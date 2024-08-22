High School

Vote: Who is the top wide receiver in Ohio high school football for 2024?

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best at wide receiver in Ohio high school football in 2024?

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports, Jarrod Ulrey

Ironton wide receiver Shaun Terry runs with the ball during the 2022 OHSAA Division V state championship game against South Range.
Ironton wide receiver Shaun Terry runs with the ball during the 2022 OHSAA Division V state championship game against South Range.

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top high school wide receivers in the state of Ohio for 2024.

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top wide receiver this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)

There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other wide receivers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.

Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

