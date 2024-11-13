5-star NBA prospects Alijah Arenas, Jason Crowe Jr., CJ Rosser coming to Oregon for Capitol City Classic
The Capitol City Classic is bringing a star-studded field to the Mid-Willamette Valley next month.
The annual boys basketball tournament announced its 2024 field Wednesday, and it’s loaded with several of Oregon’s top teams as well as plenty of star power from around the nation.
Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas, and the Chatsworth (Calif.) Chancellors are among the headliners at this year’s event. Arenas is a 6-foot-7 playmaker who is considered one of the best scorers in the country.
Inglewood (Calif.) will be joining its state rival at the CCC. The Sentinels also boast a 5-star junior in Jason Crowe Jr., a left-handed point guard who is on pace to become California’s all-time leading scorer.
Northern Nash of Rocky Mount, N.C., also will be making the trip. The Knights’ must-see player is 6-foot-10 CJ Rosser, who is rated by some services as the No. 1 sophomore nationally.
Here’s the complete field for the 2024 Capitol City Classic boys basketball tournament, which will take place Dec. 18-23 at Willamette University in Salem:
OUT-OF-STATE BOYS TEAMS
Chatsworth (Calif.)
Inglewood (Calif.)
Northern Nash (N.C.)
OREGON BOYS TEAMS
Churchill
Jefferson
Oregon City
Sherwood
South Salem
Sprague
Tualatin
West Albany
West Linn
West Salem
Western Christian
Wilsonville
Woodburn
There’s also a girls tournament which will take place Dec. 19-23 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Here is the girls field:
TUNDRA GIRLS BRACKET
Beaverton
Clovis West (Calif.)
McMinnville
South Albany
South Medford
West Salem
Willamette
Wilsonville
CAMRY GIRLS BRACKET
Cascade
Central
Grants Pass
McNary
Newberg
South Salem
Sprague
Western Christian
