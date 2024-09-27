Oklahoma high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Oklahoma high school football season continues Friday night (September 27) with dozens of big matchups across the state, including No. 17 Choctaw vs. No. 24 Piedmont and undefeated No. 1 ranked Owasso against Broken Arrow.
The most anticipated game of the week is between two top SBLive ranked opponents - No. 5 Jenks vs. No. 4 Bixby. The Bixby Spartans looking to improve on their 2-1 record against a formidable Jenks opponent.
You can follow all of the OSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Oklahoma high school football action on Friday night:
-- Robin Erickson