All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars

Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 5A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

Coach of the year

T.J. Thrasher, Redmond

First team

Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior

Misael Diaz Rivera, Woodburn, senior

Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior

Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior

Carter Heikkila, Redmond, junior

Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior

Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior

Kaden Roskowski, Summit, senior

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior

Louis Vogel, Churchill, senior

Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior

Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior

GK Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior

Second team

Faisal Alsharif, Corvallis, junior

Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior

Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior

Jorge Alejandro Mandujano Lule, Woodburn, junior

Andrew McDougal, Wilsonville, senior

Avery McRobie, Summit, senior

Andro Mendez, Hood River Valley, senior

Simon Patel, Crescent Valley, junior

Alan Rodriguez, West Albany, senior

Quillian Tourzan, Ashland, junior  

Ruben Velasquez, Wilsonville, senior

GK Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior

GK Jared Rojas, Canby, senior

GK Sawyer Stewart, Silverton, senior

All-league teams

Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain

Published
