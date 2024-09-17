Vote: Who should be Oklahoma high school Athlete of the Week? (9/17/2024)
Summer is on the way out, but the fall sports season in Oklahoma is definitely heating up.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Sept. 9-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
OKLAHOMA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Brayden Hardwick, Pocola football
Hardwick had an all-around night in the Indians’ 44-21 win at Spiro. He caught six passes for 164 yards and two TDs, rushed for 44 yards, had 140 return yards and had six tackles and two pass breakups on defense.
Chris Razook, Community Christian football
A sophomore, Razook tallied 260 yards on 24 carries and scored two TDs as Community Christian defeated Casady, 33-12.
Canyon Hindman, Pawhuska football
The Huskies’ senior quarterback was 22-of-32 passing for 318 yards and four TDs and scored a rushing TD in his team’s 46-24 win against Hominy.
Cameron Carter, OKC Millwood football
Carter, a senior running back, rushed for 57 yards and four TDs and also scored three two-point conversion attempts as the Falcons defeated city rival Douglass, 63-0, in the annual “Soul Bowl” on Saturday.
Kellen Smith, Cashion football
Playing quarterback, Smith was 7-of-13 passing for 98 yards and two TDs while adding 209 yards rushing on 14 carries, including an 80-yard TD, as the Wildcats posted an 18-6 home win against Ringling.
Peter Lee, Eufaula football
The tailback rushed for 143 yards on 30 carries and three TDs, including the game-winning TD in overtime, as the Ironheads rallied to beat Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 22-19, after trailing 16-0 in the third quarter. Lee also caught two passes for 57 yards.
Parker Sorrell, Mustang football
A linebacker, Sorrell had a key fourth-quarter TD run and then came up with the biggest play of the night, making a stop at the 1-yard line on a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt as the Broncos held off Broken Arrow in overtime, 49-48.
Wyatt Geissler, Bethany football
Geissler caught four passes for 131 yards and two TDs, including a game-winning 66-yard reception with 30 seconds left, as the Bronchos improved to 3-0 after a 36-29 win at Jones.
Darien Dansby, Bristow football
Dansby, a senior running back/linebacker, had 21 carries for 152 yards and three TDs; then on defense, had five tackles with one tackle for a loss as the Pirates downed Berryhill, 27-13.
Anthony Johnson, Norman High football
Johnson rushed for 133 yards on 10 carries and caught a pass for a TD in the Tigers’ 34-14 win at Edmond Santa Fe.
Trey Burleson, Holland Hall football
Burleson, a quarterback, completed 8-of-15 passes for 229 yards and two TDs as the Dutch defeated Victory Christian, 39-28.
PJ Wallace, Muskogee football
The Roughers’ running back carried the ball 21 times for 188 yards and reached the end zone twice as Muskogee held off Bentonville (Ark.) West, 49-48.
Kincayde Eng, Tulsa Metro Christian football
Eng completed 25-of-36 passes for 299 yards and a TD as the Patriots defeated crosstown rival Cascia Hall, 21-14.
Dace Shaw, Shawnee football
A senior tailback/defensive back, Shaw accounted for 295 total yards and four TDs while recording 20 tackles and a recovered fumble on defense in his team’s 34-13 win against Ardmore.
Trey Bennett, Woodland football
Bennett, a senior quarterback/safety, was 13-of-14 passing for 205 yards and three TDs along with a rushing TD, while making five tackles on defense in Woodland’s 51-20 win against Morrison.
Brayton Carter, Stilwell football
A sophomore receiver/cornerback, Carter caught seven passes for 112 yards. On defense, he intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble while making six tackles. On top of that, he returned a kickoff 69 yards for a TD in the Indians’ 21-20 win against Keys.
Kale Charboneau, Wagoner football
Charboneau, the Bulldogs’ senior quarterback, completed 12-of-15 passes for 264 yards and three TDs but also added four rushing TDs in a 51-7 win against Tahlequah. Playing linebacker, he registered six tackles with two sacks.
Myles Davis, Tulsa Union football
Davis, a senior tight end, caught three passes, including one for the game’s only TD as the Redhawks held off rival Jenks, 9-3, to claim the Backyard Bowl. He also punted six times, averaging 43.7 yards per kick.
Kylan Schultheis, Lincoln Christian football
The Bulldogs’ senior receiver/defensive back caught four passes for 94 yards and a TD, returned an interception 100 yards for another score, caused a fumble and made two tackles in his team’s 38-14 win against Shiloh Christian (Ark.).
Tayden Toles, Tulsa Booker T. Washington football
Toles, a sophomore defensive lineman, had a sack and three tackles for losses, broke up three passes and returned a fumble for a TD as the Hornets defeated Tulsa Central, 42-8.
Allyssa Parker, Pocola softball
Parker, a senior pitcher and Oklahoma commit, was named Most Valuable Player for the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. She struck out 21 batters in 13 innings over three games of the tournament, including a 12-0 win against Poteau in the championship game, and Parker also hit four home runs in the Lady Indians’ semifinal and title-game wins.
Jules Barger, Bethany softball
A sophomore outfielder, Barger helped the Bronchos go 3-0 last week, all district wins. She was 9-for-10 with one home run, five doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs. In a Sept. 9 win against Clinton, Barger hit for the cycle.
Libby Jaques, Sr., Moore softball
A senior and an Oklahoma State commit, Jaques hit .727 with an .800 on-base percentage last week to help the Lions pick up four wins. During that stretch, she hit a home run and had five RBIs.
Ella Hale, Mount St. Mary volleyball
Hale, a junior outside hitter, has helped the Rockets into the Top 25 of the SBLive national volleyball rankings. This past week, Hale was instrumental in a 4-0 record with 56 kills, 33 digs, two blocks, two aces and a .360 hitting percentage.
Kailey Stuart, Sr., Carl Albert volleyball
Stuart, a senior, recorded a team-high 15 kills as Carl Albert swept Guthrie in a match on Sept. 10.
Ethan Brooks, El Reno boys cross country
Only a freshman, Brooks finished first at the recent Choctaw Invitational, recording a winning time of 16:33.58.
Baylee Tapley, Choctaw girls cross country
The senior was the winner in the girls division at Friday’s Choctaw Invitational, finishing with a time of 20:52.07. Tapley also helped Choctaw take the overall team title.
- Buck Ringgold | @SBLiveOK