeller finds itself at the top for the first time this season.
The only newcomer to the rankings this week is Villa Angela-St. Joseph at No. 22.
High School on SI Ohio Power 25 Football Rankings
1. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (3-0)
Last Week: 4
Archbishop Moeller is out here diversifying its portfolio in a revenge win over East Central (Indiana), 42-13. The Crusaders' defense fell flat last season as East Central handed them their second loss of the season. The defense and special teams would score as many touchdowns as the East Central offense on Friday night. Jacob Cravens' pick-six gave the Crusaders a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Then Landen Adams took the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a 42-0 lead. The new No. 1 Crusaders face Benedictine Military School (Georgia) at Ironton on Saturday afternoon.
2. St. Edward, Lakewood (2-1)
Last Week: 1
St. Edward fell to Boyle County (Kentucky), 38-21. Boyle County is the four-time defending 4A state champion in Kentucky. St. Edward hosts No. 11 Elder in a showdown this Saturday afternoon with statewide implications.
3. Massillon (2-1)
Last Week: 2
Massillon fell to Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), 35-21, ending its 18-game winning streak. Bergen Catholic has won each of the last three New Jersey Non-Public A state championships. The Tigers will look to rebound when they host Canisius (New York) on Friday night.
4. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (2-1)
Last Week: 7
After facing some of the best football that Maryland and New Jersey have to offer, the Knights returned to facing in-state opposition. Their first in-state opponent was Buchtel, whom they defeated 56-0. The Knights forced 10 turnovers and held the Griffins to 85 yards of total offense. Hoban will head down to the street when they face Akron East on Friday night.
5. Toledo Central Catholic (2-1)
Last Week: 3
Toledo Central Catholic dropped their first ever conference contest since joining the Catholic High School League. The 21-7 loss to Detroit Catholic Central breaks the Irish's 33-game winning streak that started in August 2022. Toledo Central Catholic will host Brother Rice (Michigan) on Friday.
6. Avon (3-0)
Last Week: 6
Avon continues to live on the edge, defeating Glenville, 13-12 this past Friday night. A third quarter 22-yard field goal by the Eagles' Owen Warrick was the difference as it gave Avon the lead and the Tarblooders would never make it into Avon territory the rest of the night. Avon hosts Elyria this Friday evening.
7. Princeton, Cincinnati (2-1)
Last Week: 11
The Princeton defense never let then-No. 5 Lakota West into the endzone in their 14-6 win on Friday night. It was a game of field position all night between the two squads. An Andrew Wells fumble recovery and an Andre Parker interception turned the tide for the Vikings in a game that was even in nearly every other aspect. Princeton heads to Lakota East on Friday night.
8. Chardon (3-0)
Last Week: 8
The rain didn't stop Chardon as they would defeat Avon Lake, 28-7. Caleb Hewitt tallied 202 yards from scrimmage along with two first half touchdowns. The Chardon defense was suffocating, holding Avon Lake to just 87 yards of offense. Chardon is off next week, but will host last season's Division III state runner-up Bishop Watterson on September 20.
9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (3-0)
Last Week: 9
Marion Local took care of business in their home opener with a 42-9 win over St. Henry. The Flyers' defense held St. Henry at bay in the first half, taking a 14-3 lead into halftime. Marion Local would explode in the second half en route to their first Midwest Athletic Conference win of the season. The Flyers head to Delphos St. John's on Friday.
10. Lakota West, West Chester (2-1)
Last Week: 5
Lakota West fell to then-No. 11 Princeton, 14-6, on Friday night. The Firebirds host Fairfield on Friday night.
11. Elder, Cincinnati (3-0)
Last Week: 10
Elder forced 6 turnovers in a 30-6 win over Springboro on Friday night. Senior Joey Thamann was a Swiss Army knife for the Panthers, racking up 60 yards receiving, 100 yards on the ground, and two rushing touchdowns. Joey DiTullio had three turnovers on defense including a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Elder heads to No. 2 St. Edward in the biggest game in the state on Saturday afternoon.
12. Anderson, Cincinnati (3-0)
Last Week: 12
Three games, three running clocks for Anderson as they defeated Little Miami, 64-0. Justice Burnam had four passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, while the Jallick brothers, Trace and Tegan, combined for 166 receiving yards. The Raptors head to Lebanon on Friday night.
13. Wadsworth (3-0)
Last Week: 14
Wadsworth snapped a six-game losing streak to rival Medina with a 51-7 victory. Brysen Hall hit Calix Lemp for a 69-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game and it snowballed from there. Gavin Madigan tallied two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions on defense in the Grizzlies' convincing win. Wadsworth heads to Twinsburg on Friday night.
14. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (3-0)
Last Week: 15
Walsh Jesuit made a statement in a 52-0 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary on Friday night. On the first play of the game, Aiden Henry took the kickoff 91 yards for the game's first touchdown. It was all about team effort on Friday as all seven touchdowns were scored by seven different Warriors, while the defense added three takeaways. Walsh hosts St. Ignatius this coming Friday night.
15. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-1)
Last Week: 13
St. Xavier emerged victorious in a back-and-forth contest with Cathedral (Indiana), 35-31. The Bombers' backs were to the wall after Cathedral took a 31-28 lead on a 22-yard field goal with just over one minute remaining. The Bombers would drive the length of the field in 63 seconds, capped by a Cam Taylor 7-yard touchdown reception from Chase Herbstreit, giving St. X the thrilling victory. Taylor ended the game with 12 catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns, all career highs. St. X will host Withrow on Friday night.
16. Perkins, Sandusky (3-0)
Last Week: 18
Three games, zero points conceded as Perkins defeated Rocky River, 49-0. Senior Issac Bunts carried the ball 28 times for 332 yards and six touchdowns on the night. Perkins will host Harvest Prep on Friday night.
17. Ursuline, Youngstown (2-1)
Last Week: 16
Remember in 'The Waterboy' when the antagonist coach took a knee to keep Bobby Boucher and the defense off the field? That may have worked in Ursuline's 27-0 win over Farrell (Pennsylvania) on Friday. After a Joe Balog octopus to put the Irish up 8-0, it was all defense. The Irish tallied a fumble recovery in the endzone, another fumble recovery on the Farrell 12-yard line, and a scoop-and-score from 28 yards out. Ursuline will be back in Ohio to host Youngstown East on Friday night.
18. Olentangy Liberty, Powell (3-0)
Last Week: 21
Olentangy Liberty has firmly cemented themselves as the best team in the Columbus Area after a 31-0 shutout over Gahanna Lincoln. Along with the best team, Jake Struck is emerging as one of the best receivers in the state, hauling in two touchdowns on the night. The Patriots are at Olentangy Berlin this coming Friday.
19. Wapakoneta (3-0)
Last Week: 19
Wapakoneta controlled every aspect of the game in their 42-14 win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday. Caleb Moyer went 9-of-13 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Moyer also led the Redskins in rushing with 11 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Wapakoneta heads on the road to face rival St. Marys in a game with huge Western Buckeye League ramifications.
20. Coldwater (3-0)
Last Week: 20
Could Coldwater be the team that breaks Marion Local's 50-plus game winning streak when they meet on October 25? It looks like they have the best chance after a 55-8 win over Fort Recovery. Baylen Blockberger was as efficient as ever, going 9-of-12 for 188 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 44 yards on the ground. The Cavaliers host Anna on Friday.
21. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (3-0)
Last Week: 17
The Warriors' defense was their savior once again in a 22-3 win over Milford on Friday night. Milford was held to only 148 yards of total offense and could only get on the board in the fourth on a 31-yard field goal. Bryshawn Brown had 144 passing yards as well as a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. The Warriors are at Turpin Friday night.
22. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Cleveland (3-0)
Last Week: NR
Villa Angela-St. Joseph breaks into the Ohio Power 25 following a 60-0 win at Mansfield Senior on Friday. The Vikings have been truly dominant in the beginning parts of the season, outscoring opponents 140-14. The Vikings' offense is anchored by Ohio State running back commit Bo Jackson, who rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns in their most recent win over Mansfield Senior, all of that coming in the first half. VASJ heads to Kenston this coming Friday night.
23. Bishop Watterson (3-0)
Last Week: 24
It's crazy to think that last year's Division III runner-up may be even better in 2024. Led by Drew Bellisari, Bishop Watterson handled Westerville North, 41-6. Bellisari, son of former Ohio State linebacker Greg Bellisari, threw two touchdown passes while rushing for two more in the convincing win. The Eagles head to Tiffin Columbian this Friday night.
24. Ironton (3-0)
Last Week: 25
It was all Ironton early and often in their 63-7 win over Cabell Midland (West Virginia.) Zayne Williams opened the game with two rushing touchdowns before Shaun Terry tallied two of his own on 44- and 76-yard receptions respectively. Ironton will host St. Francis (New York) this Saturday night.
25. Liberty Center (3-0)
Last Week: 23
This Liberty Center team is proving to be much more balanced than last year's squad after a 37-7 win over Otsego. Waylon Rentz rushed for 165 yards. Ten more Tigers got touches as Liberty Center racked up 346 rushing yards on the night. Liberty Center hosts Archbold this coming Friday night.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
