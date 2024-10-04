Oklahoma high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)
The 2024 Oklahoma high school football season continues Friday night (October 4th) with dozens of important games across the state including SBLive ranked matchups betweenNo. 1 Owasso vs. No. 16 Union and No. 5 Jenks vs. No. 23 Norman.
Meanwhile, the No. 2 ranked team in Oklahoma, the Carl Albert Titans have a home game against El Reno in hopes to continue an impressive undefeated start to the season.
You can follow all of the OSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Oklahoma high school football action on Friday night:
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Oklahoma high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports