High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 16, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Muskogee celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla.
Muskogee celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla. / Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - October 16, 2025

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 16, 2025

Ada 49, Stilwell 8

Adair 54, Colcord 14

Allen 51, Regent Prep 48

Altus 70, Noble 18

Anadarko 48, Pauls Valley 22

Ardmore 33, Blanchard 25

Bartlesville 42, Putnam City North 28

Beggs 26, Comanche 0

Berryhill 31, Vinita 7

Bixby 92, Enid 0

Booker T. Washington 48, East Central 0

Broken Bow 61, Hilldale 20

Cache 17, Bridge Creek 14

Carl Albert 69, Marshall 0

Carnegie 32, Mooreland 14

Cascia Hall 49, Jay 13

Cashion 42, Crescent 13

Chandler 54, Westville 6

Cherokee 50, Covington-Douglas 12

Chickasha 48, Madill 0

Clinton 14, Woodward 3

Community Christian 34, Tishomingo 26

Copan 58, Gans 8

Crossings Christian 14, Lexington 0

Crooked Oak 12, Blackwell 6

Cushing 35, Wagoner 14

Cyril 54, Wetumka 28

Davenport 40, Olive 6

Del City 68, Will Rogers 7

Dewar 52, Canadian 0

Dewey 49, Webster 14

Durant 21, Shawnee 17

El Reno 30, Lawton 22

Elgin 35, Weatherford 0

Elk City 37, Douglass 6

Fairview 35, Hooker 8

Fort Gibson 42, Skiatook 22

Foyil 48, Cave Springs 0

Frederick 34, Christian Heritage 14

Geary 2, Bray-Doyle 0

Grove 36, Miami 13

Guthrie 56, Western Heights 0

Harrah 45, Bethany 43

Healdton 51, Ringling 22

Hennessey 48, Kellyville 16

Hobart 40, Stratford 12

Holland Hall 29, Checotah 26

Hollis 48, Central 0

Holdenville 22, Dibble 7

Hominy 36, Fairland 20

Inola 34, Verdigris 14

Jenks 56, Deer Creek 21

Jones 45, Chisholm 12

Kansas 27, Commerce 14

Ketchum 32, Porter 0

Kiefer 55, Hugo 20

Kingston 48, Heavener 20

Laverne 48, Turpin 0

Lincoln Christian 49, Muldrow 3

Lindsay 42, Marietta 7

Little Axe 41, Dickson 35

Luther 28, Alva 8

MacArthur 63, Midwest City 28

Maud 2, Midway 0

Medford 50, Watts 0

Merritt 40, Hinton 0

Metro Christian 49, Central 6

Millwood 24, Mount St. Mary 22

Minco 41, Walters 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 18, Tipton 6

Mustang 57, Edmond North 28

North Rock Creek 25, Purcell 20

Oaks-Mission 60, Welch 14

Oklahoma Bible 30, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14

Oklahoma Union 12, Caney Valley 8

Okeene 59, Canton 0

Oologah 56, Catoosa 37

Owasso 31, Edmond Memorial 21

Page 55, Putnam City West 0

Paoli 66, Graham/Dustin 28

Panama 28, Warner 6

Pawnee 72, Quapaw 23

Piedmont 75, Eisenhower 0

Pocola 70, Chouteau-Mazie 8

Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Garber 8

Prague 68, Okmulgee 12

Pryor 54, Hale 13

Putnam City 56, Grant 0

Quinton 50, Keota 0

Rejoice Christian 49, Hartshorne 14

Roland 26, Bethel 22

Ryan 56, Corn Bible Academy 0

Salina 42, Wyandotte 13

Sallisaw 35, Glenpool 13

Sapulpa 22, Ponca City 0

Sasakwa 40, Maysville 6

Sayre 52, Watonga 0

Seiling 62, Shattuck 26

Seminole 48, McLoud 42

Sequoyah 42, Sperry 0

Sequoyah 64, Cleveland 14

Southmoore 65, Northwest Classen 0

Southwest Covenant 47, Apache 14

Stillwater 21, Choctaw 14

Strother 46, Alex 14

Stroud 70, Newkirk 0

Sulphur 52, Bristow 14

Tahlequah 56, Memorial 0

Thomas-Fay-Custer 41, Texhoma 6

Timberlake 46, Waynoka 0

Tuttle 70, Tecumseh 6

Tyrone 50, Balko/Forgan 14

Union 49, Yukon 27

Valliant 60, Atoka 23

Vian 48, Henryetta 14

Washington 21, Marlow 14

Waukomis 42, Coyle 30

Wayne 32, Elmore City-Pernell 28

Webbers Falls 2, Wesleyan Christian 0

Weleetka 62, Thackerville 0

Wewoka 34, Gore 24

Wilson 37, Rush Springs 12

Woodland 70, Afton 22

Wynnewood 48, Okemah 0

Yale 32, Depew 16

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma