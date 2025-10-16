High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16, 2025

Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Thursday, October 16

Bixby scores a touchdown during the high school football game between Edmond North and Bixby at Edmond North in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
Bixby scores a touchdown during the high school football game between Edmond North and Bixby at Edmond North in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 139 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Edmond Memorial traveling to take on Owasso, and Lincoln Christian hosting Muldrow.

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 16

This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.

View full OSSAA scoreboard

OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are seven Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Westmoore vs Edmond Santa Fe, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Jenks vs Deer Creek at 7:00 PM. The final game, Edmond Memorial vs Owasso, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 6A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 11 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Ponca City vs Sapulpa, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Choctaw vs Stillwater at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 6A-2 scoreboard

OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 18 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Marshall at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 20 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Douglass vs Elk City, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wagoner vs Cushing at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 18 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Webster vs Dewey, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Plainview vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 12 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Vian vs Henryetta at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 2A-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 16 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Heavener vs Kingston, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs Marlow at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 2A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 16 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Ringling vs Healdton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hominy vs Fairland at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class A-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 19 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Warner vs Panama, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hooker vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 18 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 1:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Seiling vs Shattuck at 7:00 PM. The final game, Olive vs Davenport, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class B-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 13 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The first game, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 1:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Turpin vs Laverne at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hollis vs Central, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class B-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16

There are 13 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Watts vs Medford at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.

View full Class C scoreboard

