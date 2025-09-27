High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Westmoore Jaguars vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 22, 2025
Westmoore Jaguars vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 22, 2025 / Ron Lane

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - September 26, 2025

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Ada 52, McLain Science & Tech 26

Adair 37, Salina 22

Altus 56, El Reno 22

Anadarko 63, Star-Spencer 0

Beggs 27, Community Christian 7

Berryhill 58, Cleveland 0

Bethany 41, Chickasha 14

Bethel 58, Prague 6

Bishop McGuinness 57, Classen 0

Bishop Kelley 53, Edison 7

Bixby 66, Jenks 35

Blanchard 35, Harrah 13

Bluejacket 48, Welch 6

Boise City 50, Turpin 12

Booker T. Washington 37, Durant 7

Bridge Creek 39, Douglass 18

Bristow 51, Victory Christian 28

Broken Bow 47, Glenpool 7

Carl Albert 59, Western Heights 0

Casady 41, Alva 20

Cashion 37, Merritt 7

Central 55, Thackerville 0

Checotah 80, Locust Grove 7

Chelsea 22, Commerce 15

Cherokee 24, Shattuck 16

Choctaw 40, Piedmont 29

Christian Heritage 41, Walters 7

Claremore 21, Tahlequah 17

Clinton 22, Weatherford 21

Copan 46, South Coffeyville 0

Coweta 22, McAlester 15

Crescent 63, Hinton 6

Crossings Christian 19, Marietta 13

Crowley 40, Weatherford 8

Cushing 41, Skiatook 7

Cyril 50, Snyder 0

Deer Creek 65, Enid 0

Del City 24, Collinsville 21

Dewar 46, Waurika 0

Dibble 28, Davis 27

Drumright 64, Canadian 14

Elgin 60, Woodward 0

Elk City 19, Cache 7

Fairland 41, Barnsdall 6

Fairview 63, Watonga 18

Fort Gibson 47, Wagoner 25

Fox 54, Midway 0

Garber 44, Covington-Douglas 6

Gore 58, Mounds 0

Grove 48, Catoosa 0

Gruver 61, Guymon 6

Guthrie 60, Marshall 8

Healdton 34, Wayne 8

Heavener 35, Hugo 24

Henryetta 35, Morris 26

Heritage Hall 48, North Rock Creek 12

Holdenville 62, Coalgate 0

Holland Hall 50, Idabel 31

Hominy 48, Summit Christian Academy 12

Hooker 37, Sayre 19

Jay 12, Verdigris 9

Jones 61, Perry 3

Ketchum 47, Afton 0

Keys 42, Kansas 21

Kingfisher 42, Pauls Valley 0

Kingston 28, Kiefer 14

Konawa 34, Wilson 14

Liberty 22, Regent Prep 14

Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 0

Luther 34, Meeker 14

Mangum 56, Apache 0

Mannford 41, McLoud 13

Marlow 40, Lindsay 12

Maud 48, Paoli 0

Medford 56, Oaks-Mission 6

Metro Christian 42, Dewey 0

Millwood 68, Blackwell 0

Minco 28, Frederick 6

Mount St. Mary 47, Crooked Oak 0

Muldrow 28, Eufaula 27

Muskogee 55, Ponca City 29

Mustang 36, Moore 35

Newcastle 44, Duncan 28

Norman 35, Edmond North 25

Norman North 49, Edmond Memorial 48

Nowata 26, Caney Valley 0

Okeene 58, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12

Oklahoma Bible 26, Waukomis 22

Oklahoma Christian 29, Chisholm 8

Oologah 36, Miami 20

Owasso 28, Broken Arrow 14

Panama 49, Chouteau-Mazie 24

Pawhuska 62, Oklahoma Union 8

Pawnee 54, Morrison 14

Poteau 31, Stilwell 30

Putnam City North 56, Putnam City West 0

Rejoice Christian 76, Haskell 7

Ringling 43, Elmore City-Pernell 12

Roland 37, Okmulgee 0

Ryan 56, Geary 12

Sallisaw 41, Hilldale 29

Sapulpa 54, Capitol Hill 0

Sasakwa 46, Bowlegs 0

Seminole 34, Lone Grove 28

Sequoyah 27, Vinita 21

Sequoyah 24, Chandler 14

Shawnee 60, East Central 0

Southeast 19, Midwest City 8

Sperry 48, Westville 14

Stillwater 67, Eisenhower 0

Stratford 34, Okemah 8

Strother 52, Keota 6

Stroud 54, Kellyville 0

Sulphur 42, Perkins-Tryon 20

Talihina 54, Allen 17

Tecumseh 2, Madill 0

Texhoma 34, Southwest Covenant 7

Thomas-Fay-Custer 63, Carnegie 28

Timberlake 52, Balko/Forgan 22

Tipton 48, Cordell 0

Tishomingo 46, Comanche 24

Tonkawa 63, Quapaw 14

Tuttle 51, Ardmore 0

Union 16, Edmond Santa Fe 6

Valliant 28, Antlers 15

Velma-Alma 30, Rush Springs 6

Vian 47, Spiro 14

Washington 52, Dickson 6

Webbers Falls 44, Cave Springs 8

Weleetka 54, Yale 6

Wewoka 18, Central 6

Wilburton 34, Atoka 7

Woodland 52, Porter 6

Wyandotte 38, Colcord 14

Wynnewood 56, Hobart 14

Yukon 49, Westmoore 24

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma