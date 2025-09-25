Four-star Basketball Player Jalen Montonati - Two-Time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year - Commits
Jalen Montonati is staying home.
With the Oklahoma State Cowboys, that is.
Montonati, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, committed to the Cowboys on Thursday. He chose OSU despite an offer from in-state rival Oklahoma and 21 other major programs — a list that included Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, St. John’s, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulsa, USC, Utah State, Wake Forest and Washington. Duke, Louisville and Missouri also showed interest in the five-star prospect.
The 185-pound junior is one of the most decorated prep players in Oklahoma history. A two-time Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Montonati averaged 23.3 points, six rebounds and three assists last season while leading Owasso to the Class 6A state quarterfinals and a 24-5 record. He enters his senior year with more than 1,500 career points already to his name.
Montonati has collected nearly every major accolade available to an Oklahoma high school player. In 2024 alone, he was named Tulsa World State Player of the Year and earned a spot on The Oklahoman’s Super 5 First Team. On the national level, ESPN ranks him the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, No. 6 in the region and No. 19 overall in the Class of 2026.
Owasso coach Lenny Hatchett has long described Montonati as a player who can hurt defenses in multiple ways, but the praise has stretched across the state.
“Jalen is a long, silky smooth shooter who has the ability to go to the midpost,” Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins said when Montonati was honored by Gatorade last year. “It’s hard to believe he still has one more year of high school left. I can’t wait to see him in college, especially when he adds 20 pounds of muscle to his frame.”
The spotlight arrived early for Montonati, and he has only grown into it. As a sophomore, he delivered one of the defining performances in recent Oklahoma high school basketball history, averaging 23.6 points and guiding Owasso to its first-ever Class 6A state championship. He capped that run with a 34-point outburst in an overtime victory in the title game, earning MVP honors.
His talent has been tested and proven on the international stage as well. Montonati helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup and was selected to the Nike EYBL First Team between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Off the court, Montonati has become as respected for his leadership and community involvement as for his scoring touch. He serves on Owasso’s Athletic Leadership Council, has worked with the Amazing Games — an event modeled after the Special Olympics - and has donated his time as a youth basketball coach. He also recently spoke to an elementary school class about the values of hard work and dedication.
Montonati carries a 3.6 GPA and will return for his senior season this fall before beginning his college career in Stillwater. For Oklahoma State, his commitment represents not just keeping elite talent in state, but adding a player with the potential to change the program’s trajectory.