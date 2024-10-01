Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its second computer rankings of the season in the state.
Coming in at the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings this week are the Owasso Rams with an undefeated 4-0 record. Rounding out the top three are the Moore Lions at No. 2 and the Norman Tigers at No. 3.
A quick look at the Class 6A-II rankings shows the same undefeated teams leading the pack: Deer Creek at No.1 and Muskogee at No. 2. Both teams are an impressive 4-0. Behind them, the Stillwater Pioneers come in at No. 3 after a dominant victory against Eisenhower on Friday.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
