All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars
Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 5A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany
Coach of the year
Kaela Wehrman, South Albany
First team
Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior
Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
Nyah Mitchell, Churchill, senior
Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior
Second team
Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior
Brooke Braude, Bend, senior
Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior
Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior
Niana King, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior
Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior
Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior
Honorable mention
Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior
Rylee Bones, Churchill, senior
Lana Gillas, Wilsonville, senior
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior
Kaialani Kelly, Caldera, senior
Rhianna Lane, Churchill, senior
Abby Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior
Jayden Nelson, Mountain View, senior
Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior
Emerson Saunders, Mountain View, senior
Karlee Swensen, Corvallis, junior
Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior
All-league teams
Northwest Oregon | Midwestern | Mid-Willamette | Intermountain
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App