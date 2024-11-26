All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars
Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 5A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
Coach of the year
Alex Boehm, Wilsonville
First team
Kai Buckley, Silverton, senior
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior
Kyla Findlater, Caldera, senior
Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior
Shea Manfredi, Bend, sophomore
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior
Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior
Ava Simone, Summit, senior
Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior
Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior
Marley Wertz, Silverton, sophomore
GK Reese Bradbury, Caldera, senior
GK Ella Lulich, Silverton, senior
Second team
Piper Abrams, Bend, sophomore
Kelsey Bottaro, Crescent Valley, senior
Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior
Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior
Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior
Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior
Megan Gingerich, Canby, sophomore
Lily Huynh, Putnam, sophomore
Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore
Allie Mansur, Silverton, junior
Shea Moomaw, Wilsonville, junior
Ella Romer, Crescent Valley, senior
Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore
Mayela Victoria, McKay, sophomore
Maddie Walter, Silverton, junior
GK Madi Bigej, Canby, senior
GK Brooklyn Mettler, Bend, freshman
All-league teams
Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App