Owasso football player Chris Zaferes voted SBLive's Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week
Zaferes scores two TDs as Rams continued their early-season roll with win at Jenks
Owasso has arguably been the talk of Oklahoma high school football in the early season, with consecutive wins against powerhouse programs Bixby and Jenks.
In that win against Jenks, one Rams' player definitely excelled.
Chris Zaferes, a junior running back, rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Rams' emphatic 42-24 win at Jenks on Sept. 6.
For his efforts, Zaferes was voted the SBLive Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 2-8.
