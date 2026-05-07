Four Oklahoma High Schools Hire New Head Football Coaches

Four different Oklahoma high schools have brought on new head football coaches.

It has been announced that Robert Henderson, Brandon Langford, Joe Garrison and Chase McCurley will take over the programs at Miami, Carnegie, Waynoka and Temple, respectively.

Each coach inherits a program that had a record under-.500 last season.

Robert Henderson, Miami High School

Henderson is the Wardogs’ third head coach in four months. Henderson takes over for Zach Gardner after he resigned in January and accepted the head coaching position at Wyandotte.

Daniel Chamberlain was originally named Gardner’s replacement, but the school announced that Chamberlain would no longer be the coach.

Henderson was previously a head coach at Independence High School and Cherryvale High School in Kansas. He also held coaching positions for multiple college football teams, including Southwest Baptist, Central Arkansas, Virginia Military Institute and Hendrix.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Henderson to the Wardog Family,” said Miami athletic director Millie Gillion. “He brings leadership and experience both as a player and coach. Coach Henderson is committed to developing student-athletes both on and off the field. We believe he will be a great fit to lead our football program.”

The Wardogs went 2-8 last season. In 2024, Miami compiled an 8-3 record and made a deep postseason run.

Brandon Langford, Carnegie High School

Langford, who previously served as defensive coordinator for the Wildcats, has been promoted to head coach.

“We are excited to announce that Coach Brandon Langford will be stepping into the head coaching position for the Wildcats,” the school on Tuesday.

Carnegie initially had Greg Adams – former coach at Walters, Crooked Oak and Hinton – to fill the void left behind by Skylar Watson, but Langford instead has stepped into the role.

The Wildcats went 4-6 in 2025. Carnegie’s last winning season was in 2017 when the team had an 8-4 record.

Joe Garrison, Waynoka High School

Touchdown Friday Night confirmed with Waynoka superintendent Scott Cline that Garrison is the Railroaders’ new head coach.

Garrison was previously the head coach at Shattuck and Snyder for eight seasons, compiling a 54-36 overall record. Last season, Shattuck went 5-6 with Garrison at the helm.

Waynoka finished with a 1-8 record in 2025. The Railroaders’ last winning season was in 2023 when they went 9-4 and reached the semifinal round.

Chase McCurley, Temple High School

McCurley is taking over the Tigers’ program after he was part of a Seiling coaching staff that led the Wildcats to a 14-0 record and the OSSAA Class B-II title.

“My family and I are excited to be part of the Temple Tiger Family,” McCurley said. “We hope to build a successful program.”

According to Touchdown Friday Night, the Tigers have not won a game since October 27, 2023 against Bray-Doyle. Temple, who has not had a winning season since 2013, went 0-7 in 2025.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App