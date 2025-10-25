Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Adair 64, Keys 41
Allen 40, Central 0
Antlers 40, Henryetta 26
Ardmore 55, Bethany 36
Balko/Forgan 52, Waynoka 20
Barnsdall 40, Afton 6
Beggs 56, Coalgate 19
Berryhill 21, Verdigris 12
Bishop McGuinness 45, Southeast 7
Bixby 38, Mustang 22
Bristow 48, McLoud 14
Broken Arrow 29, Union 10
Broken Bow 42, Ada 14
Cache 48, Clinton 45
Caddo 48, Keota 0
Carl Albert 49, Lawton 0
Cascia Hall 42, Sequoyah 10
Cashion 31, Sayre 8
Central 44, Burns Flat-Dill City 34
Chandler 28, Central 0
Cherokee 2, Olive 0
Chickasha 62, Tecumseh 25
Chisholm 42, Millwood 25
Christian Heritage 36, Okemah 0
Claremore 58, Memorial 0
Cleveland 32, Jay 19
Colcord 45, Chelsea 26
Copan 44, Webbers Falls 14
Coweta 23, Durant 7
Crescent 13, Watonga 0
Cushing 34, Miami 7
Cyril 56, Alex 6
Davis 35, Comanche 0
Davis 56, Coalgate 19
Deer Creek 30, Norman 28
Del City 42, Tahlequah 14
Dewar 46, Quinton 0
Edmond Memorial 38, Westmoore 7
Edmond North 51, Enid 3
El Reno 66, Marshall 8
Elgin 56, Douglass 0
Fairland 55, Ketchum 14
Fairview 48, Hinton 0
Fox 28, Paoli 8
Foyil 2, Porum 0
Geary 2, Temple 0
Grove 50, Wagoner 20
Hale 26, Will Rogers 9
Harrah 62, Madill 21
Healdton 48, Velma-Alma 2
Heavener 40, Okmulgee 8
Hennessey 21, Luther 8
Heritage Hall 43, Pauls Valley 2
Hilldale 45, Stilwell 32
Holland Hall 19, Muldrow 8
Hollis 70, Empire 20
Holdenville 46, Community Christian 14
Hominy 2, Porter 0
Hooker 53, Merritt 20
Hugo 58, Roland 38
Hulbert 26, Warner 22
Jenks 67, Moore 14
Jones 50, Mount St. Mary 20
Kellyville 41, Alva 12
Kiefer 53, Bethel 0
Kingfisher 34, North Rock Creek 0
Kingston 42, Prague 0
Konawa 36, Ringling 30
Laverne 16, Oklahoma Bible 8
Liberty 20, Gore 12
Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 0
Lindsay 42, Crossings Christian 23
Little Axe 7, Marietta 6
Locust Grove 24, Stigler 22
Mangum 20, Texhoma 13
Mannford 48, Victory Christian 14
Marlow 49, Dickson 0
Maud 52, Maysville 6
McAlester 29, Booker T. Washington 15
McLain Science & Tech 12, Glenpool 7
Medford 62, Welch 6
Metro Christian 41, Westville 0
Midwest City 27, Classen 6
Minco 29, Hobart 8
Mooreland 34, Apache 7
Morrison 30, Caney Valley 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Corn Bible Academy 6
Newcastle 41, MacArthur 32
Newkirk 26, Meeker 24
Noble 46, Western Heights 0
Northwest Classen 32, Eisenhower 28
Oaks-Mission 2, Billings 0
Okeene 46, Boise City 8
Oklahoma Christian 35, Blackwell 6
Oologah 31, Skiatook 29
Owasso 42, Edmond Santa Fe 8
Page 49, Muskogee 28
Panama 19, Haskell 0
Pawnee 52, Nowata 12
Piedmont 41, Southmoore 19
Plainview 49, Anadarko 28
Pocola 44, Hartshorne 3
Ponca City 24, Bartlesville 23
Poteau 28, Sallisaw 13
Pryor 49, Collinsville 14
Regent Prep 48, Mounds 6
Rejoice Christian 65, Chouteau-Mazie 8
Rush Springs 28, Wayne 0
Ryan 2, Bray-Doyle 0
Salina 15, Kansas 9
Sapulpa 40, Putnam City North 14
Sasakwa 60, Graham/Dustin 0
Sequoyah 79, Webster 8
Shattuck 54, Canton 6
Shawnee 38, Edison 0
Stillwater 33, Putnam City 20
Stroud 42, Casady 0
Talihina 48, Wewoka 16
Thomas-Fay-Custer 34, Southwest Covenant 6
Timberlake 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 12
Tonkawa 63, Oklahoma Union 16
Turpin 28, Garber 16
Tuttle 49, Blanchard 7
Vian 51, Wilburton 7
Walters 20, Stratford 6
Washington 50, Lexington 0
Waukomis 24, Davenport 20
Waurika 16, Snyder 0
Weleetka 54, Strother 0
Wilson 32, Elmore City-Pernell 6
Woodland 42, Summit Christian Academy 0
Wyandotte 62, Commerce 14
Wynnewood 25, Frederick 13
Yale 46, Drumright 20
Yukon 48, Norman North 40
