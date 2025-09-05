Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 59 Oklahoma City metro high school football games in Oklahoma this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Stillwater vs Union at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
Altus vs Elk City
Anadarko vs Bridge Creek
Bethel vs Luther
Bishop Kelley vs Bishop McGuinness
Booker T. Washington vs Del City
Capitol Hill vs Crooked Oak
Carl Albert vs Midwest City
Cashion vs Velma-Alma
Chandler vs Stroud
Checotah vs Seminole
Chickasha vs Marlow
Classen vs Tecumseh
Comanche vs Wynnewood
Cordell vs Rush Springs
Crescent vs Morrison
Cushing vs Bristow
Cyril vs Burns Flat-Dill City
Dewey vs Perkins-Tryon
Dibble vs Minco
Edmond Memorial vs Deer Creek
Edmond Santa Fe vs Edmond North
El Reno vs Piedmont
Hennessey vs Chisholm
Heritage Hall vs Lincoln Christian
Hinton vs Carnegie
Hobart vs Watonga
Kellyville vs Blackwell
Kiefer vs Jones
Kingfisher vs Weatherford
Kingston vs Fairview
Lawton vs Enid
Lindsay vs Purcell
Little Axe vs Elmore City-Pernell
McLoud vs Harrah
Merritt vs Mooreland
Newcastle vs Tuttle
Noble vs Blanchard
Norman vs Norman North
Okemah vs Henryetta
Oklahoma Christian vs Casady
Pauls Valley vs Davis
Pawhuska vs Meeker
Perry vs Alva
Putnam City North vs Shawnee
Putnam City West vs Putnam City
Sayre vs Thomas-Fay-Custer
Southeast vs Northwest Classen
Stillwater vs Union
Tipton vs Snyder
Tonkawa vs Newkirk
Washington vs Sulphur
Wayne vs Stratford
Western Heights vs Grant
Westmoore vs Southmoore
Wewoka vs Holdenville
Will Rogers vs Ponca City
Wilson vs Mangum
Yukon vs Mustang
