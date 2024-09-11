Vote: Who should be Oklahoma high school Athlete of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Summer is on the way out, but the fall sports season in Oklahoma is definitely heating up.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Sept. 2-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
OKLAHOMA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Greydon Howell, Broken Bow football
Howell, who plays quarterback, passed for 220 yards and two TDs while adding 241 yards rushing with four TDs as the Savages outlasted Durant, 42-34. He even intercepted a pass on defense.
Phoenix Murphy, Norman High football
Murphy completed 20-of-33 passes for 472 yards and four TDs as the Tigers won the “Crosstown Clash” against rival Norman North, 37-27.
Scott Rigby, Collinsville football
Rigby rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and three TDs, and also added an 88-yard kickoff return, in the Cardinals’ 41-10 win against Oologah.
John Mark Roller, Regent Prep football
Roller completed 23-of-36 passes for 368 yards and five TDs and also added 122 yards rushing on 11 carries with two TDs in Regent Prep’s 49-18 win against Haskell.
Ryder Muninger, Tulsa East Central football
Muninger completed 26-of-33 passes for 334 yards and six TDs in his team’s 59-7 win against crosstown foe Nathan Hale.
Judson Gilliland, Bethany football
Gilliland rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries and crossed the end zone three times in the Bronchos’ 44-6 win against OKC John Marshall.
Lehmantre’ Olds, Edmond North football
Olds caught four passes for 92 yards and two TDs in the Huskies’ 41-35 win against crosstown foe Santa Fe.
Trajan Williamson, Mustang football
Williamson was 21-of-23 passing for 339 yards and five TDs while adding 65 yards on the ground and a TD as Mustang defeated arch-rival Yukon, 52-14.
Zamarius Ziegler, OKC Douglass football
Ziegler scored a pair of TDs as the Trojans recorded a 22-12 win against rival Star Spencer.
Nate Roberts, Washington football
Roberts, the Warriors’ standout tight end, hauled in seven passes for 198 yards and two TDs, including a 10-yard walk-off catch in double overtime of Washington’s 27-24 win against Sulphur, extending the Warriors’ win streak to 32 straight games.
Mason Smith, Edmond Deer Creek football
Smith caught 15 passes for 201 yards and two TDs as the Antlers defeated crosstown rival Edmond Memorial, 38-24.
Carter Nathman, Cascia Hall football
Nathman had 119 yards receiving and three TDs, while on defense he recovered a fumble and picked off a pass in Cascia Hall’s 45-14 win against Rejoice Christian.
Mason Schubert, Stillwater football
Schubert had three rushing TDs, including a 20-yard run late to get the Pioneers within a point of Tulsa Union. Stillwater then went for two and the win and got it, as Schubert took a keeper into the end zone as the Pioneers rallied for a 36-35 win.
D’Monie Holt, Crooked Oak football
Holt rushed for 144 yards on 18 carries and two TDs and also completed both of his pass attempts for 66 yards as Crooked Oak downed OKC Capitol Hill, 27-7.
Caden Knighten, Pauls Valley football
Knighten rushed for 174 yards on 23 carries and three TDs while also catching three passes for 101 yards and a TD in the Panthers’ 31-14 win against Davis.
Brady McAdoo, Tuttle football
McAdoo helped the Tigers go to 2-0 by accounting for all three TDs in a 21-0 win against Newcastle. He had TD catches of 22 and 27 yards, part of a six-catch 114-yard effort, and then added a 5-yard TD run.
Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee football
The Roughers’ senior standout QB accounted for 263 total yards and three TDs, including a game-winning 13-yard run in the final minute, as Muskogee rallied for a 33-28 win against Rogers, Ark.
Carson Kirby, Bixby football
Kirby completed 32-of-44 passes for 472 yards and four TDs as the Spartans bounced back from their opening-game loss to Owasso with a 50-10 win against Sand Springs.
Carter Ricke, Lincoln Christian football
Ricke completed 14-of-21 passes for 206 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half for a 28-20 win at Heritage Hall in a rematch of last season’s 3A title game, also won by Lincoln Christian. Ricke also punted four times in the win, averaging 34.5 yards per kick.
Taven Hayes, Southmoore football
Hayes threw two TD passes, including one on the final play of the first half, as the SaberCats defeated crosstown rival Westmoore, 17-14, also Southmoore’s first win since the early portion of the 2022 season.
Chris Zaferes, Owasso football
Zaferes rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries and two TDs as the Rams continued their impressive start to 2024 with a 42-24 win at Jenks, a week after knocking off defending 6AI champion Bixby.
Kale Charboneau, Wagoner football
Charboneau passed for 162 yards and a TD while adding 75 yards on 15 carries and two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 36-7 win against nearby rival Coweta.
Teaguen Collins, Muldrow football
Collins passed for 153 yards and two TDs and rushed for 172 yards and two TDs while also returning a kick for another TD as the Bulldogs downed arch-rival Roland, 53-20.
Blake Fuksa, Enid football
Fuksa rushed for 267 yards and three TDs as the Plainsmen downed Lawton, 49-21.
Ty Ball, OKC Southeast football
Ball rushed for 132 yards on 11 carries with two TDs as the Spartans defeated Northwest Classen, 42-0.
Broque Oft, Sallisaw football
Oft rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries with two TDs, and also punted twice for an average of 38.5 yards as the Black Diamonds won at Stigler, 35-21.
- Buck Ringgold | @SBLiveOK