Final 2025 Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings
Bishop Kelly wrapped up the No. 1 spot in the final High School On SI Idaho Top 15 rankings with a dominant second-half performance to dethrone Hillcrest 31-14 in the Class 5A state final Monday night.
The Knights led 16-14 at halftime, but they recovered an onside kick to open the second half and cashed it in with a 3-yard fly sweep by Jackson Brady. They also picked off Hillcrest twice, scoring after the second on a 15-yard TD pass from Carroll College commit Ben Avella to tight end Mac Raeber, and recovered two fumbles.
They end the year as Idaho’s lone unbeaten team in the top three classifications, having handed back-to-back 6A champion Rigby its only loss in mid-September. The Trojans finished No. 2 in the final Top 15 after blitzing Timberline 41-6 to repeat as state champion, while Homedale climbed to No. 3 after winning the 4A title.
Final 2025 Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings
1. Bishop Kelly (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 6 Hillcrest 31-14
The Knights won their second 5A title in three years by carrying the momentum from blocking a 42-yard field goal try just before halftime into the second half, where sophomore Jared Thiel recovered an onside kick, grabbed one of their two interceptions (his 12th of the season), and forced a fumble that he recovered.
2. Rigby (11-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 4 Timberline 41-6
The Trojans captured their fifth Class 6A championship in the past seven years — a level of excellence unseen in the top classification since the IHSAA playoffs began in 1977. Two-time all-state RB Amani Morel, who fought through a torn labrum and torn ankle ligaments for most of the season, capped his career by running for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
3. Homedale (11-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 10 Kimberly 29-21
The Trojans finally pushed the stone to the top of the hill, winning their first 4A state title in 28 seasons and ninth all-time after losing in the final five times in the past seven years. Junior WR Alec Campos caught eight passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Timberline (10-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Rigby 41-6
The Wolves were in their first 6A state championship game in program history, and the moment proved too much as they fell behind 28-0 late in the third quarter, ending a year during which they won the first division and SIC titles in their 28-year history.
5. Rocky Mountain (10-2)
Previous ranking: 6
6. Hillcrest (10-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Bishop Kelly 31-14
The defending champion Knights were seconds from taking the lead into halftime before seeing their 42-yard field goal try blocked, keeping the deficit at 16-14, and four second-half turnovers doomed their chances at a comeback. Their only two losses this season were to the eventual 5A and 6A state champions.
7. Skyline (9-3)
Previous ranking: 7
8. Coeur d’Alene (7-4)
Previous ranking: 10
9. Eagle (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
10. Kimberly (8-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Homedale 29-21
Senior QB MaCraye Bruning was harassed all game long, managing 193 total yards and three touchdowns despite getting sacked five times as the Bulldogs’ bid for their first state championship fell short.
11. Fruitland (10-1)
Previous ranking: 9
12. Sugar-Salem (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
13. Madison (7-4)
Previous ranking: 13
14. Mountain View (7-4)
Previous ranking: 14
15. Twin Falls (9-3)
Previous ranking: 15
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter