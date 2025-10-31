Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Guthrie as they travel to take on Carl Albert.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 61 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Quapaw vs Morrison, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Guthrie vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs McLoud, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Meeker
Anadarko vs. Kingfisher
Apache vs. Cordell
Ardmore vs. Harrah
Bartlesville vs. Putnam City West
Bethany vs. Tecumseh
Bethel vs. Okmulgee
Bishop Kelley vs. Shawnee
Bishop McGuinness vs. Newcastle
Bixby vs. Deer Creek
Blackwell vs. Mount St. Mary
Blanchard vs. Madill
Bristow vs. Perkins-Tryon
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial
Cache vs. Douglass
Carl Albert vs. Guthrie
Carnegie vs. Texhoma
Casady vs. Luther
Cashion vs. Hinton
Chandler vs. Sperry
Chickasha vs. Tuttle
Chisholm vs. Perry
Choctaw vs. Eisenhower
Christian Heritage vs. Minco
Claremore vs. Del City
Classen vs. Duncan
Clinton vs. Elgin
Crescent vs. Merritt
Crooked Oak vs. Millwood
Crossings Christian vs. Washington
Davis vs. Holdenville
Dickson vs. Lexington
Edmond North vs. Moore
El Reno vs. Noble
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Healdton
Enid vs. Jenks
Fairview vs. Sayre
Grant vs. Northwest Classen
Hennessey vs. Stroud
Heritage Hall vs. Purcell
Hobart vs. Okemah
Hooker vs. Watonga
Jones vs. Oklahoma Christian
Kellyville vs. Newkirk
Konawa vs. Rush Springs
Lindsay vs. Little Axe
Lone Grove vs. McLoud
Mangum vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer
Mooreland vs. Southwest Covenant
Morrison vs. Quapaw
Mounds vs. Wewoka
Mustang vs. Norman
Norman North vs. Owasso
Page vs. Putnam City North
Pawnee vs. Tonkawa
Piedmont vs. Stillwater
Prague vs. Roland
Putnam City vs. Southmoore
Ringling vs. Wayne
Stratford vs. Wynnewood
Sulphur vs. Victory Christian
