Was last-second missed field goal in Ohio high school football game actually good?
Ohio high school football was the center of controversy on Friday, September 6, as a field goal attempt in a game between Tinora and Archbold looks to have possibly been called incorrectly.
With Archbold leading 15-14 in the final seconds, Tinora kicker Jacob Bishop took the field for a 48-yard game-winning field goal attempt.
According to a video from @sports_nwo on X, the kick looks to have barely made it over the crossbar for a good field goal attempt, which would have given the Rams a 17-15 win and their first victory on the young season.
However, in the video, the official on the left side of the goalposts can be seen motioning with his hand that the kick went under the crossbar. The officials underneath the uprights then conferred and called the kick no good, giving Archbold a 15-14 win.
The loss sends Tinora to 0-3 on the season, while the win makes Archbold 2-1.
High School Sports on SI has reached out to the Ohio High School Association about the process of a possible protest from Tinora and will update the story with any new information.
-- OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
-- High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visitsi.com/high-school.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App