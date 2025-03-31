High School

All-state basketball 2024-25: Oregon's top 6A, 5A, 4A girls high school stars

Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school girls basketball season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon girls basketball all-state teams
Oregon girls basketball all-state teams / High School On SI

Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A girls all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school basketball season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions or comments.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Player of the year

Reagan Heiken, Philomath

Coach of the year

Tal Wold, Stayton

First team

Reagan Heiken, Philomath, sophomore

Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior

Kathryn Samek, Stayton, sophomore

Rozalynn Schmunk, Cascade, junior

Makayla Schroeder, Henley, freshman

Second team

Morgan Ainsworth, Marshfield, junior

Ashlyn Dalton, Baker, senior

Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior

Breeci Hampton, Stayton, sophomore

Anneka Steen, Philomath, senior

Honorable mention

Olivia Bennett, Cascade, junior

Carly Corder, Seaside, junior

Peyton Daggett, La Grande, junior

Lily Fussell, Henley, junior

Anna Harper, Henley, senior

Zoee Howard, Philomath, senior

Devan Lee, St. Helens, junior

Yasmin Montiel, Molalla, junior

Sydney Newby, The Dalles, senior

Riley Patzer, North Marion, senior

Molly Rasmussen, Baker, freshman

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Player of the year

Taylor Young, Crater

Coach of the year

Amber Lease, Crater

First team

Hadley Craig, Silverton, senior

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior

Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville, junior

Sage Winslow, Crater, senior

Taylor Young, Crater, junior

Second team

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, junior

Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, junior

Mylaena Norton, Redmond, junior

Darissa Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield, junior

Payton Starwalt, West Albany, sophomore

Honorable mention

Dylan Cheney, Redmond, senior

Kalyn Christ, Summit, junior

Audrey Counts, Wilsonville, senior

Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior

Sailor Hall, Springfield, sophomore

Grace Hayashida, Silverton, senior

Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior

Sofie Robel, Corvallis, senior

Lydia Traore, Crater, senior

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Player of the year

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

Coach of the year

Wes Pappas, Tualatin

First team

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior

Macie Arzner, McMinnville, senior 

Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior

Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson, senior

Second team

Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, senior

Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior

Reese Jordan, West Linn, junior

Sara Mangan, Southridge, junior

Brynn Smith, Willamette, senior

Honorable mention

Audrey Bayless, Jesuit, senior

Kaylor Buse, West Linn, sophomore

Berlynn Carlson, Mountainside, senior

Love Forde, Nelson, sophomore

Kiara Green, Century, junior

Izzie Harms, Willamette, senior

Dyllyn Howell, South Medford, junior

Rachel Jones, Barlow, senior

Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior

Sara Schmerbach, South Medford, senior

Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior

Diamond Wright, Willamette, senior

Emma Zuniga, West Salem, junior

All-league teams

CLASS 6A: PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | Central Valley | Southwest

CLASS 5A: Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain

CLASS 4A: Cowapa | Tri-Valley | Oregon West | Sky Em | Skyline | Greater Oregon

More girls basketball

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

