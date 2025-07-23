Former Poteau Coach Facing Embezzlement Charge, Records Show Prior Conduct Issues
A former Poteau High School football coach is accused of embezzling more than $4,600 from McAlester Public Schools, according to recently filed court documents.
According to KNWA Fox 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the felony information sheet, it is alleged that Mazey, who previously served as head coach and dean of students at McAlester High School from 2019 to 2025, "fraudulently appropriated" the funds.
Mazey was arrested earlier this month and was released on a $1,000 bond. He has entered a not guilty plea to the charge. His next appearance in Pittsburg County Court is scheduled for July 24.
Currently, Mazey is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kilgore College in Texas, according to the school's athletic website. He also coached for four seasons at Poteau High School, leading the Pirates to two undefeated seasons during his tenure.
Court records also indicate that Mazey has a prior criminal history. In December 2024, he entered an Alford plea to one count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and one count of reckless conduct with a firearm. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining their innocence. He received a 90-day deferred sentence in that case.
The firearm incident occurred in July 2024 during a coaches' retreat in McCurtain County, where court records show Mazey pointed a gun at an assistant coach.