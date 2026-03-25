2026 Oklahoma Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Oklahoma girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class B-I
Champion: Red Oak Eagles
Runner-Up: Kiowa Cowboys
Red Oak's Path to the Title
Red Oak won the state championship with a 48-45 victory over Kiowa. The Eagles advanced to the title game with a 54-46 win over Turner in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 59-24 victory over Whitesboro.
Class B-II
Champion: Lomega Raiders
Runner-Up: Leedey Bison
Lomega's Path to the Title
Lomega won the state championship with a 71-44 victory over Leedey. The Raiders advanced to the title game with a 68-53 win over Lookeba-Sickles in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-36 victory over Arnett.
Class A
Champion: Canute Trojans
Runner-Up: Caddo Bruins
Canute's Path to the Title
Canute won the state championship with a 53-25 victory over Caddo. The Trojans advanced to the title game with a 56-41 win over Okarche in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-30 victory over Cheyenne/Reydon.
Class 2A
Champion: Howe Lions
Runner-Up: Vanoss Wolves
Howe's Path to the Title
Howe won the state championship with a 50-42 victory over Vanoss. The Lions advanced to the title game with a 54-51 win over Fairview in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 64-55 victory over Riverside Indian.
Class 3A
Champion: Washington Warriors
Runner-Up: Adair Warriors
Washington's Path to the Title
Washington won the state championship with a 66-33 victory over Adair. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a 67-46 win over Alva in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 60-43 victory over Metro Christian.
Class 4A
Champion: Lincoln Christian Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Douglass Trojans
Lincoln Christian's Path to the Title
Lincoln Christian won the state championship with a 57-44 victory over Douglass. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a dominant 68-26 win over McLoud in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 53-32 victory over Kingfisher.
Class 5A
Champion: Carl Albert Titans
Runner-Up: Newcastle Racers
Carl Albert's Path to the Title
Carl Albert won the state championship with a 47-45 victory over Newcastle. The Titans advanced to the title game with a 58-43 win over Del City in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 60-40 victory over East Central.
Class 6A
Champion: Putnam City North Panthers
Runner-Up: Muskogee Roughers
Putnam City North's Path to the Title
Putnam City North won the state championship with a 62-40 victory over Muskogee. The Panthers advanced to the title game with a 71-53 win over Bixby in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 48-39 victory over Edmond North.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.