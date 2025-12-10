High School

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Oklahoma girls high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

El Reno shoots a 3-pointer during a 5A OSSAA girls basketball semifinal game between Coweta and El Reno, at Yukon High School in Yukon Okla., on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
El Reno shoots a 3-pointer during a 5A OSSAA girls basketball semifinal game between Coweta and El Reno, at Yukon High School in Yukon Okla., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oklahoma high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Oklahoma high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Ada 57, Tecumseh 20

Afton 29, Bluejacket 23

Alex 51, Rush Springs 31

Allen 87, Wetumka 24

Altus 76, Classen SAS 27

Alva/Freedom 70, Chisholm 30

Amber-Pocasset 63, Dibble 37

Anadarko 63, Woodward 43

Arapaho-Butler 42, Thomas-Fay-Custer 35

Ardmore 43, Seminole 28

Arnett 59, Beaver 33

Asher 47, Tupelo 32

Atoka 43, Byng 33

Balko/Forgan 63, Tyrone 14

Battiest 64, Haworth 39

Beggs 50, Morris 40

Berryhill 63, Perkins-Tryon 45

Big Pasture 61, Duke 19

Billings 31, Aline-Cleo 17

Bishop McGuinness 78, Duncan 6

Bixby 75, Ponca City 12

Boise City 61, Goodwell 24

Booker T Washington 66, Edison Prep 43

Bowlegs 55, Graham-Dustin 31

Bridge Creek 68, Cache 37

Bristow 51, Kellyville 30

Broken Arrow 59, Edmond Santa Fe 26

Broken Bow 53, Hooks, Tx 32

Burlington 49, South Barber (KS) 36

Cameron 54, Buffalo Valley 22

Canadian 64, Haileyville 23

Caney 49, Stuart 27

Caney Valley 61, Verdigris JV 32

Canton 62, Ringwood 12

Carney 39, Coyle 33

Cascia Hall 59, McLain 40

Cashion 57, Minco 31

Chattanooga 42, Mtn View-Gotebo 33

Choctaw 76, Putnam City 14

Cleveland 39, Cushing 33

Coleman 44, Milburn 13

Comanche 56, Little Axe 12

Commerce 45, Ketchum 21

Community Christian 70, Oklahoma Christian Academy 25

Cordell 53, Union City 33

Covington-Douglas 64, Dover 30

Coweta 50, Collinsville 44

Crowder 53, Moss 31

Davenport 64, Oilton 23

Drummond 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 39

Drumright 55, Olive 19

Durant 42, McAlester 30

Eagletown 49, Clayton 27

Earlsboro 69, Macomb 28

Edmond Memorial 79, Putnam City West 19

Edmond North 58, Norman 45

Elk City 54, Clinton 22

Elmore City-Pernell 50, Konawa 33

Empire 82, Grandfield 37

Eufaula 58, Henryetta 31

Fletcher 49, Central High 22

Frederick 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 38

Ft. Gibson 71, Siloam Springs, Ark 55

Gans 41, Arkoma 26

Garber 54, Glencoe 25

Geronimo 67, Waurika 19

Glenpool 56, Tahlequah 51

Guthrie 65, Southeast 35

Hammon 67, Shattuck 38

Harrah 77, Mount St. Mary 28

Haskell 50, Mounds 21

Healdton 63, Fox 45

Hennessey 75, Hinton 14

Hilldale 59, Stilwell 46

Hobart 57, Apache 36

Holland Hall 41, Verdigris 34

Hollis 64, Erick 13

Hooker 53, Stratford, TX 29

Hugo 45, Idabel 39

Indiahoma 2, Sweetwater 0

Jenks 67, Capitol Hill 8

John Marshall 23, Western Heights 19

Kansas 51, Vinita 26

Keys (Parkhill) 47, Sallisaw 36

Kiefer 50, Sperry 43

Kingfisher 65, Bethany 40

Latta 71, Roff 33

Leedey 58, Hydro-Eakly 53

Legacy Christian School 52, Ft. Towson 36

Lincoln Christian 93, Metro Christian 16

Lomega 100, Oklahoma Bible 37

Lone Grove 51, Madill 46

Lookeba-Sickles 70, Carnegie 15

MacArthur 59, Lawton 42

Mannford 64, Nowata 21

Maysville 63, Bray-Doyle 24

McCloud 63, Holdenville 15

Medford 58, Hillsdale Christian 36

Memorial 54, Pryor 49

Merritt 59, Cheyenne/Reydon 46

Mooreland 62, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply 20

Morrison 49, Blackwell 35

Muskogee 64, Bartlesville 45

Mustang 77, Eisenhower 41

Navajo 68, Snyder 24

Newcastle 67, Del City 60

Newkirk 52, Perry 31

North Rock Creek 61, Elgin 42

Okeene 41, Cherokee 37

Owasso 73, Sand Springs 30

Paden 49, New Lima 24

Panama 56, Heavener 29

Pauls Valley 60, Lindsay 26

Pawnee 62, Yale 31

Piedmont 56, Deer Creek (ED) 43

Prague 35, Chandler 29

Putnam City North 57, Stillwater 36

Quapaw 29, Baxter Springs, KS 21

Quinton 72, Wewoka 37

Rejoice Christian 72, Fairland 17

Riverside 76, Star-Spencer 31

Riverfield 62, Braggs 11

Rock Creek 55, Coalgate 31

Ryan 90, Thackerville 18

Salina 47, Chouteau-Mazie 42

Sasakwa 33, Strother 31

Seiling 50, Watonga 35

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 54, Wagoner 28

Shawnee 44, Bishop Kelley 32

Soper 42, Moyers 33

South Baca 41, Yarbrough/Felt 28

Southmoore 50, U. S. Grant 27

Sterling 51, Cement 46

Stratford 41, Lexington 22

Stringtown 2, Wapanucka 0

Stroud 47, Meeker 42

Summit Christian 31, Liberty 14

The Academy 59, Harding Fine Arts 4

Timberlake 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 60

Tipton 56, Olustee-Eldorado 8

Tishomingo 42, Wilson 25

Turner 47, Marietta 22

Turpin 47, Buffalo 41

Tushka 42, Bennington 29

Tuttle 56, Blanchard 39

Valliant 64, Antlers 31

Velma-Alma 82, Springer 18

Verden 50, Binger-Oney 37

Walters 46, Ft. Cobb-Broxton 42

Warner 40, Oktaha 32

Washington 76, Purcell 24

Waynoka 42, Taloga 29

Wayne 68, Ninnekah 36

Weatherford 58, OKC Knights 35

Weleetka 65, Butner 21

Wellston 49, Ripley 39

Westmoore 51, Norman North 47

Will Rogers 107, Nathan Hale 28

Wilson (Henryetta) 56, Daniel Webster 6

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma