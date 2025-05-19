High School

David Douglas freshman selected for USWNT U-16 National Team camp

Marley Higgins played midfielder for the Scots during their record-setting 2024 campaign

René Ferrán

Hannah Foslien

David Douglas freshman Marley Higgins will head to Georgia this week looking to make the U.S. Soccer Under-16 Girls National team.

Higgins, an elite goalkeeper, is one of three netminders selected for the 24-player training camp that runs May 21-28 in Fayetteville, Ga., which is the future home of the under-construction U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

Higgins plays keeper for PacNW Soccer Club during the club season and was a second-team all-Northwest Conference selection for the club's U-15 team during the 2024 ECNL season.

With the Scots boasting third-team High School On SI/SBLive Oregon all-state keeper Evelyn Hollingsworth between the posts, Higgins played midfielder for her high school team, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team as David Douglas won a school-record 12 games and notched its first two playoff victories.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon