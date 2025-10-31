Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 133 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Norman North as they travel to take on Owasso, and Edmond Memorial hosting Broken Arrow.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 31
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 7 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Norman vs Mustang, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Norman North vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 10 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Stillwater vs Piedmont at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Glenpool vs Ada, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Guthrie vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Elgin vs Clinton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wagoner vs Skiatook at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 19 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Inola vs Jay, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage Hall vs Purcell at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Lexington, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 14 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Hennessey vs Stroud, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Vian vs Morris at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Hugo vs Kingston, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs Crossings Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Lexington, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Woodland vs Ketchum, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Gore at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 20 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Mounds vs Wewoka, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Fairview vs Sayre at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 14 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Covington-Douglas vs Davenport at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 13 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Laverne vs Garber at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Midway vs Maysville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
