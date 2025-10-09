Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, October 9, through Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Montgomery Bell Academy takes on Father Ryan on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Brentwood Academy faces off against Briarcrest Christian as the Eagles look to stay undefeated.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, October 9, kicking off with Chattanooga Prep taking on Battle Ground Academy at 7:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Chattanooga Prep (0-5) vs Battle Ground Academy (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Marshall County (4-3) vs Montgomery Central (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Whites Creek (6-1) vs Maplewood (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-6) vs Kenwood (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Cheatham County Central (3-4) vs Hunters Lane (0-7) - 7:00 PM
James Lawson High School (2-4) vs Hillsboro (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Rossview (2-4) vs Overton (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Henry County (3-4) vs Northwest (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville Central (3-3) vs Clarksville (5-2) - 7:00 PM
West Creek (1-5) vs Cane Ridge (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Road Academy (6-0) vs Antioch (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Ensworth taking on Christ Presbyterian Academy. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
White Station (3-4) vs Fort Campbell (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Christian County (1-5) vs Henderson County (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Lyman (0-6) vs Lecanto (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Jo Byrns (4-3) vs Innovation Academy (1-6) - 7:00 PM
McKenzie (6-1) vs Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (5-2) - 7:00 PM
West Carroll (1-6) vs Gleason (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Cornersville (3-4) vs Wayne County (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Collinwood (2-5) vs McEwen (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Glencliff (0-6) vs Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Bell Academy (4-2) vs Father Ryan (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Donelson Christian Academy (4-3) vs Clarksville Academy (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (5-2) vs Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood Academy (6-0) vs Briarcrest Christian (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Moore County (1-5) vs Smith County (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Upperman (5-2) vs York Institute (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Livingston Academy (5-2) vs Stone Memorial (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Pearl-Cohn (3-4) vs Greenbrier (1-6) - 7:00 PM
DeKalb County (3-4) vs White County (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Tyner Academy (7-0) vs Nashville Christian (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Sycamore (4-3) vs Waverly Central (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Stratford (1-4) vs White House-Heritage (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Summertown (3-3) vs Loretto (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Harpeth (2-5) vs Huntingdon (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Giles County (3-3) vs Community (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Trousdale County (1-6) vs Gordonsville (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Creek Wood (3-4) vs Kirkwood (6-1) - 7:00 PM
East Robertson (7-0) vs Houston County (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (3-3) vs Forrest (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Cannon County (4-3) vs Jackson County (4-3) - 7:00 PM
McGavock (2-5) vs Springfield (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County (4-2) vs Dickson County (5-2) - 7:00 PM
