Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16, 2025
There are 139 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Edmond Memorial traveling to take on Owasso, and Lincoln Christian hosting Muldrow.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 16
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are seven Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Westmoore vs Edmond Santa Fe, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Jenks vs Deer Creek at 7:00 PM. The final game, Edmond Memorial vs Owasso, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 6A-I scoreboard
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 11 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Ponca City vs Sapulpa, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Choctaw vs Stillwater at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 6A-2 scoreboard
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 18 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Marshall at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 20 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Douglass vs Elk City, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wagoner vs Cushing at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 18 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Webster vs Dewey, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Plainview vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 12 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Vian vs Henryetta at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 2A-II scoreboard
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 16 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Heavener vs Kingston, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs Marlow at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 2A-I scoreboard
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 16 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Ringling vs Healdton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hominy vs Fairland at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
View full Class A-II scoreboard
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 19 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Warner vs Panama, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hooker vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
View full Class A-I scoreboard
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 18 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 1:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Seiling vs Shattuck at 7:00 PM. The final game, Olive vs Davenport, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.
View full Class B-II scoreboard
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 13 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 1:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Turpin vs Laverne at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hollis vs Central, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.
View full Class B-I scoreboard
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16
There are 13 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Watts vs Medford at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here