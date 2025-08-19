New Kobe 3 Ad Features A Cameo from Aaliyah Chavez
The new Nike Kobe 3 Protro stars Natalia Bryant, Jalen Brunson and a cameo by Aaliyah Chavez
The future of basketball AKA Monterrey High (TX) and Oklahoma Basketball's own Aaliyah Chavez is featured in the new Nike Kobe 3 Protro ad, which also stars Natalia Bryant and New York Knicks Jalen Brunson.
The Gatorade Girls basketball National Player of the year continues to make a name for herself in the world of sports and after the cameo was released Chavez posted a photo saying, "We are just getting started." No doubt there will be more to come from Aaliyah Chavez on and off the court.
The "Halo" shoe is set to release on August 23rd. Watch the full video below to see Chavez's cameo.
