Top 25 Oklahoma high school football rankings (9/4/2024)
A good Number 1 vs Number 2 matchup early in the high school football season is enough to get people excited.
And after what went down during Week Zero, we will get just that in September's first weekend, courtesy of Tulsa-area powers Jenks and Owasso.
Jenks took care of business in a big way against Edmond Santa Fe in its opening game, while Owasso shocked many outside of their community with a decisive 40-21 victory against two-time defending 6AI champion Bixby, our preseason No. 1-ranked team.
So it's no surprise the Rams and Trojans stand at 1 and 2 in our latest Top 25 rankings for Oklahoma. And they'll decide it quickly on the field when they face off this Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks.
But which is 1 and which is 2? Read on and find out, though it's all talk since the teams will be deciding it on the field soon enough.
1. Jenks (1-0)
The Trojans came out with all guns blazing and dominated an Edmond Santa Fe squad that has played them tough the last two years in what was expected to be one of the week's better games.
That never materialized, as running back KD Jones, quarterback Owen Jones, and the Trojan offense methodically diced up a defense that has been one of the state's better units to the tune of 522 total yards on the way to a 48-3 rout.
2. Owasso (1-0)
Many of the big plays that Bixby has been making in this series and against pretty much everyone else went the Rams' way on opening night.
And when sophomore quarterback Drew Frankenfield and breakout junior receiver Tahkari Bethel weren't making big plays, the Rams were putting in work defensively and up front to keep the Spartans' high-octane attack in check. It was a winning recipe in the debut of new head coach Antonio Graham as Owasso never trailed.
3. Midwest City Carl Albert (0-0)
The Titans face their crosstown rivals from Midwest City in their first contest of the season this week. It's the first test for a team with great tradition but many new faces being thrust into more important roles.
And in addition to being a big rivalry contest, it's tricky in that Midwest City already has a game under its belt, a hard-fought 13-0 loss to Piedmont, a long time CA district foe that this year moves up to 6AII.
4. Wagoner (0-0)
The Bulldogs spent Week Zero with a traditional second scrimmage up the road in Claremore against a Zebras squad coming off a nice playoff run in Class 5A. Now Wagoner gets to work for real in another 5A test against neighboring Coweta.
This has been a tough series over the years, with the teams splitting the last four meetings, including Wagoner's 24-7 victory to start the 2023 season. In their 4A state title run the year before, the Bulldogs actually lost to the Tigers, 9-7, in a defensive slugfest.
5. Bixby (0-1)
The Spartans haven't had to lick their wounds like this in years. But no doubt they've been hard at work this week in practice, as it won't take much for coaches to get the players' attention after last Friday's loss in Owasso.
Now the rebuild of the season starts in a test against Sand Springs, one of the better teams in 6AII but likely not excited to have to take on a Bixby squad coming in with something to prove.
6. Muskogee (1-0)
The Roughers took down a Tulsa Booker T. Washington squad that was coming off an All-City Classic win in Tulsa the week before. Muskogee overcame a slow start to cruise to a 56-21 victory against the Hornets.
The Roughers will finish up their non-conference slate by hosting Arkansas foes the next two games - Rogers this Friday before facing Bentonville West in two weeks.
7. Washington (1-0)
The Warriors haven't lost a regular season game since 2020, and they were in no danger of doing so in Week Zero either, traveling to Norman and sailing past Community Christian, 46-3.
Their home opener Friday will be challenging, as another Top 25 squad, Sulphur, comes calling. The Warriors have won all four meetings, all coming in the past four years, including a 35-10 triumph last season.
8. Tuttle (1-0)
One of the most exciting and competitive contests in Week Zero saw the Tigers take down previously-ranked Guthrie, 31-24, on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cruz Campbell to Brady McAdoo in the game's final minute.
The Tigers' schedule isn't easing up, as they make the short trip to face Tri-City rival Newcastle this Friday. The Racers, who have moved up to Class 5A this season, dropped a tight 14-13 decision to Tuttle last season. While they've had many close games like that one, Tuttle has won the previous 11 in the series.
9. Tulsa Union (1-0)
The Redhawks crossed the border and after jumping out to a lead, managed to hold on for a 42-35 overtime victory at Bentonville, Ark.
Now they'll face an intriguing cross-class game against Stillwater, the defending 6AII runner-up and another of our top 25 squads. Both offenses can light up the scoreboard, but the team that can make a big play or two defensively may be the one that finds the win column.
10. Fairview (1-0)
Class A's two-time defending champion moved up in class with its first opponent but scored an impressive 35-7 victory against Alva.
Now sporting a 31-game winning streak, Fairview next takes a long road trip across the state to face Kingston, which is coming off its own 35-7 triumph against Madill in Week Zero.
11. Tulsa Lincoln Christian (1-0)
The Bulldogs got 2024 started in a big way, pounding crosstown rival Victory Christian, 56-0, in an all-around dominant effort.
It gets tougher this week, as Class 3A's defending state champions face off with the team they beat to claim that title, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall. It will be the season debut for the Chargers, who were 3A state champions in 2022.
