All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars
Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 5A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
Coach of the year
T.J. Thrasher, Redmond
First team
Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior
Misael Diaz Rivera, Woodburn, senior
Tucker Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
Carter Heikkila, Redmond, junior
Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior
Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
Kaden Roskowski, Summit, senior
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior
Louis Vogel, Churchill, senior
Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior
Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior
GK Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior
Second team
Faisal Alsharif, Corvallis, junior
Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior
Jorge Alejandro Mandujano Lule, Woodburn, junior
Andrew McDougal, Wilsonville, senior
Avery McRobie, Summit, senior
Andro Mendez, Hood River Valley, senior
Simon Patel, Crescent Valley, junior
Alan Rodriguez, West Albany, senior
Quillian Tourzan, Ashland, junior
Ruben Velasquez, Wilsonville, senior
GK Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior
GK Jared Rojas, Canby, senior
GK Sawyer Stewart, Silverton, senior
All-league teams
