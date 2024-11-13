High School

5-star NBA prospects Alijah Arenas, Jason Crowe Jr., CJ Rosser coming to Oregon for Capitol City Classic

The field was announced for the annual boys basketball tournament in Salem — and it’s loaded

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Get your tickets now! This year's Capitol City Classic field is arguably the strongest in the history of the event.
Get your tickets now! This year's Capitol City Classic field is arguably the strongest in the history of the event. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

The Capitol City Classic is bringing a star-studded field to the Mid-Willamette Valley next month.

The annual boys basketball tournament announced its 2024 field Wednesday, and it’s loaded with several of Oregon’s top teams as well as plenty of star power from around the nation.

Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas, and the Chatsworth (Calif.) Chancellors are among the headliners at this year’s event. Arenas is a 6-foot-7 playmaker who is considered one of the best scorers in the country.

Inglewood (Calif.) will be joining its state rival at the CCC. The Sentinels also boast a 5-star junior in Jason Crowe Jr., a left-handed point guard who is on pace to become California’s all-time leading scorer.

Northern Nash of Rocky Mount, N.C., also will be making the trip. The Knights’ must-see player is 6-foot-10 CJ Rosser, who is rated by some services as the No. 1 sophomore nationally.

Here’s the complete field for the 2024 Capitol City Classic boys basketball tournament, which will take place Dec. 18-23 at Willamette University in Salem:

OUT-OF-STATE BOYS TEAMS

Chatsworth (Calif.)

Inglewood (Calif.)

Northern Nash (N.C.)

OREGON BOYS TEAMS

Churchill

Jefferson

Oregon City

Sherwood

South Salem

Sprague

Tualatin

West Albany

West Linn

West Salem

Western Christian

Wilsonville

Woodburn

There’s also a girls tournament which will take place Dec. 19-23 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Here is the girls field:

TUNDRA GIRLS BRACKET

Beaverton

Clovis West (Calif.)

McMinnville

South Albany

South Medford

West Salem

Willamette

Wilsonville

CAMRY GIRLS BRACKET

Cascade

Central

Grants Pass

McNary

Newberg

South Salem

Sprague

Western Christian

For ticket information, visit the Capitol City Classic website.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon