Canby Cougars announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Canby Cougars announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Cougars will have three nonleague games, beginning with a Week 0 game against West Albany at Canby High School. Canby will play host to Newberg in a nonleague game Sept. 5 before opening play in the new-look Class 5A Special District 2 with a game at McKay on Sept. 19. The Cougars will play host to defending Class 5A state champion Wilsonville in a district game Oct. 10.
Below is Canby’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 CANBY COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug.. 29: West Albany
Sept. 5: Newberg
Sept. 19: at McKay*
Sept. 26: at McNary*
Oct. 3: Aloha*
Oct. 10: Wilsonville*
Oct. 17: at Forest Grove*
Oct. 24: at Wells
Oct. 31: Hillsboro*
* – Class 5A Special District 2 game
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App