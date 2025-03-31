All-state basketball 2024-25: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A girls high school stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A girls all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school basketball season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions or comments.
—
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Player of the year
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
Coach of the year
Tal Wold, Stayton
First team
Reagan Heiken, Philomath, sophomore
Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior
Kathryn Samek, Stayton, sophomore
Rozalynn Schmunk, Cascade, junior
Makayla Schroeder, Henley, freshman
Second team
Morgan Ainsworth, Marshfield, junior
Ashlyn Dalton, Baker, senior
Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
Breeci Hampton, Stayton, sophomore
Anneka Steen, Philomath, senior
Honorable mention
Olivia Bennett, Cascade, junior
Carly Corder, Seaside, junior
Peyton Daggett, La Grande, junior
Lily Fussell, Henley, junior
Anna Harper, Henley, senior
Zoee Howard, Philomath, senior
Devan Lee, St. Helens, junior
Yasmin Montiel, Molalla, junior
Sydney Newby, The Dalles, senior
Riley Patzer, North Marion, senior
Molly Rasmussen, Baker, freshman
—
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Player of the year
Taylor Young, Crater
Coach of the year
Amber Lease, Crater
First team
Hadley Craig, Silverton, senior
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville, junior
Sage Winslow, Crater, senior
Taylor Young, Crater, junior
Second team
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, junior
Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, junior
Mylaena Norton, Redmond, junior
Darissa Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield, junior
Payton Starwalt, West Albany, sophomore
Honorable mention
Dylan Cheney, Redmond, senior
Kalyn Christ, Summit, junior
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville, senior
Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior
Sailor Hall, Springfield, sophomore
Grace Hayashida, Silverton, senior
Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior
Sofie Robel, Corvallis, senior
Lydia Traore, Crater, senior
—
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Player of the year
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
Coach of the year
Wes Pappas, Tualatin
First team
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Macie Arzner, McMinnville, senior
Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson, senior
Second team
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, senior
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior
Reese Jordan, West Linn, junior
Sara Mangan, Southridge, junior
Brynn Smith, Willamette, senior
Honorable mention
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit, senior
Kaylor Buse, West Linn, sophomore
Berlynn Carlson, Mountainside, senior
Love Forde, Nelson, sophomore
Kiara Green, Century, junior
Izzie Harms, Willamette, senior
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford, junior
Rachel Jones, Barlow, senior
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford, senior
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior
Diamond Wright, Willamette, senior
Emma Zuniga, West Salem, junior
—
—
—
