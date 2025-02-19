Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Teams, Players to Watch This Postseason
Over the next few weeks, girls high school basketball teams from across the state of Oklahoma will compete for the right to hoist coveted 'Gold Ball' trophy.
Here are some teams and players to watch during the playoffs.
Class 6A: Putnam City North (23-1)
The Panthers have lost only once this season - a Dec. 14 setback against Norman - and have won nine of their last 11 by 20 or more. Auburn signee Brandie Harrod, a 6-foot-1 senior transfer from Millwood, scores 13 points per game and averages eight rebounds to pace the Panthers, who are coached by Logan Martin.
Norman is the lone team to slay PC North this season, though the Panthers did win two of the three meetings between the two powerhouses this season. Kansas signee Keeley Parks is, perhaps, the state's most prolific scorer. The 5-foot-11 five-star guard averages 25 points and seven rebounds per game, while Halyn Browning averages 11 ppg.
Others to watch: Edmond Memorial (20-3), Bixby (21-3), Broken Arrow (22-2), Edmond North (19-5)
It's been a quarter century since Carl Albert took home a state title in girls basketball, but this year's team could end the drought. Sharpshooter Evie Mitchell has excellent range, and the Titans defense held teams 40 points or less 16 times this season.
Class 5A: Booker T. Washington (23-2)
Baylor-bound guard Marcayla Johnson paces the Hornets, who put together a dominant regular season. Class 4A No. 2 Douglass upset Booker T. earlier this month, dealing the Hornets their only loss against in-state competition this season.
Others to watch: Del City (19-5), Coweta (21-1), (El Reno 19-3), Durant (16-6)
Junior N'Kiyah Burge has landed offers from Oklahoma State and Nebraska-Omaha and can be counted on for double-figure scoring most nights. The Trojans last season won a state tournament game for the first time since 1992, but they have much higher aspirations this time around.
Class 4A: Lincoln Christian (23-2)
Lincoln Christian, not Douglass, carries the No. 1 ranking into the postseason. The team is led by junior Maddi Stewart, a superb scoring guard who holds offers from Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and several other schools. The Bulldogs played for the state title in 2024 and 2023, but came up short, so their motivation is clear.
Others to watch: Fort Gibson (20-3), Locust Grove (21-1), Madill (22-1), Kingfisher (18-5)
The Warriors hope a dominant regular season gives way to their first state title in girls basketball since 2007. Washington has been agonizingly close in recent years, finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024. Star players Kelby Beller and Breanna Lindert, both double-digit scorers, will try to finish the job this time.
Class 3A: Community Christian (21-1)
Coach Chad Thrailkill, a longtime assistant under University of Oklahoma women's coach Sherri Coale, has the Royals on the brink of their first girls basketball title in school history. Seniors Preslee Hartsock and Hope Martin provide CCS with reliable scoring threats and Addie Venables - the youngest daughter of OU football coach Brent Venables - is another solid option.
Others to watch: Anadarko (16-7), Sequoyah-Tahlequah (18-4), Adair (18-2), Alva (19-3)
The top-ranked Pirates are chasing their second state championship in three seasons and eighth overall with Amber-Pocasset transfer Teague Muncy leading the way. With an average margin of victory of more than 25 points, Dale was rarely challenged during the regular season.
Latta has proven it can play with, and beat, the best small-school teams in the state. The Panthers stunned top-ranked Dale earlier this season and defeated Class A No. 1 Seiling in December at the Mid-America Classic. Latta has capable scorers, but the Panthers rely on their defense in key situations.
Others to watch: Pocola (20-1), Okemah (25-1), Oklahoma Bible (26-0), Hartshorne (23-1)
No program in Oklahoma has had more success in the last decade than Seiling. The Wildcats are the three-time defending state champions and have claimed seven titles since 2016. This year's team has appeared vulnerable at times, but Seiling remains the favorite in Class A.
The Bruins have been thwarted by injuries throughout the season but have won 14 of 15 down the stretch, including a 20-point victory over 2A No. 10 Calera on Jan. 25. Caddo is no stranger to the state tournament; they played for the state title in 2023 and reached the semifinals last season.
Others to watch: Cyril (17-4), Canute (22-3), Amber-Pocasset (23-1), Allen (20-4)
Star player Aliana Lawson and the Lady Raiders are trying for back-to-back titles for the second time in five years. A season ago, Lomega outlasted Lookeba-Sickles for its 17th girls basketball state championship in program history.
Hammon has won all three of its state titles in girls basketball since 2006, with the most recent coming two years ago. 6-foot-5, senior center Henley West is an imposing figure in the paint for the Warriors, who are the only team in Class B this season with a win over Lomega.
Others to watch: Lookeba-Sickles (24-2), Smithville (23-1), Chattanooga (23-1), Kiowa (18-5)