Vote: Which Ohio Player Had the Best Performance at the 2025 Flyin' To The Hoop Event?

There were plenty of good individual performances at the 2026 Flyin' To The Hoop. Now is your chance to tell us who was the best.

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Lakota West's Joshua Tyson (2) drive to the basket Reynodsburg's Jordan Fisher and Toby Nwokolo during the Firebirds' loss on March 16, 2025.
Lakota West's Joshua Tyson (2) drive to the basket Reynodsburg's Jordan Fisher and Toby Nwokolo during the Firebirds' loss on March 16, 2025.

From Friday to Monday, the 23rd annual Flyin' To The Hoop took place at Kettering Fairmont's Trent Arena with 18 boys high school basketball games over three days.

The event featured a number of teams from the state of Ohio as well as teams from across the country.

Now is your chance to vote on which player from the state of Ohio had the best individual performance at this year’s event.

Players are listed in alphabetical order and only players from teams in Ohio were eligible for this list.

Voting ends on Tuesday, January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Peyton Bakos, Archbishop Alter

Had a team-high 16 points in a 49-46 win over Upper Arlington on Sunday.

Jaylen Billingslea, Warrensville Heights

In a 61-57 loss to Kettering Fairmont on Monday, he led the Tigers with 16 points.

Jorden Bowens, Reynoldsburg

In a 92-53 loss to Southeastern Prep (AZ), the Ohio University commit led the Raiders with 18 points while also hauling in seven rebounds. He shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Leigh Cotton, St. Vincent-St. Mary

Led the Fighting Irish with 18 points in a 46-42 win over Archbishop Moeller on Sunday.

Bryce Curry, Lakota West

Made 9-0f-11 shots to score 24 points in a 72-71 OT loss to La Lumiere (Indiana) on Sunday.

Dorryen Davis, Northridge

Helped the Polar Bears defeat Margaretta on Monday, scoring 19 points.

Jayden Davis, Archbishop Moeller

Scored 11 points to lead the Crusaders in a 46-42 loss to St. Vincent-St. Mary on Sunday.

Trey Drexler, Brunswick

The IU-Indy signee led all scorers with 20 points in a loss to Lima Senior on Saturday. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.

Devin Evans, Wyoming

Scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 60-49 win over Wayne on Saturday.

Willie Foster, Lima Senior

In a win over Brunswick on Saturday, the Northern Kentucky commit had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Judah Keller, Margaretta

In a 58-55 loss to Northridge on Monday, he scored 16 points for the Polar Bears.

Brody Larrison, Upper Arlington

In a 49-46 win over Archbishop Alter on Sunday, he scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to tie for the team-high.

Alex Mack, St. Ignatius

In a loss to Wasatch Academy (Utah), Mack led the Eagles with 12 points.

Jayden McGraw, Kettering Fairmont

Had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 61-57 win over Warrensville Heights on Monday.

Xavier McKinney, Reynoldsburg

Scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for the Raiders in a 92-53 loss to Southeastern Prep on Friday night.

Jayden Nellemsbey, Warrensville Heights

Shot 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, for 14 points in a loss to Kettering Fairmont on Monday.

Jack Nolan, Indian Hill

Scored a team-high 13 points in a 53-35 loss to Tri-Village on Monday night and shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

William Peagler Jr, Archbishop Alter

Had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Knights in a 49-46 win over Upper Arlington.

Kaden Post, Wayne

In a loss to Wyoming on Saturday, he tied for the team-high with 12 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Kaden Ralston, Kettering Fairmont

Led all scorers with 17 points in a 61-57 win over Warrensville Heights on Monday.

Ty Rohrer, Centerville

The junior scored a game-high 18 points as the Elks fell 55-43 to Fishers (Indiana).

Trey Sagester, Tri-Village

Recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-35 win over Indian Hill on Monday.

Noah Simpson, Lima Senior

The junior guard led his team with 17 points in a 61-51 win over Brunswick on Saturday.

Keonte Smith, Northridge

In a 58-55 win over Margaretta on Monday, he led the Polar Bears with 21 points ans 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Thompson, Wayne

Tied for the team-high with 12 points in a loss to Wyoming on Saturday while also pulling in a team-high five rebounds.

Joshua Tyson, Lakota West

Shot 13-of-20 from the field and scored a game-high 28 points for the Firebirds in a 72-71 loss to La Lumiere (Indiana).

Julian Washington, Margaretta

The senior led the Polar Bears with 23 points and eight rebounds on Monday in a 58-55 loss to Northridge.

Kellen Wiley, Wyoming

In a 60-49 win over Wayne, the senior scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

Published
Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports
RYAN ISLEY, SBLIVE SPORTS

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

