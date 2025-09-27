Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - September 26, 2025
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Ada 52, McLain Science & Tech 26
Adair 37, Salina 22
Altus 56, El Reno 22
Anadarko 63, Star-Spencer 0
Beggs 27, Community Christian 7
Berryhill 58, Cleveland 0
Bethany 41, Chickasha 14
Bethel 58, Prague 6
Bishop McGuinness 57, Classen 0
Bishop Kelley 53, Edison 7
Bixby 66, Jenks 35
Blanchard 35, Harrah 13
Bluejacket 48, Welch 6
Boise City 50, Turpin 12
Booker T. Washington 37, Durant 7
Bridge Creek 39, Douglass 18
Bristow 51, Victory Christian 28
Broken Bow 47, Glenpool 7
Carl Albert 59, Western Heights 0
Casady 41, Alva 20
Cashion 37, Merritt 7
Central 55, Thackerville 0
Checotah 80, Locust Grove 7
Chelsea 22, Commerce 15
Cherokee 24, Shattuck 16
Choctaw 40, Piedmont 29
Christian Heritage 41, Walters 7
Claremore 21, Tahlequah 17
Clinton 22, Weatherford 21
Copan 46, South Coffeyville 0
Coweta 22, McAlester 15
Crescent 63, Hinton 6
Crossings Christian 19, Marietta 13
Crowley 40, Weatherford 8
Cushing 41, Skiatook 7
Cyril 50, Snyder 0
Deer Creek 65, Enid 0
Del City 24, Collinsville 21
Dewar 46, Waurika 0
Dibble 28, Davis 27
Drumright 64, Canadian 14
Elgin 60, Woodward 0
Elk City 19, Cache 7
Fairland 41, Barnsdall 6
Fairview 63, Watonga 18
Fort Gibson 47, Wagoner 25
Fox 54, Midway 0
Garber 44, Covington-Douglas 6
Gore 58, Mounds 0
Grove 48, Catoosa 0
Gruver 61, Guymon 6
Guthrie 60, Marshall 8
Healdton 34, Wayne 8
Heavener 35, Hugo 24
Henryetta 35, Morris 26
Heritage Hall 48, North Rock Creek 12
Holdenville 62, Coalgate 0
Holland Hall 50, Idabel 31
Hominy 48, Summit Christian Academy 12
Hooker 37, Sayre 19
Jay 12, Verdigris 9
Jones 61, Perry 3
Ketchum 47, Afton 0
Keys 42, Kansas 21
Kingfisher 42, Pauls Valley 0
Kingston 28, Kiefer 14
Konawa 34, Wilson 14
Liberty 22, Regent Prep 14
Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 0
Luther 34, Meeker 14
Mangum 56, Apache 0
Mannford 41, McLoud 13
Marlow 40, Lindsay 12
Maud 48, Paoli 0
Medford 56, Oaks-Mission 6
Metro Christian 42, Dewey 0
Millwood 68, Blackwell 0
Minco 28, Frederick 6
Mount St. Mary 47, Crooked Oak 0
Muldrow 28, Eufaula 27
Muskogee 55, Ponca City 29
Mustang 36, Moore 35
Newcastle 44, Duncan 28
Norman 35, Edmond North 25
Norman North 49, Edmond Memorial 48
Nowata 26, Caney Valley 0
Okeene 58, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12
Oklahoma Bible 26, Waukomis 22
Oklahoma Christian 29, Chisholm 8
Oologah 36, Miami 20
Owasso 28, Broken Arrow 14
Panama 49, Chouteau-Mazie 24
Pawhuska 62, Oklahoma Union 8
Pawnee 54, Morrison 14
Poteau 31, Stilwell 30
Putnam City North 56, Putnam City West 0
Rejoice Christian 76, Haskell 7
Ringling 43, Elmore City-Pernell 12
Roland 37, Okmulgee 0
Ryan 56, Geary 12
Sallisaw 41, Hilldale 29
Sapulpa 54, Capitol Hill 0
Sasakwa 46, Bowlegs 0
Seminole 34, Lone Grove 28
Sequoyah 27, Vinita 21
Sequoyah 24, Chandler 14
Shawnee 60, East Central 0
Southeast 19, Midwest City 8
Sperry 48, Westville 14
Stillwater 67, Eisenhower 0
Stratford 34, Okemah 8
Strother 52, Keota 6
Stroud 54, Kellyville 0
Sulphur 42, Perkins-Tryon 20
Talihina 54, Allen 17
Tecumseh 2, Madill 0
Texhoma 34, Southwest Covenant 7
Thomas-Fay-Custer 63, Carnegie 28
Timberlake 52, Balko/Forgan 22
Tipton 48, Cordell 0
Tishomingo 46, Comanche 24
Tonkawa 63, Quapaw 14
Tuttle 51, Ardmore 0
Union 16, Edmond Santa Fe 6
Valliant 28, Antlers 15
Velma-Alma 30, Rush Springs 6
Vian 47, Spiro 14
Washington 52, Dickson 6
Webbers Falls 44, Cave Springs 8
Weleetka 54, Yale 6
Wewoka 18, Central 6
Wilburton 34, Atoka 7
Woodland 52, Porter 6
Wyandotte 38, Colcord 14
Wynnewood 56, Hobart 14
Yukon 49, Westmoore 24
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here