Oklahoma High School Football Rankings For Each Classification: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Oklahoma high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-1 Rankings
1. Bixby (5-0)
2. Edmond Memorial (4-1)
3. Norman North (4-1)
4. Jenks (4-1)
5. Norman (4-1)
6. Mustang (4-1)
7. Owasso (3-2)
8. Yukon (3-2)
9. Broken Arrow (3-2)
10. Southmoore (4-1)
11. Moore (2-3)
12. Edmond North (1-4)
13. Union (1-3)
14. Westmoore (0-5)
15. Edmond Santa Fe (0-5)
16. Enid (0-5)
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-2 Rankings
1. Bishop McGuinness (4-0)
2. Page (3-2)
3. Stillwater (4-1)
4. Putnam City (4-1)
5. Choctaw (2-3)
6. Piedmont (3-2)
7. Ponca City (3-2)
8. Lawton (3-2)
9. Deer Creek (2-3)
10. Muskogee (2-3)
11. Grant (2-3)
12. Bartlesville (0-5)
13. Putnam City North (1-4)
14. Eisenhower (0-5)
15. Northwest Classen (1-4)
16. Capitol Hill (0-5)
OSSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Elgin (5-0)
2. Altus (5-0)
3. Coweta (5-0)
4. Claremore (5-0)
5. Guthrie (4-1)
6. Pryor (5-0)
7. Del City (4-1)
8. Carl Albert (5-0)
9. MacArthur (4-1)
10. Grove (4-0)
11. Collinsville (4-1)
12. Duncan (4-2)
13. Southeast (5-1)
14. Booker T. Washington (3-2)
15. Durant (2-3)
16. Shawnee (3-2)
17. Sapulpa (3-2)
18. Bishop Kelley (2-3)
19. Guymon (2-3)
20. McAlester (1-4)
21. Tahlequah (2-3)
22. Noble (1-4)
23. El Reno (1-4)
24. Marshall (1-4)
25. Midwest City (1-5)
OSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Lincoln Christian (5-0)
2. Tuttle (5-0)
3. Ada (5-0)
4. Sallisaw (4-1)
5. Poteau (4-1)
6. Heritage Hall (4-1)
7. Newcastle (4-2)
8. Cushing (3-1)
9. Fort Gibson (4-1)
10. Broken Bow (4-1)
11. Holland Hall (4-1)
12. Weatherford (4-1)
13. Skiatook (4-1)
14. Bethany (3-2)
15. Ardmore (2-3)
16. McLain Science & Tech (3-2)
17. Harrah (3-2)
18. Clinton (2-3)
19. Blanchard (2-3)
20. Wagoner (2-3)
21. Hilldale (2-3)
22. Elk City (2-3)
23. Hale (3-2)
24. Cache (1-4)
25. Tecumseh (3-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Lincoln Christian (5-0)
2. Tuttle (5-0)
3. Ada (5-0)
4. Sallisaw (4-1)
5. Poteau (4-1)
6. Heritage Hall (4-1)
7. Newcastle (4-2)
8. Cushing (3-1)
9. Fort Gibson (4-1)
10. Broken Bow (4-1)
11. Holland Hall (4-1)
12. Weatherford (4-1)
13. Skiatook (4-1)
14. Bethany (3-2)
15. Ardmore (2-3)
16. McLain Science & Tech (3-2)
17. Harrah (3-2)
18. Clinton (2-3)
19. Blanchard (2-3)
20. Wagoner (2-3)
21. Hilldale (2-3)
22. Elk City (2-3)
23. Hale (3-2)
24. Cache (1-4)
25. Tecumseh (3-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-II Rankings
1. Holdenville (5-0)
2. Adair (5-0)
3. Valliant (5-0)
4. Vian (4-1)
5. Henryetta (4-1)
6. Davis (3-2)
7. Wilburton (4-1)
8. Salina (4-1)
9. Keys (3-2)
10. Hennessey (3-2)
11. Tishomingo (3-2)
12. Beggs (3-2)
13. Colcord (3-2)
14. Kellyville (3-2)
15. Luther (2-3)
16. Chelsea (2-3)
17. Coalgate (2-3)
18. Antlers (1-4)
19. Kansas (2-3)
20. Comanche (1-4)
21. Atoka (1-4)
22. Alva (1-4)
23. Newkirk (1-4)
24. Commerce (1-4)
25. Spiro (0-5)
View full Class 2A-II Rankings
OSSAA High School Football Class A-II Rankings
1. Mangum (5-0)
2. Talihina (5-0)
3. Fairland (4-1)
4. Thomas-Fay-Custer (4-0)
