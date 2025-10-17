Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 16, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - October 16, 2025
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 16, 2025
Ada 49, Stilwell 8
Adair 54, Colcord 14
Allen 51, Regent Prep 48
Altus 70, Noble 18
Anadarko 48, Pauls Valley 22
Ardmore 33, Blanchard 25
Bartlesville 42, Putnam City North 28
Beggs 26, Comanche 0
Berryhill 31, Vinita 7
Bixby 92, Enid 0
Booker T. Washington 48, East Central 0
Broken Bow 61, Hilldale 20
Cache 17, Bridge Creek 14
Carl Albert 69, Marshall 0
Carnegie 32, Mooreland 14
Cascia Hall 49, Jay 13
Cashion 42, Crescent 13
Chandler 54, Westville 6
Cherokee 50, Covington-Douglas 12
Chickasha 48, Madill 0
Clinton 14, Woodward 3
Community Christian 34, Tishomingo 26
Copan 58, Gans 8
Crossings Christian 14, Lexington 0
Crooked Oak 12, Blackwell 6
Cushing 35, Wagoner 14
Cyril 54, Wetumka 28
Davenport 40, Olive 6
Del City 68, Will Rogers 7
Dewar 52, Canadian 0
Dewey 49, Webster 14
Durant 21, Shawnee 17
El Reno 30, Lawton 22
Elgin 35, Weatherford 0
Elk City 37, Douglass 6
Fairview 35, Hooker 8
Fort Gibson 42, Skiatook 22
Foyil 48, Cave Springs 0
Frederick 34, Christian Heritage 14
Geary 2, Bray-Doyle 0
Grove 36, Miami 13
Guthrie 56, Western Heights 0
Harrah 45, Bethany 43
Healdton 51, Ringling 22
Hennessey 48, Kellyville 16
Hobart 40, Stratford 12
Holland Hall 29, Checotah 26
Hollis 48, Central 0
Holdenville 22, Dibble 7
Hominy 36, Fairland 20
Inola 34, Verdigris 14
Jenks 56, Deer Creek 21
Jones 45, Chisholm 12
Kansas 27, Commerce 14
Ketchum 32, Porter 0
Kiefer 55, Hugo 20
Kingston 48, Heavener 20
Laverne 48, Turpin 0
Lincoln Christian 49, Muldrow 3
Lindsay 42, Marietta 7
Little Axe 41, Dickson 35
Luther 28, Alva 8
MacArthur 63, Midwest City 28
Maud 2, Midway 0
Medford 50, Watts 0
Merritt 40, Hinton 0
Metro Christian 49, Central 6
Millwood 24, Mount St. Mary 22
Minco 41, Walters 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 18, Tipton 6
Mustang 57, Edmond North 28
North Rock Creek 25, Purcell 20
Oaks-Mission 60, Welch 14
Oklahoma Bible 30, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14
Oklahoma Union 12, Caney Valley 8
Okeene 59, Canton 0
Oologah 56, Catoosa 37
Owasso 31, Edmond Memorial 21
Page 55, Putnam City West 0
Paoli 66, Graham/Dustin 28
Panama 28, Warner 6
Pawnee 72, Quapaw 23
Piedmont 75, Eisenhower 0
Pocola 70, Chouteau-Mazie 8
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Garber 8
Prague 68, Okmulgee 12
Pryor 54, Hale 13
Putnam City 56, Grant 0
Quinton 50, Keota 0
Rejoice Christian 49, Hartshorne 14
Roland 26, Bethel 22
Ryan 56, Corn Bible Academy 0
Salina 42, Wyandotte 13
Sallisaw 35, Glenpool 13
Sapulpa 22, Ponca City 0
Sasakwa 40, Maysville 6
Sayre 52, Watonga 0
Seiling 62, Shattuck 26
Seminole 48, McLoud 42
Sequoyah 42, Sperry 0
Sequoyah 64, Cleveland 14
Southmoore 65, Northwest Classen 0
Southwest Covenant 47, Apache 14
Stillwater 21, Choctaw 14
Strother 46, Alex 14
Stroud 70, Newkirk 0
Sulphur 52, Bristow 14
Tahlequah 56, Memorial 0
Thomas-Fay-Custer 41, Texhoma 6
Timberlake 46, Waynoka 0
Tuttle 70, Tecumseh 6
Tyrone 50, Balko/Forgan 14
Union 49, Yukon 27
Valliant 60, Atoka 23
Vian 48, Henryetta 14
Washington 21, Marlow 14
Waukomis 42, Coyle 30
Wayne 32, Elmore City-Pernell 28
Webbers Falls 2, Wesleyan Christian 0
Weleetka 62, Thackerville 0
Wewoka 34, Gore 24
Wilson 37, Rush Springs 12
Woodland 70, Afton 22
Wynnewood 48, Okemah 0
Yale 32, Depew 16
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.