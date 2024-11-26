High School

All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars

Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 5A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville

Coach of the year

Alex Boehm, Wilsonville

First team

Kai Buckley, Silverton, senior

Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore

Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior

Kyla Findlater, Caldera, senior

Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior

Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior

Shea Manfredi, Bend, sophomore

Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior

Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior

Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior

Ava Simone, Summit, senior

Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior

Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior

Marley Wertz, Silverton, sophomore

GK Reese Bradbury, Caldera, senior

GK Ella Lulich, Silverton, senior

Second team

Piper Abrams, Bend, sophomore

Kelsey Bottaro, Crescent Valley, senior

Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior

Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior

Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior

Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, senior

Megan Gingerich, Canby, sophomore  

Lily Huynh, Putnam, sophomore

Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore

Allie Mansur, Silverton, junior

Shea Moomaw, Wilsonville, junior

Ella Romer, Crescent Valley, senior

Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore

Mayela Victoria, McKay, sophomore

Maddie Walter, Silverton, junior

GK Madi Bigej, Canby, senior

GK Brooklyn Mettler, Bend, freshman

All-league teams

Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain

