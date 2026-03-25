2026 Oklahoma Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Oklahoma girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Red Oak Eagles

Runner-Up: Kiowa Cowboys

Red Oak's Path to the Title

Red Oak won the state championship with a 48-45 victory over Kiowa. The Eagles advanced to the title game with a 54-46 win over Turner in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 59-24 victory over Whitesboro.

Champion: Lomega Raiders

Runner-Up: Leedey Bison

Lomega's Path to the Title

Lomega won the state championship with a 71-44 victory over Leedey. The Raiders advanced to the title game with a 68-53 win over Lookeba-Sickles in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-36 victory over Arnett.

Champion: Canute Trojans

Runner-Up: Caddo Bruins

Canute's Path to the Title

Canute won the state championship with a 53-25 victory over Caddo. The Trojans advanced to the title game with a 56-41 win over Okarche in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-30 victory over Cheyenne/Reydon.

Champion: Howe Lions

Runner-Up: Vanoss Wolves

Howe's Path to the Title

Howe won the state championship with a 50-42 victory over Vanoss. The Lions advanced to the title game with a 54-51 win over Fairview in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 64-55 victory over Riverside Indian.

Champion: Washington Warriors

Runner-Up: Adair Warriors

Washington's Path to the Title

Washington won the state championship with a 66-33 victory over Adair. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a 67-46 win over Alva in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 60-43 victory over Metro Christian.

Champion: Lincoln Christian Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Douglass Trojans

Lincoln Christian's Path to the Title

Lincoln Christian won the state championship with a 57-44 victory over Douglass. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a dominant 68-26 win over McLoud in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 53-32 victory over Kingfisher.

Champion: Carl Albert Titans

Runner-Up: Newcastle Racers

Carl Albert's Path to the Title

Carl Albert won the state championship with a 47-45 victory over Newcastle. The Titans advanced to the title game with a 58-43 win over Del City in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 60-40 victory over East Central.

Champion: Putnam City North Panthers

Runner-Up: Muskogee Roughers

Putnam City North's Path to the Title

Putnam City North won the state championship with a 62-40 victory over Muskogee. The Panthers advanced to the title game with a 71-53 win over Bixby in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 48-39 victory over Edmond North.

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