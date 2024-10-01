Coach claims racial slurs used at multiple Oregon high school football games
The OSAA is investigating claims of racism at Oregon high school football games, according to KPTV.
David Douglas High School volunteer coach Marcell Frazier stated through social media that three incidents of racism have occurred this season.
The first was at a game against Forest Grove High School. An individual approached the coaches in a truck, and Frazier told KPTV that he made monkey noises and gestures at them.
Two other incidents occurred weeks later, according to Frazier. One at a game against Rex Putnam High School where Frazier states a Putnam player called a David Douglas player the N-word, and again in a game against Adrienne C. Nelson High School when the racial slur was used for a second time.
“On Thursday again we had a player use the n word against one of our players, there was a huddle called, there was no ejection,” Frazier told KPTV. “There was also a word, ‘King Kong’ was used to describe one of our Black athletes.
“One of our kids came off the sideline crying, and it’s a kid that we never really see cry.”
The OSAA sent KPTV the following statement:
“We became aware of the alleged incidents over the weekend. We’ve been in contact with administrators from all involved schools and school districts since then as they work together to investigate what took place and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. These types of behaviors are unacceptable and simply have no place in high school sports; they will not be tolerated. The OSAA remains committed to working alongside member schools in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all at interscholastic events.”
KPTV reported that Nelson High School has reiterated to players that there is no place for hate speech at the school.
Principal Greg Harris’s letter read in part:
“We have been working throughout the weekend alongside the David Douglas administrative team to get a clearer picture of what occurred during these games in order to learn more about these events, hold those responsible accountable, and provide greater supervision throughout this season and into the future. Our response will also include reteaching of expectations not only as spectators and athletes, but as members of a shared community. The behaviors that have been reported are not only unacceptable, but also stand in stark contrast to the values we hold as a school and district. The actions of a very few members of our community have brought those values into question, and we will now do the work necessary to repair the harm done and hold those responsible accountable so that every team who visits our campus feels safe and supported.
"To be clear, racism, discrimination, and disrespectful behavior of any kind will never be tolerated, and is not reflective of the core values of our district, our school, or our community. We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, including visitors to our campus…
"To the David Douglas High School community: as a district that directly borders ours, we extend our deepest and most sincere apologies. You came to our campus as guests, and you deserved to be treated with respect and dignity. We fell far short of that, and for that we are sincerely sorry. More than that, though, we are committed to make meaningful and tangible changes to show that we truly respect and value your school and your community. Please know that I have been working alongside the David Douglas administrative staff throughout the weekend and will continue to do so to learn, grow, and put into action these words.”
Forest Grove has also released a statement to condemn any hate speech, and Frazier has spoken to the OSAA, according to KPTV.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App