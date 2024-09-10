McAlester football player Cleveland Williamson voted SBLive's Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week
Williamson scored TDs on offense and defense in his team's season opener
Cleveland Williamson definitely made a huge impact on both sides of the ball for his team in their season opener.
Williamson, a junior receiver/defensive back from McAlester, intercepted two passes - returning one of those for a pick-six touchdown - in the Buffaloes' season opener on Aug. 30 against Broken Bow. He also caught a pass for a TD on offense in McAlester's 37-26 win.
For his efforts, Williamson was voted the SBLive Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
