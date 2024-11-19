High School

All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars

Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 5A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Taelyn Bentley, South Albany

Coach of the year

Kaela Wehrman, South Albany

First team

Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior

Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior

Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior

Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior

Nyah Mitchell, Churchill, senior

Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior

Second team

Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior

Brooke Braude, Bend, senior

Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior

Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior

Niana King, Crescent Valley, sophomore

Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior

Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior

Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior

Honorable mention

Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior

Rylee Bones, Churchill, senior

Lana Gillas, Wilsonville, senior

Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior  

Kaialani Kelly, Caldera, senior

Rhianna Lane, Churchill, senior

Abby Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior

Jayden Nelson, Mountain View, senior

Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior

Emerson Saunders, Mountain View, senior

Karlee Swensen, Corvallis, junior

Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior

All-league teams

Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain

