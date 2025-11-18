Beaverton Receiver Breaks Several Oregon State Records in Semifinals of OSAA Columbia Cup
Beaverton senior Oliver Luebkert became Oregon’s all-time leader in career receiving yards Friday night in the semifinals of the OSAA Columbia Cup, the second-tier postseason tournament for Class 6A teams.
The record breaker came on a stop route
Luebkert, an Eastern Washington University commit, caught a 6-yard pass from Spencer York on a stop route with 3:03 left against Sandy that was just enough for him to pass Central Catholic’s Silas Starr for the record.
He caught one more pass following the record-setter to finish the game with 14 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, giving him 3,324 yards over his four seasons with the Beavers.
Starr amassed 3,315 receiving yards in three seasons for Central Catholic from 2017-19.
Luebkert's numbers are scattered throughout the Oregon record book
Luebkert also broke a tie for the career touchdown reception record with his 2-yard scoring catch midway through the first quarter — his 52nd all-time, surpassing Taylor Walcott’s 51 for Marist Catholic from 2008-11.
For the season, Luebkert — who won Metro League offensive player of the year honors — finished with 118 catches for 1,799 yards and 28 touchdowns, giving him the single-season record for receptions.
He also tied the mark for touchdown catches in a season and finished fourth on the all-time single-season yardage list — another former Beaver, Jesse Levin, holds the record of 2,139 yards in the 1997 season, when he also grabbed 28 touchdown passes.
He finished his four-year career with 234 catches for 3,324 yards and 52 touchdowns, falling two receptions shy of the career mark of 236 set by Truman Brasfield, who played three seasons for Corvallis before transferring to Crescent Valley in 2024.
National receiving records still well out of reach
Luebkert is still well shy of the national records of 95 career touchdown catches by Kirby Moore of Prosser, Wash., from 2006-08; 445 career receptions by Justin Sawmiller of Kenton, Ohio, from 2010-13; and 6,356 career receiving yards by Dorial Green-Beckham for Hillcrest of Springfield, Mo., from 2008-11.
Moore is the younger brother of New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore and currently is the offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri. Kirby and Kellen played together for two seasons with the Mustangs, who were coached by their father, Tom.
Luebkert helps Beaverton post its best record in six years
The Beavers lost the semifinal game 36-20 to Sandy, which reached the first final of an OSAA football tournament in program history.
Beaverton finished 6-5 under first-year coach James Testa — more wins than it had over the past three seasons combined and its first winning season since 2019.