5. Empire (4-1)
6. Hominy (3-2)
7. Konawa (3-2)
8. Woodland (3-2)
9. Ringling (3-2)
10. Healdton (4-1)
11. Southwest Covenant (3-2)
12. Regent Prep (3-2)
13. Ketchum (3-2)
14. Liberty (3-2)
15. Wilson (3-2)
16. Allen (2-3)
17. Quapaw (2-3)
18. Central (3-2)
19. Drumright (2-3)
20. Morrison (2-3)
21. Carnegie (2-3)
22. Rush Springs (2-3)
23. Gore (2-3)
24. Summit Christian Academy (1-4)
25. Cordell (0-4)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-II Rankings
1. Seiling (5-0)
2. Okeene (5-0)
3. Oklahoma Bible (4-1)
4. Coyle (4-1)
5. Pond Creek-Hunter (3-1)
6. Cherokee (2-2)
7. Davenport (3-2)
8. Webbers Falls (3-2)
9. Covington-Douglas (3-2)
10. Olive (4-1)
11. Waukomis (2-2)
12. Cave Springs (3-2)
13. Maud (2-3)
14. Balko/Forgan (2-3)
15. Depew (2-4)
16. Strother (2-2)
17. Wilson-Henryetta (1-2)
18. Keota (1-2)
19. Arkoma (2-2)
20. Gans (2-3)
21. Thackerville (0-5)
22. Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-5)
23. Canton (0-5)
OSSAA High School Football Class C Rankings
1. Timberlake (4-1)
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (4-1)
3. Boise City (5-0)
4. Tipton (4-1)
5. Ryan (3-0)
6. Medford (4-1)
7. Sasakwa (4-1)
8. Copan (4-1)
9. Grandfield (2-1)
10. Fox (4-0)
11. Alex (2-3)
12. Tyrone (2-1)
13. Sharon-Mutual (1-1)
14. Oaks-Mission (2-3)
15. Bluejacket (2-3)
16. Paoli (2-2)
17. South Coffeyville (2-3)
18. Bray-Doyle (0-1)
19. Welch (2-4)
20. Billings (0-1)
21. Geary (1-4)
22. Waynoka (0-3)
23. Corn Bible Academy (2-3)
24. Beaver (0-2)
25. Maysville (1-4)
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-I Rankings
1. Oklahoma Christian (5-0)
2. Sequoyah (5-0)
3. Jones (5-0)
4. Bethel (5-0)
5. Washington (4-1)
6. Kingston (4-1)
7. Lindsay (4-1)
8. Kiefer (3-2)
9. Chandler (2-3)
10. Chisholm (2-3)
11. Prague (3-2)
12. Little Axe (2-2)
13. Sperry (2-3)
14. Marietta (2-3)
15. Hugo (1-4)
16. Lexington (2-3)
17. Heavener (1-4)
18. Perry (1-4)
19. Millwood (1-3)
20. Roland (1-4)
21. Westville (1-4)
22. Okmulgee (1-4)
23. Crooked Oak (1-4)
24. Webster (0-5)
25. Blackwell (0-5)
OSSAA High School Football Class A-I Rankings
1. Wyandotte (5-0)
2. Cashion (5-0)
3. Wynnewood (5-0)
4. Hooker (4-1)
5. Wewoka (4-1)
6. Stroud (4-1)
7. Dibble (4-1)
8. Pawhuska (6-0)
9. Minco (5-0)
10. Tonkawa (4-1)
11. Fairview (4-1)
12. Texhoma (3-1)
13. Pawnee (3-2)
14. Panama (4-1)
15. Sayre (3-2)
16. Pocola (3-1)
17. Hobart (2-2)
18. Hartshorne (3-2)
19. Crescent (3-2)
20. Haskell (3-3)
21. Christian Heritage (2-3)
22. Merritt (2-3)
23. Stratford (2-3)
24. Hulbert (3-3)
25. Meeker (1-4)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-I Rankings
1. Cyril (5-0)
2. Caddo (5-0)
3. Weleetka (4-0)
4. Quinton (4-0)
5. Hollis (3-1)
6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (3-2)
7. Laverne (2-2)
8. Foyil (3-1)
9. Garber (4-1)
10. Dewar (3-2)
11. Central (3-2)
12. Savanna (3-2)
13. Shattuck (3-2)
14. Velma-Alma (2-3)
15. Waurika (2-3)
16. Barnsdall (3-2)
17. Wetumka (1-3)
18. Turpin (1-2)
19. Burns Flat-Dill City (1-3)
20. Canadian (1-3)
21. Yale (1-4)
22. Snyder (0-5)
23. Ringwood (0-3)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.