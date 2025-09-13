Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Ada 37, McAlester 27
Adair 59, Locust Grove 6
Allen 35, Stratford 13
Altus 41, Cache 28
Anadarko 34, Chickasha 8
Ardmore 49, Shawnee 48
Arkoma 46, Graham/Dustin 0
Arlington 38, Weatherford 27
Baxter Springs 40, Afton 8
Beggs 26, Henryetta 20
Bentonville 41, Muskogee 7
Berryhill 31, Bristow 8
Bethel 58, McLoud 32
Bishop Kelley 24, Springdale 14
Booker T. Washington 51, Central 0
Broken Arrow 21, Mustang 14
Broken Bow 49, Idabel 14
Caddo 55, Sasakwa 0
Carl Albert 57, Eisenhower 0
Cashion 40, Ringling 16
Chandler 13, Lone Grove 42
Chelsea 28, Nowata 16
Childress 42, Frederick 18
Chisholm 41, Newkirk 0
Christian Heritage 26, Crooked Oak 0
Claremore 46, Oologah 6
Coalgate 25, Atoka 6
Coweta 44, Northside 20
Cyril 52, Empire 6
Davenport 52, Wetumka 30
Deer Creek 14, Norman North 27
Depew 34, Copan 14
Destiny Christian 26, Alex 20
Dibble 36, Little Axe 20
Drumright 14, Quinton 28
Duncan 10, Guthrie 42
Durant 20, Gravette 0
Edmond Memorial 35, Edmond North 18
Enid 0, Stillwater 69
Fort Gibson 37, Hilldale 28
Foyil 28, Welch 12
Gans 16, Watts 12
Gore 42, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Grant 14, Capitol Hill 0
Grove 41, Jay 7
Guthrie 42, Duncan 10
Guymon 51, Mooreland 28
Hennessey 24, Crescent 20
Hooker 26, Spearman 61
Hulbert 34, Porter 12
Inola 39, Sperry 19
Jenks 48, Union 30
Jones 43, Bethany 19
Kellyville 68, Mounds 0
Kiefer 30, Vian 29
Kingston 36, Comanche 14
Konawa 2, Cordell 0
Lavaca 36, Roland 12
Lexington 14, Wayne 6
Liberty 33, Morris 7
Life Christian 46, Bowlegs 8
Lincoln Christian 41, Shiloh Christian 30
Lone Grove 42, Chandler 13
Luther 34, Perry 14
MacArthur 46, Lawton 6
Mangum 65, Hobart 16
Metro Christian 41, Cascia Hall 14
Minco 47, Apache 7
Moore 28, Southmoore 20
Muldrow 46, Waldron 22
Newcastle 63, Blanchard 40
Norman 44, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Norman North 27, Deer Creek 14
North Rock Creek 45, Prague 0
Owasso 45, Page 17
Panama 40, Heavener 16
Paoli 82, Thackerville 36
Pawhuska 42, Hominy 27
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Timberlake 24
Plainview 35, Bells 34
Pocola 72, Spiro 12
Ponca City 54, Will Rogers 0
Pryor 57, Glenpool 0
Putnam City 56, Putnam City North 14
Quinton 28, Drumright 14
Regent Prep 57, Summit Christian Academy 6
Ringwood 2, Covington-Douglas 0
Savanna 88, Wilson-Henryetta 84
Sayre 28, Carnegie 26
Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0
Seminole 50, Tecumseh 27
Sequoyah 62, Kansas 26
Shattuck 52, Corn Bible Academy 6
Skiatook 53, Memorial 12
Southwest Covenant 41, Elmore City-Pernell 16
Spearman 61, Hooker 26
Star-Spencer 22, Northwest Classen 14
Stilwell 34, Keys 20
Stillwater 69, Enid 0
Strother 54, Midway 0
Stroud 42, Pawnee 34
Tahlequah 38, Wagoner 31
Thomas-Fay-Custer 40, Watonga 0
Tuttle 56, Noble 0
Valliant 47, Rush Springs 18
Verdigris 41, Catoosa 12
Washington 42, Purcell 25
Waurika 66, Maysville 6
Webbers Falls 44, Canadian 6
Weleetka 28, Dewar 12
Wewoka 34, Velma-Alma 22
Wilburton 32, Hartshorne 28
Woodland 14, Morrison 12
Woodward 41, Alva 8
Wyandotte 49, Ketchum 32
Wynnewood 19, Tishomingo 14
Yukon 40, Sapulpa 0
