High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on through Week 2.

CJ Vafiadis

Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game.
Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game.

There are 59 Oklahoma City metro high school football games in Oklahoma this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Stillwater vs Union at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

Altus vs Elk City

Anadarko vs Bridge Creek

Bethel vs Luther

Bishop Kelley vs Bishop McGuinness

Booker T. Washington vs Del City

Capitol Hill vs Crooked Oak

Carl Albert vs Midwest City

Cashion vs Velma-Alma

Chandler vs Stroud

Checotah vs Seminole

Chickasha vs Marlow

Classen vs Tecumseh

Comanche vs Wynnewood

Cordell vs Rush Springs

Crescent vs Morrison

Cushing vs Bristow

Cyril vs Burns Flat-Dill City

Dewey vs Perkins-Tryon

Dibble vs Minco

Edmond Memorial vs Deer Creek

Edmond Santa Fe vs Edmond North

El Reno vs Piedmont

Hennessey vs Chisholm

Heritage Hall vs Lincoln Christian

Hinton vs Carnegie

Hobart vs Watonga

Kellyville vs Blackwell

Kiefer vs Jones

Kingfisher vs Weatherford

Kingston vs Fairview

Lawton vs Enid

Lindsay vs Purcell

Little Axe vs Elmore City-Pernell

McLoud vs Harrah

Merritt vs Mooreland

Newcastle vs Tuttle

Noble vs Blanchard

Norman vs Norman North

Okemah vs Henryetta

Oklahoma Christian vs Casady

Pauls Valley vs Davis

Pawhuska vs Meeker

Perry vs Alva

Putnam City North vs Shawnee

Putnam City West vs Putnam City

Sayre vs Thomas-Fay-Custer

Southeast vs Northwest Classen

Stillwater vs Union

Tipton vs Snyder

Tonkawa vs Newkirk

Washington vs Sulphur

Wayne vs Stratford

Western Heights vs Grant

Westmoore vs Southmoore

Wewoka vs Holdenville

Will Rogers vs Ponca City

Wilson vs Mangum

Yukon vs Mustang

Published
