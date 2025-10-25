High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Photo by Taylor Balkom

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair 64, Keys 41

Allen 40, Central 0

Antlers 40, Henryetta 26

Ardmore 55, Bethany 36

Balko/Forgan 52, Waynoka 20

Barnsdall 40, Afton 6

Beggs 56, Coalgate 19

Berryhill 21, Verdigris 12

Bishop McGuinness 45, Southeast 7

Bixby 38, Mustang 22

Bristow 48, McLoud 14

Broken Arrow 29, Union 10

Broken Bow 42, Ada 14

Cache 48, Clinton 45

Caddo 48, Keota 0

Carl Albert 49, Lawton 0

Cascia Hall 42, Sequoyah 10

Cashion 31, Sayre 8

Central 44, Burns Flat-Dill City 34

Chandler 28, Central 0

Cherokee 2, Olive 0

Chickasha 62, Tecumseh 25

Chisholm 42, Millwood 25

Christian Heritage 36, Okemah 0

Claremore 58, Memorial 0

Cleveland 32, Jay 19

Colcord 45, Chelsea 26

Copan 44, Webbers Falls 14

Coweta 23, Durant 7

Crescent 13, Watonga 0

Cushing 34, Miami 7

Cyril 56, Alex 6

Davis 35, Comanche 0

Davis 56, Coalgate 19

Deer Creek 30, Norman 28

Del City 42, Tahlequah 14

Dewar 46, Quinton 0

Edmond Memorial 38, Westmoore 7

Edmond North 51, Enid 3

El Reno 66, Marshall 8

Elgin 56, Douglass 0

Fairland 55, Ketchum 14

Fairview 48, Hinton 0

Fox 28, Paoli 8

Foyil 2, Porum 0

Geary 2, Temple 0

Grove 50, Wagoner 20

Hale 26, Will Rogers 9

Harrah 62, Madill 21

Healdton 48, Velma-Alma 2

Heavener 40, Okmulgee 8

Hennessey 21, Luther 8

Heritage Hall 43, Pauls Valley 2

Hilldale 45, Stilwell 32

Holland Hall 19, Muldrow 8

Hollis 70, Empire 20

Holdenville 46, Community Christian 14

Hominy 2, Porter 0

Hooker 53, Merritt 20

Hugo 58, Roland 38

Hulbert 26, Warner 22

Jenks 67, Moore 14

Jones 50, Mount St. Mary 20

Kellyville 41, Alva 12

Kiefer 53, Bethel 0

Kingfisher 34, North Rock Creek 0

Kingston 42, Prague 0

Konawa 36, Ringling 30

Laverne 16, Oklahoma Bible 8

Liberty 20, Gore 12

Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 0

Lindsay 42, Crossings Christian 23

Little Axe 7, Marietta 6

Locust Grove 24, Stigler 22

Mangum 20, Texhoma 13

Mannford 48, Victory Christian 14

Marlow 49, Dickson 0

Maud 52, Maysville 6

McAlester 29, Booker T. Washington 15

McLain Science & Tech 12, Glenpool 7

Medford 62, Welch 6

Metro Christian 41, Westville 0

Midwest City 27, Classen 6

Minco 29, Hobart 8

Mooreland 34, Apache 7

Morrison 30, Caney Valley 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Corn Bible Academy 6

Newcastle 41, MacArthur 32

Newkirk 26, Meeker 24

Noble 46, Western Heights 0

Northwest Classen 32, Eisenhower 28

Oaks-Mission 2, Billings 0

Okeene 46, Boise City 8

Oklahoma Christian 35, Blackwell 6

Oologah 31, Skiatook 29

Owasso 42, Edmond Santa Fe 8

Page 49, Muskogee 28

Panama 19, Haskell 0

Pawnee 52, Nowata 12

Piedmont 41, Southmoore 19

Plainview 49, Anadarko 28

Pocola 44, Hartshorne 3

Ponca City 24, Bartlesville 23

Poteau 28, Sallisaw 13

Pryor 49, Collinsville 14

Regent Prep 48, Mounds 6

Rejoice Christian 65, Chouteau-Mazie 8

Rush Springs 28, Wayne 0

Ryan 2, Bray-Doyle 0

Salina 15, Kansas 9

Sapulpa 40, Putnam City North 14

Sasakwa 60, Graham/Dustin 0

Sequoyah 79, Webster 8

Shattuck 54, Canton 6

Shawnee 38, Edison 0

Stillwater 33, Putnam City 20

Stroud 42, Casady 0

Talihina 48, Wewoka 16

Thomas-Fay-Custer 34, Southwest Covenant 6

Timberlake 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 12

Tonkawa 63, Oklahoma Union 16

Turpin 28, Garber 16

Tuttle 49, Blanchard 7

Vian 51, Wilburton 7

Walters 20, Stratford 6

Washington 50, Lexington 0

Waukomis 24, Davenport 20

Waurika 16, Snyder 0

Weleetka 54, Strother 0

Wilson 32, Elmore City-Pernell 6

Woodland 42, Summit Christian Academy 0

Wyandotte 62, Commerce 14

Wynnewood 25, Frederick 13

Yale 46, Drumright 20

Yukon 48, Norman North 40

