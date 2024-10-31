High School

Oklahoma high school football scores, live updates (10/31/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Oklahoma high school football scores from Week 10 of the 2024 season

Bixby's Braeden Presley recovers a fumble before returning it for a touchdown during the high school football game between Choctaw and Bixby at Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla.. Friday, Sept., 20, 2024.
The 2024 Oklahoma high school football season continues Friday night (November 1) with an important SBLive Top 25 matchup, No. 4 Bixby vs. No. 18 Deer Creek.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Owasso takes on a struggling Norman North team in hopes to continue their impressive undefeated season. The Rams are 8-0 heading into this matchup.

You can follow all of the OSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here’s a guide to following all of the Oklahoma high school football action on Friday night:

