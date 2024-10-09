Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its third computer rankings of the season in the state.
Retaining the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings are the 5-0 Owasso Rams. Coming in at No. 2 are the Deer Creek Antlers after a big offensive performance against Edmond.
A quick look at the Class 6A-II rankings shows Muskogee taking over the No. 1 spot. This comes after a dominant 51-point win against Putnam City West. Rounding out the top three are the Stillwater Pioneers at No. 2 and the Choctaw Yellowjackets at No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports