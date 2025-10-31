High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 31

El Reno rushes the ball as Carl Albert defends during the high school football game between El Reno and Carl Albert in El Reno, Oklahoma, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
El Reno rushes the ball as Carl Albert defends during the high school football game between El Reno and Carl Albert in El Reno, Oklahoma, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 70 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Guthrie as they travel to take on Carl Albert.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 61 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Quapaw vs Morrison, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Guthrie vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs McLoud, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Meeker

Anadarko vs. Kingfisher

Apache vs. Cordell

Ardmore vs. Harrah

Bartlesville vs. Putnam City West

Bethany vs. Tecumseh

Bethel vs. Okmulgee

Bishop Kelley vs. Shawnee

Bishop McGuinness vs. Newcastle

Bixby vs. Deer Creek

Blackwell vs. Mount St. Mary

Blanchard vs. Madill

Bristow vs. Perkins-Tryon

Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial

Cache vs. Douglass

Carl Albert vs. Guthrie

Carnegie vs. Texhoma

Casady vs. Luther

Cashion vs. Hinton

Chandler vs. Sperry

Chickasha vs. Tuttle

Chisholm vs. Perry

Choctaw vs. Eisenhower

Christian Heritage vs. Minco

Claremore vs. Del City

Classen vs. Duncan

Clinton vs. Elgin

Crescent vs. Merritt

Crooked Oak vs. Millwood

Crossings Christian vs. Washington

Davis vs. Holdenville

Dickson vs. Lexington

Edmond North vs. Moore

El Reno vs. Noble

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Healdton

Enid vs. Jenks

Fairview vs. Sayre

Grant vs. Northwest Classen

Hennessey vs. Stroud

Heritage Hall vs. Purcell

Hobart vs. Okemah

Hooker vs. Watonga

Jones vs. Oklahoma Christian

Kellyville vs. Newkirk

Konawa vs. Rush Springs

Lindsay vs. Little Axe

Lone Grove vs. McLoud

Mangum vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Mooreland vs. Southwest Covenant

Morrison vs. Quapaw

Mounds vs. Wewoka

Mustang vs. Norman

Norman North vs. Owasso

Page vs. Putnam City North

Pawnee vs. Tonkawa

Piedmont vs. Stillwater

Prague vs. Roland

Putnam City vs. Southmoore

Ringling vs. Wayne

Stratford vs. Wynnewood

Sulphur vs. Victory Christian

