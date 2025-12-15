California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 15.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (11-0 – 1st last week)
Just like last season, Ontario Christian has come out of the gate putting remarkable margins of victory against strong competition without any lapses. Last week it beat Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 98-25, King/Drew 105-35, and Lynwood 89-44.
2. SIERRA CANYON (6-1 – 5th)
Jerzy Robinson is back, and she dominated in limited minutes last week as the Trailblazers took care of Rancho Christian 89-62 and Bishop O'Dowd 86-52. As long as Robinson is around, their loss to JSerra without her will have next to no impact on their stock going forward.
3. MATER DEI (7-0 – 3rd)
Mater Dei seems to be the X-factor heading into the Nike TOC, where they showed out last year with wins over East Coast powerhouses Bishop McNamara, Christ the King, and Bullis. The Monarchs are clearly a national-caliber team and they've won all seven of their games this season by at least 12 points against tough competition. But how they stack up against the best of the best will be determined this week. They open as favorites against Nevada powerhouse Centennial.
4. ETIWANDA (5-1 – 2nd)
In its only game of the week, Etiwanda fell 66-61 to one of Nevada's best teams, Democracy Prep Agassi Campus, which moved to 3-0. Frontcourt stars Jaylee Moore and Tess Oldenburg won't debut until the transfer sit-out period is over, so the team is currently far from peak form. Given that the Eagles had upset losses with important players missing early on in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and went on to win disputed national titles both years, it's hard to put too much stock into this one with Oldenburg and Moore less than two weeks away from debuting.
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 4th)
The rebuilt Huskies program will debut the day after Christmas.
6. FAIRMONT PREP (4-3 – 6th)
It's no exaggeration to say that Fairmont Prep has one of the absolute hardest non-league slates in the entire country. The Huskies have already played Ontario Christian once and Sierra Canyon twice, and this week they open the top division of the Nike TOC against none other than the top-ranked team in the nation: Long Island Lutheran (NY).
7. OAK PARK (8-3 – 7th)
Oak Park blew out Dos Pueblos in its only game of the week. It only has one game this week as well, a Coastal Canyon League opener against Simi Valley.
8. JSERRA (8-2 – 8th)
Talk about a well-deserved bye week. JSerra had no contests last week after beating Sage Hill, Sierra Canyon, and San Clemente and losing to Ontario Christian the previous week.
9. SAGE HILL (6-4 – 7th)
The big news for Sage Hill last week wasn't its 68-39 rout of Santa Margarita, although that was certainly a nice win. The OC Register has reported that longtime head coach Kerwin Walters, who led the program from the Southern Section's lower divisions to national prominence, indefinitely on administrative leave. On that note, the Lightning head to Phoenix for the NIKE TOC.
10. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (5-2 – 10th)
Blowout losses to Sierra Canyon and Archbishop Mitty aren't going to knock Rancho Christian down in the rankings, although the Eagles are certainly due for more resume wins now. They open Ivy League play on Wednesday against underrated Heritage (Menifee).
11. VENTURA (8-1 – 12th)
The Cougars got more than they probably bargained for in their second game of Channel League play, an 80-70 win over Dos Pueblos in which they trailed by two points at halftime. The week was bookended by a 67-12 rout of Buena and a 58-36 win against Chaminade. They open SoCal Holiday Prep Classic on Dec. 27 in an exciting matchup with La Jolla Country Day.
12. REDONDO UNION (7-2 – 13th)
Another week, another statement win or two for the Sea Hawks. They defeated Harvard-Westlake 50-37 and Esperanza 68-50 last week.
13. VILLA PARK (9-1 – 14th)
Speaking of teams heading to the Nike TOC, Villa Park breezed by La Serna and Santa Fe last week in tuneup games. The Spartans will be a heavy favorite in round one of Dan Wiley Division play against Notre Dame Prep (AZ).
14. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (8-1 – 15th)
Valencia's upcoming schedule is loaded with opportunities for resume wins, such as Ventura, Bonita, state-ranked Priory, and Esperanza.
15. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (5-1 – 16th)
After its second bye week in a row, Saint Joseph picks back up on Thursday at – you guessed it – the Nike TOC.
16. MORENO VALLEY (5-5 – 17th)
With five losses against teams ranked top-20 in the state, the Vikings needed a statement win. They got two of them, beating San Clemente 63-45 and Oak Hils 81-51.
17. BRENTWOOD (2-4 – 18th)
The Eagles pick back up after a bye week on Friday against Murrieta Valley. Their schedule gets intense after Christmas between the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, a slew of non-league games against top-50 teams in the state, and Gold Coast League play.
18. LA SALLE (9-2 – 23rd)
There are two reasons that La Salle just leapt five spots and has a chance to rise considerably more in the next month. One is that last week, the Lancers won decisively against three teams that have been hot lately. Their defense was phenomenal as they blew out Bonita 53-27, rolled Orange Lutheran 49-26, and cruised past Marlborough 61-42. The second reason is that the two Hawaii teams they narrowly lost to in the opening week, Kamehameha Kapalama and Maryknoll, have both turned out to be outstanding as well.
19. LYNWOOD (5-4 – 19th)
It was a good showing at the Mark Keppel Winter Tournament for the Knights. They opened with a 52-43 win against Crescenta Valley, 30-pieced the host team, and lost by "only" 45 points to an Ontario Christian team that has gotten more than half of its wins by 50 points.
20. ST. ANTHONY (7-1 – 20th)
Now headed to Phoenix, St. Anthony stayed fresh with an 85-12 obliteration of Mayfair.
21. FLINTRIDGE PREP (5-0 – 22nd)
Flintride Prep picks up against Westridge and Mark Keppel after a bye week.
22. BECKMAN (8-2 – 24th)
The Patriots face Summit (11-2) on Friday after what will have been 13 days of rest.
23. SANTA MARGARITA (7-3 – 25th)
A 68-39 loss to Sage Hill is no sweat at this point in the rankings, although it did put an end to Santa Margarita's three-game tear.
24. RIALTO (9-3 – Bubble)
Rialto debuts despite losing by 28 points in its last game, which came against nationally ranked Clovis West. The Knights' only other losses were against Flintridge Prep and Beckman, and they've beaten Esperanza, Rancho Cucamonga, Rosary Academy, and multiple other high-level teams.
25. ESPERANZA (7-6 – Bubble)
All six of Esperanza's losses have come against higher-ranked teams. The Aztecs return with their list of wins including Claremont (twice), No. 22 Beckman, and Portola (Irvine).
ON THE BUBBLE:
ORANGE LUTHERAN, LOS OSOS, SAN CLEMENTE, PORTOLA (IRVINE), NORTH (TORRANCE), OAK HILLS, MIRA COSTA, MARLBOROUGH, WINDWARD, BISHOP MONTGOMERY