12. Stillwater (0-0)
The Pioneers face not only the challenge of a deep Tulsa Union squad, but also going against a team that has played a game while Stillwater has not.
The Pioneers also have a lot of history working against them in the series. The teams haven't played since 2013 and Union has 17 straight victories, dating back to a wild 43-42 playoff win for the Pioneers back in 1997 that was quarterbacked by future (and since retired) Major League Baseball star Matt Holliday.
13. OKC Millwood (1-0)
The Falcons started off on the right foot in Week Zero, taking down Pine Bluff (Arkansas) in a defensive struggle, 14-0.
Millwood has the week off before the annual Soul Bowl, a Saturday afternoon contest on Sept. 14 against Oklahoma City Douglass. Once one of central Oklahoma's premier rivalries, Millwood has won the previous eight meetings, most by lopsided margins.
14. Vian (0-0)
Both Vian and its first opponent, Eufaula, scrimmaged foes the last two weeks, so they'll each face a season opener with a chance to make a statement against a traditional rival that's known for winning.
Eufaula has revenge on its mind after losing twice to the Wolverines last year, a 35-27 contest in the regular season and a 33-14 result in the Class 2A playoffs.
15. Blanchard (0-0)
The Lions get their 4A title defense started with 5A Noble, a traditional early opponent in recent years for Blanchard.
The Bears actually had a four-game winning streak against the Lions before Blanchard snapped it in a big way, kick-starting their state title run with a decisive 61-18 triumph last August.
16. Davis (0-0)
The Wolves make a short trip up I-35 to take on traditional rival Pauls Valley to get their first campaign as members of the new Class 2AII started.
Pauls Valley has a game under its belt, taking down rival Lindsay 28-6 last week in the annual "Battle on (Highway) 19." And it has good memories after snapping a five-game losing streak to Davis with a 33-29 triumph last season.
17. Elgin (1-0)
The Owls methodically took down a former Class 5A rival in Lawton MacArthur, 28-7, to get their campaign started in Week Zero.
They'll have an opponent they know a lot less about this week, as Hillcrest High School from Dallas makes the trip into Oklahoma to face the Owls.
18. Edmond Memorial (1-0)
Outside of Owasso, perhaps no team impressed much more in Week Zero than the Bulldogs, with veteran quarterback David McComb leading a 35-0 beatdown of Del City, a contender for the 5A championship in an eye-opening result that puts the Bulldogs squarely on the map in the 6AI chase.
The Bulldogs' next test will be a quarterback showdown of McComb and Edmond Deer Creek's Grady Adamson. The winner could stake the early claim as the west side's best threat in 2024.
19. Choctaw (1-0)
The Yellowjackets start their year with multiple games against out-of-state foes. And they started it in a good way, outlasting Lubbock (Texas) Monterey, 40-25, in a Week Zero contest.
The Jackets actually are one of the few squads in the state taking a bye week this week, before Choctaw hosts a school from the other direction on Sept. 12, as Gardner-Edgerton (Kansas) makes the five-hour drive from the Kansas City area.
20. Del City (0-1)
Like Bixby, the Eagles now must find a way to bounce back from a difficult first outing. It's been a while since Del City, sporting such a high-octane athletic offense, has been shut out in a game.
The Eagles travel to Tulsa this week to face a Booker T. Washington squad also trying to come back from its opening defeat in Muskogee. Del City trounced the Hornets, 48-0, a year ago.
21. Seiling (1-0)
Seiling picked up right where it left off in last year's perfect state title run, crushing Snyder, 62-8, to start its 2024 campaign.
Business is about to pick up, though, as perennial power program Laverne will host Seiling this week. Laverne is just two years removed from defeating Seiling in the Class B championship game. Seiling won last year's meeting, 46-28, one of the closest games in its 15-0 run.
22. Edmond Deer Creek (1-0)
The Antlers enter the rankings fresh off pounding Bishop McGuinness, 53-17, behind a huge night from star quarterback Grady Adamson.
This week's aforementioned test against Edmond Memorial will not have district implications, but will springboard the winner in a significantly more positive direction.
23. Norman North (0-0)
It's Crosstown Clash week for Norman North and Norman High, in a contest that often sets the tone for both teams' seasons.
North is on a four-game winning streak in the series and can tie the overall series for the first time ever, at 14-14, with a victory this week.
24. Sulphur (0-0)
The Bulldogs know they have a big opportunity in their season opener, taking on the two-time defending 2A champions from up the road in Washington.
It's the start of a tough non-district slate that also includes arch-rival Davis and a larger Class 4A Cache squad before beginning 3A play in a challenging district.
25. Piedmont (1-0)
Coach Jeff Hall's squad moves up to 6AII for the first time this year, and they started the era by taking down Midwest City, 13-0, flexing its defensive muscle and grinding out just enough offense.
This week, they move into the Top 25 but they may need to be better in a road trip to El Reno, which comes off its own impressive Week Zero debut, a 30-13 win against Chickasha.
