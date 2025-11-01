Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Adair 49, Wyandotte 6
Ada 42, Glenpool 6
Afton 2, Porter 0
Allen 48, Liberty 26
Alva 34, Meeker 20
Anadarko 21, Kingfisher 14
Antlers 36, Atoka 9
Ardmore 66, Harrah 28
Balko/Forgan 60, Buffalo 14
Berryhill 48, Sequoyah 0
Bethany 49, Tecumseh 28
Bethel 46, Okmulgee 0
Bishop Kelley 30, Shawnee 27
Bishop McGuinness 24, Newcastle 14
Bixby 79, Deer Creek 15
Bluejacket 50, Watts 0
Broken Arrow 29, Edmond Memorial 17
Broken Bow 48, McLain Science & Tech 7
Cache 49, Douglass 8
Caddo 48, Canadian 0
Carl Albert 47, Guthrie 42
Casady 65, Luther 12
Cascia Hall 42, Verdigris 14
Central 38, Gore 7
Chandler 39, Sperry 12
Checotah 55, Idabel 53
Chisholm 46, Perry 15
Choctaw 72, Eisenhower 19
Chouteau-Mazie 40, Warner 28
Collinsville 50, Hale 16
Covington-Douglas 52, Davenport 24
Crescent 48, Merritt 16
Cyril 54, Strother 8
Davis 23, Holdenville 14
Del City 55, Claremore 10
Dewar 54, Keota 8
Duncan 41, Classen 6
Edmond North 26, Moore 7
Elgin 49, Clinton 0
Fairview 49, Sayre 16
Frederick 33, Walters 13
Grant 36, Northwest Classen 34
Grove 84, Oologah 17
Haskell 46, Hartshorne 18
Healdton 47, Elmore City-Pernell 24
Henryetta 40, Spiro 0
Heritage Hall 48, Purcell 13
Hilldale 36, Poteau 22
Hooker 34, Watonga 14
Inola 30, Jay 7
Jenks 73, Enid 6
Jones 40, Oklahoma Christian 28
Kansas 40, Chelsea 8
Kellyville 48, Newkirk 14
Keys 41, Commerce 6
Kiefer 54, Heavener 14
Kingston 48, Hugo 6
Konawa 42, Rush Springs 20
Lincoln Christian 62, Eufaula 0
Lindsay 64, Little Axe 35
Lone Grove 49, McLoud 7
Mangum 28, Thomas-Fay-Custer 21
Marlow 55, Marietta 0
Maysville 46, Midway 0
McAlester 22, Durant 21
Miami 56, Catoosa 0
Minco 30, Christian Heritage 12
Morrison 50, Quapaw 0
Mount St. Mary 61, Blackwell 6
Mustang 54, Norman 23
Noble 14, El Reno 13
Owasso 45, Norman North 14
Page 49, Putnam City North 0
Perkins-Tryon 49, Bristow 28
Piedmont 17, Stillwater 14
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 28, Turpin 26
Plainview 21, North Rock Creek 18
Pocola 34, Panama 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Oklahoma Bible 0
Porter 0, Afton 2
Prague 28, Roland 0
Pryor 58, Memorial 0
Putnam City 38, Southmoore 25
Quinton 58, Savanna 12
Rejoice Christian 54, Hulbert 6
Ringling 40, Wayne 8
Ringwood 44, Canton 8
Salina 50, Colcord 14
Sapulpa 49, Muskogee 16
Stigler 26, Muldrow 25
Stroud 52, Hennessey 3
Sulphur 59, Victory Christian 0
Southwest Covenant 40, Mooreland 16
Tahlequah 49, Will Rogers 6
Talihina 40, Regent Prep 13
Texhoma 48, Carnegie 35
Timberlake 2, Beaver 0
Tonkawa 14, Pawnee 8
Tuttle 56, Chickasha 0
Valliant 30, Wilburton 0
Vian 49, Morris 6
Vinita 14, Cleveland 6
Wagoner 28, Skiatook 15
Washington 49, Crossings Christian 0
Webbers Falls 52, Arkoma 27
Wewoka 55, Mounds 6
Wilson-Henryetta 62, Copan 36
Woodland 44, Ketchum 16
Wynnewood 56, Stratford 0
Yale 66, Foyil 30
