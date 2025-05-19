David Douglas freshman selected for USWNT U-16 National Team camp
David Douglas freshman Marley Higgins will head to Georgia this week looking to make the U.S. Soccer Under-16 Girls National team.
Higgins, an elite goalkeeper, is one of three netminders selected for the 24-player training camp that runs May 21-28 in Fayetteville, Ga., which is the future home of the under-construction U.S. Soccer National Training Center.
Higgins plays keeper for PacNW Soccer Club during the club season and was a second-team all-Northwest Conference selection for the club's U-15 team during the 2024 ECNL season.
With the Scots boasting third-team High School On SI/SBLive Oregon all-state keeper Evelyn Hollingsworth between the posts, Higgins played midfielder for her high school team, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team as David Douglas won a school-record 12 games and notched its first two playoff victories.
