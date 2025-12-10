Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Ada 57, Tecumseh 20
Afton 29, Bluejacket 23
Alex 51, Rush Springs 31
Allen 87, Wetumka 24
Altus 76, Classen SAS 27
Alva/Freedom 70, Chisholm 30
Amber-Pocasset 63, Dibble 37
Anadarko 63, Woodward 43
Arapaho-Butler 42, Thomas-Fay-Custer 35
Ardmore 43, Seminole 28
Arnett 59, Beaver 33
Asher 47, Tupelo 32
Atoka 43, Byng 33
Balko/Forgan 63, Tyrone 14
Battiest 64, Haworth 39
Beggs 50, Morris 40
Berryhill 63, Perkins-Tryon 45
Big Pasture 61, Duke 19
Billings 31, Aline-Cleo 17
Bishop McGuinness 78, Duncan 6
Bixby 75, Ponca City 12
Boise City 61, Goodwell 24
Booker T Washington 66, Edison Prep 43
Bowlegs 55, Graham-Dustin 31
Bridge Creek 68, Cache 37
Bristow 51, Kellyville 30
Broken Arrow 59, Edmond Santa Fe 26
Broken Bow 53, Hooks, Tx 32
Burlington 49, South Barber (KS) 36
Cameron 54, Buffalo Valley 22
Canadian 64, Haileyville 23
Caney 49, Stuart 27
Caney Valley 61, Verdigris JV 32
Canton 62, Ringwood 12
Carney 39, Coyle 33
Cascia Hall 59, McLain 40
Cashion 57, Minco 31
Chattanooga 42, Mtn View-Gotebo 33
Choctaw 76, Putnam City 14
Cleveland 39, Cushing 33
Coleman 44, Milburn 13
Comanche 56, Little Axe 12
Commerce 45, Ketchum 21
Community Christian 70, Oklahoma Christian Academy 25
Cordell 53, Union City 33
Covington-Douglas 64, Dover 30
Coweta 50, Collinsville 44
Crowder 53, Moss 31
Davenport 64, Oilton 23
Drummond 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 39
Drumright 55, Olive 19
Durant 42, McAlester 30
Eagletown 49, Clayton 27
Earlsboro 69, Macomb 28
Edmond Memorial 79, Putnam City West 19
Edmond North 58, Norman 45
Elk City 54, Clinton 22
Elmore City-Pernell 50, Konawa 33
Empire 82, Grandfield 37
Eufaula 58, Henryetta 31
Fletcher 49, Central High 22
Frederick 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 38
Ft. Gibson 71, Siloam Springs, Ark 55
Gans 41, Arkoma 26
Garber 54, Glencoe 25
Geronimo 67, Waurika 19
Glenpool 56, Tahlequah 51
Guthrie 65, Southeast 35
Hammon 67, Shattuck 38
Harrah 77, Mount St. Mary 28
Haskell 50, Mounds 21
Healdton 63, Fox 45
Hennessey 75, Hinton 14
Hilldale 59, Stilwell 46
Hobart 57, Apache 36
Holland Hall 41, Verdigris 34
Hollis 64, Erick 13
Hooker 53, Stratford, TX 29
Hugo 45, Idabel 39
Indiahoma 2, Sweetwater 0
Jenks 67, Capitol Hill 8
John Marshall 23, Western Heights 19
Kansas 51, Vinita 26
Keys (Parkhill) 47, Sallisaw 36
Kiefer 50, Sperry 43
Kingfisher 65, Bethany 40
Latta 71, Roff 33
Leedey 58, Hydro-Eakly 53
Legacy Christian School 52, Ft. Towson 36
Lincoln Christian 93, Metro Christian 16
Lomega 100, Oklahoma Bible 37
Lone Grove 51, Madill 46
Lookeba-Sickles 70, Carnegie 15
MacArthur 59, Lawton 42
Mannford 64, Nowata 21
Maysville 63, Bray-Doyle 24
McCloud 63, Holdenville 15
Medford 58, Hillsdale Christian 36
Memorial 54, Pryor 49
Merritt 59, Cheyenne/Reydon 46
Mooreland 62, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply 20
Morrison 49, Blackwell 35
Muskogee 64, Bartlesville 45
Mustang 77, Eisenhower 41
Navajo 68, Snyder 24
Newcastle 67, Del City 60
Newkirk 52, Perry 31
North Rock Creek 61, Elgin 42
Okeene 41, Cherokee 37
Owasso 73, Sand Springs 30
Paden 49, New Lima 24
Panama 56, Heavener 29
Pauls Valley 60, Lindsay 26
Pawnee 62, Yale 31
Piedmont 56, Deer Creek (ED) 43
Prague 35, Chandler 29
Putnam City North 57, Stillwater 36
Quapaw 29, Baxter Springs, KS 21
Quinton 72, Wewoka 37
Rejoice Christian 72, Fairland 17
Riverside 76, Star-Spencer 31
Riverfield 62, Braggs 11
Rock Creek 55, Coalgate 31
Ryan 90, Thackerville 18
Salina 47, Chouteau-Mazie 42
Sasakwa 33, Strother 31
Seiling 50, Watonga 35
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 54, Wagoner 28
Shawnee 44, Bishop Kelley 32
Soper 42, Moyers 33
South Baca 41, Yarbrough/Felt 28
Southmoore 50, U. S. Grant 27
Sterling 51, Cement 46
Stratford 41, Lexington 22
Stringtown 2, Wapanucka 0
Stroud 47, Meeker 42
Summit Christian 31, Liberty 14
The Academy 59, Harding Fine Arts 4
Timberlake 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 60
Tipton 56, Olustee-Eldorado 8
Tishomingo 42, Wilson 25
Turner 47, Marietta 22
Turpin 47, Buffalo 41
Tushka 42, Bennington 29
Tuttle 56, Blanchard 39
Valliant 64, Antlers 31
Velma-Alma 82, Springer 18
Verden 50, Binger-Oney 37
Walters 46, Ft. Cobb-Broxton 42
Warner 40, Oktaha 32
Washington 76, Purcell 24
Waynoka 42, Taloga 29
Wayne 68, Ninnekah 36
Weatherford 58, OKC Knights 35
Weleetka 65, Butner 21
Wellston 49, Ripley 39
Westmoore 51, Norman North 47
Will Rogers 107, Nathan Hale 28
Wilson (Henryetta) 56, Daniel Webster 6