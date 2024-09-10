High School

McAlester football player Cleveland Williamson voted SBLive's Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week

Williamson scored TDs on offense and defense in his team's season opener

Buck Ringgold, SBLive Sports

Cleveland Williamson definitely made a huge impact on both sides of the ball for his team in their season opener.

Williamson, a junior receiver/defensive back from McAlester, intercepted two passes - returning one of those for a pick-six touchdown - in the Buffaloes' season opener on Aug. 30 against Broken Bow. He also caught a pass for a TD on offense in McAlester's 37-26 win.

For his efforts, Williamson was voted the SBLive Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

