Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair 49, Wyandotte 6

Ada 42, Glenpool 6

Afton 2, Porter 0

Allen 48, Liberty 26

Alva 34, Meeker 20

Anadarko 21, Kingfisher 14

Antlers 36, Atoka 9

Ardmore 66, Harrah 28

Balko/Forgan 60, Buffalo 14

Berryhill 48, Sequoyah 0

Bethany 49, Tecumseh 28

Bethel 46, Okmulgee 0

Bishop Kelley 30, Shawnee 27

Bishop McGuinness 24, Newcastle 14

Bixby 79, Deer Creek 15

Bluejacket 50, Watts 0

Broken Arrow 29, Edmond Memorial 17

Broken Bow 48, McLain Science & Tech 7

Cache 49, Douglass 8

Caddo 48, Canadian 0

Carl Albert 47, Guthrie 42

Casady 65, Luther 12

Cascia Hall 42, Verdigris 14

Central 38, Gore 7

Chandler 39, Sperry 12

Checotah 55, Idabel 53

Chisholm 46, Perry 15

Choctaw 72, Eisenhower 19

Chouteau-Mazie 40, Warner 28

Collinsville 50, Hale 16

Covington-Douglas 52, Davenport 24

Crescent 48, Merritt 16

Cyril 54, Strother 8

Davis 23, Holdenville 14

Del City 55, Claremore 10

Dewar 54, Keota 8

Duncan 41, Classen 6

Edmond North 26, Moore 7

Elgin 49, Clinton 0

Fairview 49, Sayre 16

Frederick 33, Walters 13

Grant 36, Northwest Classen 34

Grove 84, Oologah 17

Haskell 46, Hartshorne 18

Healdton 47, Elmore City-Pernell 24

Henryetta 40, Spiro 0

Heritage Hall 48, Purcell 13

Hilldale 36, Poteau 22

Hooker 34, Watonga 14

Inola 30, Jay 7

Jenks 73, Enid 6

Jones 40, Oklahoma Christian 28

Kansas 40, Chelsea 8

Kellyville 48, Newkirk 14

Keys 41, Commerce 6

Kiefer 54, Heavener 14

Kingston 48, Hugo 6

Konawa 42, Rush Springs 20

Lincoln Christian 62, Eufaula 0

Lindsay 64, Little Axe 35

Lone Grove 49, McLoud 7

Mangum 28, Thomas-Fay-Custer 21

Marlow 55, Marietta 0

Maysville 46, Midway 0

McAlester 22, Durant 21

Miami 56, Catoosa 0

Minco 30, Christian Heritage 12

Morrison 50, Quapaw 0

Mount St. Mary 61, Blackwell 6

Mustang 54, Norman 23

Noble 14, El Reno 13

Owasso 45, Norman North 14

Page 49, Putnam City North 0

Perkins-Tryon 49, Bristow 28

Piedmont 17, Stillwater 14

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 28, Turpin 26

Plainview 21, North Rock Creek 18

Pocola 34, Panama 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Oklahoma Bible 0

Porter 0, Afton 2

Prague 28, Roland 0

Pryor 58, Memorial 0

Putnam City 38, Southmoore 25

Quinton 58, Savanna 12

Rejoice Christian 54, Hulbert 6

Ringling 40, Wayne 8

Ringwood 44, Canton 8

Salina 50, Colcord 14

Sapulpa 49, Muskogee 16

Stigler 26, Muldrow 25

Stroud 52, Hennessey 3

Sulphur 59, Victory Christian 0

Southwest Covenant 40, Mooreland 16

Tahlequah 49, Will Rogers 6

Talihina 40, Regent Prep 13

Texhoma 48, Carnegie 35

Timberlake 2, Beaver 0

Tonkawa 14, Pawnee 8

Tuttle 56, Chickasha 0

Valliant 30, Wilburton 0

Vian 49, Morris 6

Vinita 14, Cleveland 6

Wagoner 28, Skiatook 15

Washington 49, Crossings Christian 0

Webbers Falls 52, Arkoma 27

Wewoka 55, Mounds 6

Wilson-Henryetta 62, Copan 36

Woodland 44, Ketchum 16

Wynnewood 56, Stratford 0

Yale 66, Foyil 30

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

