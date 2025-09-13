High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Eufaula Ironheads vs Vian Wolverines - Sep 5, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - September 12, 2025

Ada 37, McAlester 27

Adair 59, Locust Grove 6

Allen 35, Stratford 13

Altus 41, Cache 28

Anadarko 34, Chickasha 8

Ardmore 49, Shawnee 48

Arkoma 46, Graham/Dustin 0

Arlington 38, Weatherford 27

Atoka 6, Coalgate 25

Baxter Springs 40, Afton 8

Beggs 26, Henryetta 20

Bentonville 41, Muskogee 7

Berryhill 31, Bristow 8

Bethel 58, McLoud 32

Bishop Kelley 24, Springdale 14

Booker T. Washington 51, Central 0

Broken Arrow 21, Mustang 14

Broken Bow 49, Idabel 14

Caddo 55, Sasakwa 0

Carl Albert 57, Eisenhower 0

Cashion 40, Ringling 16

Catoosa 12, Verdigris 41

Chandler 13, Lone Grove 42

Chelsea 28, Nowata 16

Childress 42, Frederick 18

Chisholm 41, Newkirk 0

Christian Heritage 26, Crooked Oak 0

Claremore 46, Oologah 6

Coalgate 25, Atoka 6

Coweta 44, Northside 20

Cyril 52, Empire 6

Davenport 52, Wetumka 30

Deer Creek 14, Norman North 27

Depew 34, Copan 14

Destiny Christian 26, Alex 20

Dibble 36, Little Axe 20

Drumright 14, Quinton 28

Duncan 10, Guthrie 42

Durant 20, Gravette 0

Edmond Memorial 35, Edmond North 18

Enid 0, Stillwater 69

Fort Gibson 37, Hilldale 28

Foyil 28, Welch 12

Gans 16, Watts 12

Gore 42, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Grant 14, Capitol Hill 0

Grove 41, Jay 7

Guthrie 42, Duncan 10

Guymon 51, Mooreland 28

Hennessey 24, Crescent 20

Hooker 26, Spearman 61

Hulbert 34, Porter 12

Inola 39, Sperry 19

Jenks 48, Union 30

Jones 43, Bethany 19

Kellyville 68, Mounds 0

Kiefer 30, Vian 29

Kingston 36, Comanche 14

Konawa 2, Cordell 0

Lavaca 36, Roland 12

Lexington 14, Wayne 6

Liberty 33, Morris 7

Life Christian 46, Bowlegs 8

Lincoln Christian 41, Shiloh Christian 30

Lone Grove 42, Chandler 13

Luther 34, Perry 14

MacArthur 46, Lawton 6

Mangum 65, Hobart 16

Metro Christian 41, Cascia Hall 14

Minco 47, Apache 7

Moore 28, Southmoore 20

Muldrow 46, Waldron 22

Newcastle 63, Blanchard 40

Norman 44, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Norman North 27, Deer Creek 14

North Rock Creek 45, Prague 0

Owasso 45, Page 17

Panama 40, Heavener 16

Paoli 82, Thackerville 36

Pawhuska 42, Hominy 27

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Timberlake 24

Plainview 35, Bells 34

Pocola 72, Spiro 12

Ponca City 54, Will Rogers 0

Pryor 57, Glenpool 0

Putnam City 56, Putnam City North 14

Quinton 28, Drumright 14

Regent Prep 57, Summit Christian Academy 6

Ringwood 2, Covington-Douglas 0

Savanna 88, Wilson-Henryetta 84

Sayre 28, Carnegie 26

Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0

Seminole 50, Tecumseh 27

Sequoyah 62, Kansas 26

Shattuck 52, Corn Bible Academy 6

Skiatook 53, Memorial 12

Southwest Covenant 41, Elmore City-Pernell 16

Spearman 61, Hooker 26

Star-Spencer 22, Northwest Classen 14

Stilwell 34, Keys 20

Stillwater 69, Enid 0

Strother 54, Midway 0

Stroud 42, Pawnee 34

Tahlequah 38, Wagoner 31

Thomas-Fay-Custer 40, Watonga 0

Tuttle 56, Noble 0

Valliant 47, Rush Springs 18

Verdigris 41, Catoosa 12

Washington 42, Purcell 25

Waurika 66, Maysville 6

Webbers Falls 44, Canadian 6

Weleetka 28, Dewar 12

Wewoka 34, Velma-Alma 22

Wilburton 32, Hartshorne 28

Woodland 14, Morrison 12

Woodward 41, Alva 8

Wyandotte 49, Ketchum 32

Wynnewood 19, Tishomingo 14

Yukon 40, Sapulpa 0

